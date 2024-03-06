Sacred Heart vs. Wagner - NEC Tournament - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The No. 3 seed Sacred Heart Pioneers (16-15, 10-6 NEC) and the No. 6 seed Wagner Seahawks (13-15, 7-9 NEC) face off in the NEC Tournament Wednesday at William H. Pitt Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row. Sacred Heart is favored by 5 points. Both teams are looking to take another step toward a conference title and an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Sacred Heart vs. Wagner Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Sacred Heart
132 points
Sacred Heart vs. Wagner Last 10 Games
- Sacred Heart has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The final score of the last 10 Pioneers games has surpassed the set total six times.
- Sacred Heart has averaged a total of 145.2 combined points over its last 10 games, 13.2 greater than this game's over/under of 132.
- In the last 10 games, the Pioneers are scoring 3.3 points more per game compared to their season average.
- Wagner has gone 4-6 over its last 10 games, with a 4-5-1 record against the spread during that span.
- Five of the Seahawks' last 10 games have hit the over.
- Wagner and its opponents have combined to score an average of 130.9 combined points over its last 10 games, 1.1 less than the 132 over/under in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Seahawks are scoring 0.8 more points per game than their season-long scoring average, 63.9 PPG.
Sacred Heart vs. Wagner Betting Trends
- So far this season, Sacred Heart has put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread.
- In games this season it was favored by 5 points or more, Sacred Heart has a 3-5 record against the spread.
- Sacred Heart's games have hit the over in 17 out of 27 opportunities (63%).
- The 74.7 points per game the Pioneers score are 11.7 more points than the Seahawks give up (63).
- Sacred Heart is 14-9 against the spread and 15-9 overall when scoring more than 63 points.
- Wagner has a 12-13-2 record against the spread this season.
- When it has played as at least a 5-point underdog this year, Wagner is 4-3-1 against the spread.
- A total of 11 of Wagner's 27 games with a set total have hit the over (40.7%).
- The Seahawks' 63.9 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 72.7 the Pioneers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 72.7 points, Wagner is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
Sacred Heart vs. Wagner Over/Under Trends
- This season, Sacred Heart and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's total of 132 points 22 times.
- A total of 10 of Wagner's games have ended with a combined score over 132 points this season.
- Together, these two teams combine for 138.6 points per game, 6.6 more than the point total of 132 for this contest.
- The 135.7 points per game combined these two teams surrender this season are 3.7 more than the 132 over/under in this contest.
- On average, Sacred Heart has seen a 147.4-point over/under in its games this season, 15.4 more points than the over/under in this matchup.
- Wagner's games have an average over/under of 127 points this season, five points lower than the over/under for this game.
Sacred Heart Player Prop Info
- Alex Sobel: 12.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK, 59.8 FG%
- Nico Galette: 13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2 STL, 42.2 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (29-for-91)
- Joey Reilly: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (52-for-130)
- Kyle McGee: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (39-for-108)
- Aidan Carpenter: 9.9 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (36-for-94)
Wagner Player Prop Info
- Melvin Council Jr.: 15.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (29-for-102)
- Javier Esquerra Trelles: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.4 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (45-for-139)
- Tahron Allen: 9.9 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47)
- Julian Brown: 9.5 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (54-for-157)
- Keyontae Lewis: 6.4 PTS, 53.6 FG%
