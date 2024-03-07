Rider vs. Saint Peter's - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Rider Broncs (14-16, 11-8 MAAC) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Saint Peter's Peacocks (16-11, 12-6 MAAC) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024 as 1.5-point favorites. The Peacocks have won five games in a row. The point total in the matchup is set at 136.
Have a prediction for Rider vs. Saint Peter's? Place your bet with FanDuel.
Rider vs. Saint Peter's Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rider
136 points
Rider vs. Saint Peter's Last 10 Games
- Rider has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The Broncs' last 10 outings saw seven go over the total.
- Rider and its opponents have combined to score an average of 143.9 points over its last 10 games, 7.9 more than the 136 over/under in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Broncs have scored 4.7 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.
- Saint Peter's has gone 6-4 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- Five of the Peacocks' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Saint Peter's and its opponents have combined to score an average of 129.3 combined points over its last 10 games, 6.7 less than the 136 over/under in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Peacocks are scoring 1.1 more points per game than their season-long scoring average, 66.0 PPG.
Make your bet on Rider vs. Saint Peter's with DraftKings!
Rider vs. Saint Peter's Betting Trends
- Rider has a 15-13-1 record against the spread this season.
- When it has played as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, Rider is 6-3 against the spread.
- Out of Rider's 26 games with a set total, 18 have hit the over (69.2%).
- The Broncs record 10.0 more points per game (73.3) than the Peacocks allow (63.3).
- When Rider totals more than 63.3 points, it is 12-8-1 against the spread and 12-10 overall.
- Saint Peter's is 17-9-0 against the spread this season.
- Saint Peter's has an 8-5 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season.
- A total of 12 of Saint Peter's 26 games with a set total have hit the over (46.2%).
- The Peacocks put up an average of 66.0 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 73.4 the Broncs give up to opponents.
- Saint Peter's has put together a 4-0 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.
Rider vs. Saint Peter's Over/Under Trends
- A total of 18 of Rider's games this season have gone over Thursday's over/under of 136 points.
- This season, six games Saint Peter's has played finished with a combined score over 136 points.
- The point total for this contest of 136 is 3.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Rider (73.3) and Saint Peter's (66.0).
- This game's total is 0.7 lower than the 136.7 points these two teams combine to allow per game.
- On average, Rider has seen a 146.7-point over/under in its games this season, 10.7 more points than the over/under in this contest.
- Saint Peter's games have an average over/under of 129.3 points this season, 6.7 fewer points than the over/under for this contest.
Rider Player Prop Info
- Mervin James: 19.2 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)
- TJ Weeks Jr.: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (52-for-143)
- Tariq Ingraham: 9.4 PTS, 49.5 FG%
- Corey McKeithan: 8.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (33-for-93)
- Allen Powell: 10.5 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (51-for-162)
Saint Peter's Player Prop Info
- Latrell Reid: 11.7 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
- Corey Washington: 16.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.5 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (23-for-62)
- Armoni Zeigler: 6.9 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)
- Mouhamed Sow: 5.4 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
- Roy Clarke: 7.4 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46)
Find the latest odds on Rider vs. Saint Peter's & place your bet with BetMGM.