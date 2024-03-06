The Richmond Spiders (22-7, 14-2 A-10) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (18-11, 8-8 A-10) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Robins Center as 5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 146.5.

Have a prediction for Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Richmond -5 146.5 points

Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Last 10 Games

Richmond is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.

The final score of the last 10 Spiders games has surpassed the set total six times.

Richmond has averaged a total of 140.8 combined points over its last 10 games, 5.7 less than this game's total of 146.5.

Across their last 10 games, the Spiders have scored 0.9 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.

Saint Joseph's (PA) is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

Seven of the Hawks' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has averaged a total of 147.8 combined points over its last 10 games, 1.3 greater than this game's total of 146.5.

In the past 10 games, the Hawks are averaging 2.1 fewer points per game than their season average of 76.7 PPG.

Make your bet on Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) with DraftKings!

Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Betting Trends

Richmond's ATS record is 20-8-1 this season.

Richmond is 10-3 against the spread when favored by 5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in 16 of Richmond's 29 games with a set total.

The Spiders average just 2.4 more points per game (73.6) than the Hawks allow (71.2).

When Richmond scores more than 71.2 points, it is 12-3-1 against the spread and 14-2 overall.

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s ATS record is 15-14-0 this year.

Saint Joseph's (PA) is 3-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least a 5-point underdog.

Of Saint Joseph's (PA)'s 29 games with a set total, 17 have hit the over (58.6%).

The Hawks' 76.7 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 66.1 the Spiders allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.1 points, Saint Joseph's (PA) is 15-10 against the spread and 17-8 overall.

Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Over/Under Trends

This season, Richmond and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's over/under of 146.5 points 14 times.

A total of 15 of Saint Joseph's (PA)'s games have ended with a combined score over 146.5 points this season.

Richmond averages 73.6 points per game compared to Saint Joseph's (PA)'s 76.7, totaling 3.8 points over this matchup's over/under of 146.5.

These two teams surrender a combined 137.3 points per game, 9.2 less than this contest's over/under.

This season the average over/under for Richmond's games is 139.7 points, 6.8 fewer than the over/under of 146.5 set for this contest.

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s games have an average over/under of 147.9 points this season, 1.4 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Richmond Player Prop Info

Jordan King: 19.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.3 FG%, 43.7 3PT% (80-for-183)

19.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.3 FG%, 43.7 3PT% (80-for-183) Neal Quinn: 12.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 53 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

12.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 53 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Dji Bailey: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 60.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 60.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Isaiah Bigelow: 11.3 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (46-for-114)

11.3 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (46-for-114) Delonnie Hunt: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (16-for-46)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Player Prop Info

Erik Reynolds II: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (91-for-229)

16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (91-for-229) Xzayvier Brown: 12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (56-for-132)

12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (56-for-132) Rasheer Fleming: 10.6 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 BLK, 52 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (29-for-92)

10.6 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 BLK, 52 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (29-for-92) Lynn Greer III: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Cameron Brown: 11.3 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (71-for-188)

Find the latest odds on Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) & place your bet with BetMGM.