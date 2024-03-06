The No. 3 seed Sacred Heart Pioneers (16-15, 10-6 NEC) and the No. 6 seed Wagner Seahawks (13-15, 7-9 NEC) face off in the NEC Tournament Wednesday at William H. Pitt Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row. Sacred Heart is favored by 5 points. Both teams are looking to take another step toward a conference title and an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Sacred Heart vs. Wagner Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Sacred Heart -5 132 points

Sacred Heart vs. Wagner Last 10 Games

Sacred Heart has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

The final score of the last 10 Pioneers games has surpassed the set total six times.

Sacred Heart has averaged a total of 145.2 combined points over its last 10 games, 13.2 greater than this game's over/under of 132.

In the last 10 games, the Pioneers are scoring 3.3 points more per game compared to their season average.

Wagner has gone 4-6 over its last 10 games, with a 4-5-1 record against the spread during that span.

Five of the Seahawks' last 10 games have hit the over.

Wagner and its opponents have combined to score an average of 130.9 combined points over its last 10 games, 1.1 less than the 132 over/under in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Seahawks are scoring 0.8 more points per game than their season-long scoring average, 63.9 PPG.

Sacred Heart vs. Wagner Betting Trends

So far this season, Sacred Heart has put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread.

In games this season it was favored by 5 points or more, Sacred Heart has a 3-5 record against the spread.

Sacred Heart's games have hit the over in 17 out of 27 opportunities (63%).

The 74.7 points per game the Pioneers score are 11.7 more points than the Seahawks give up (63).

Sacred Heart is 14-9 against the spread and 15-9 overall when scoring more than 63 points.

Wagner has a 12-13-2 record against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least a 5-point underdog this year, Wagner is 4-3-1 against the spread.

A total of 11 of Wagner's 27 games with a set total have hit the over (40.7%).

The Seahawks' 63.9 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 72.7 the Pioneers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 72.7 points, Wagner is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Sacred Heart vs. Wagner Over/Under Trends

This season, Sacred Heart and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's total of 132 points 22 times.

A total of 10 of Wagner's games have ended with a combined score over 132 points this season.

Together, these two teams combine for 138.6 points per game, 6.6 more than the point total of 132 for this contest.

The 135.7 points per game combined these two teams surrender this season are 3.7 more than the 132 over/under in this contest.

On average, Sacred Heart has seen a 147.4-point over/under in its games this season, 15.4 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

Wagner's games have an average over/under of 127 points this season, five points lower than the over/under for this game.

Sacred Heart Player Prop Info

Alex Sobel: 12.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK, 59.8 FG%

12.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK, 59.8 FG% Nico Galette: 13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2 STL, 42.2 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (29-for-91)

13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2 STL, 42.2 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (29-for-91) Joey Reilly: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (52-for-130)

11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (52-for-130) Kyle McGee: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (39-for-108)

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (39-for-108) Aidan Carpenter: 9.9 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (36-for-94)

Wagner Player Prop Info

Melvin Council Jr.: 15.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (29-for-102)

15.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (29-for-102) Javier Esquerra Trelles: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.4 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (45-for-139)

7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.4 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (45-for-139) Tahron Allen: 9.9 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47)

9.9 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47) Julian Brown: 9.5 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (54-for-157)

9.5 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (54-for-157) Keyontae Lewis: 6.4 PTS, 53.6 FG%

