The Rider Broncs (14-16, 11-8 MAAC) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Saint Peter's Peacocks (16-11, 12-6 MAAC) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024 as 1.5-point favorites. The Peacocks have won five games in a row. The point total in the matchup is set at 136.

Rider vs. Saint Peter's Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Rider -1.5 136 points

Rider vs. Saint Peter's Last 10 Games

Rider has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Broncs' last 10 outings saw seven go over the total.

Rider and its opponents have combined to score an average of 143.9 points over its last 10 games, 7.9 more than the 136 over/under in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Broncs have scored 4.7 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.

Saint Peter's has gone 6-4 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

Five of the Peacocks' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Saint Peter's and its opponents have combined to score an average of 129.3 combined points over its last 10 games, 6.7 less than the 136 over/under in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Peacocks are scoring 1.1 more points per game than their season-long scoring average, 66.0 PPG.

Rider vs. Saint Peter's Betting Trends

Rider has a 15-13-1 record against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, Rider is 6-3 against the spread.

Out of Rider's 26 games with a set total, 18 have hit the over (69.2%).

The Broncs record 10.0 more points per game (73.3) than the Peacocks allow (63.3).

When Rider totals more than 63.3 points, it is 12-8-1 against the spread and 12-10 overall.

Saint Peter's is 17-9-0 against the spread this season.

Saint Peter's has an 8-5 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season.

A total of 12 of Saint Peter's 26 games with a set total have hit the over (46.2%).

The Peacocks put up an average of 66.0 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 73.4 the Broncs give up to opponents.

Saint Peter's has put together a 4-0 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.

Rider vs. Saint Peter's Over/Under Trends

A total of 18 of Rider's games this season have gone over Thursday's over/under of 136 points.

This season, six games Saint Peter's has played finished with a combined score over 136 points.

The point total for this contest of 136 is 3.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Rider (73.3) and Saint Peter's (66.0).

This game's total is 0.7 lower than the 136.7 points these two teams combine to allow per game.

On average, Rider has seen a 146.7-point over/under in its games this season, 10.7 more points than the over/under in this contest.

Saint Peter's games have an average over/under of 129.3 points this season, 6.7 fewer points than the over/under for this contest.

Rider Player Prop Info

Mervin James: 19.2 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)

19.2 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42) TJ Weeks Jr.: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (52-for-143)

10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (52-for-143) Tariq Ingraham: 9.4 PTS, 49.5 FG%

9.4 PTS, 49.5 FG% Corey McKeithan: 8.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (33-for-93)

8.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (33-for-93) Allen Powell: 10.5 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (51-for-162)

Saint Peter's Player Prop Info

Latrell Reid: 11.7 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

11.7 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Corey Washington: 16.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.5 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (23-for-62)

16.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.5 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (23-for-62) Armoni Zeigler: 6.9 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)

6.9 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62) Mouhamed Sow: 5.4 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

5.4 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Roy Clarke: 7.4 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46)

