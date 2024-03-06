The George Washington Revolutionaries (14-15, 3-13 A-10) are 9-point underdogs as they look to turn around a 12-game losing streak when they host the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (18-10, 9-7 A-10) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 145.

Saint Bonaventure vs. George Washington Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Saint Bonaventure -9 145 points

Saint Bonaventure vs. George Washington Last 10 Games

Saint Bonaventure has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.

The Bonnies' last 10 outings saw seven go over the total.

Saint Bonaventure has averaged a total of 140.6 combined points over its last 10 games, 4.4 less than this matchup's over/under of 145.

Over their last 10 games, the Bonnies have scored 1.5 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.

George Washington has one win against the spread, and is 0-10 overall, over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Revolutionaries have hit the over four times.

George Washington has averaged a total of 153.7 combined points in its last 10 games, 8.7 greater than this game's total of 145.

In their last 10 games, the Revolutionaries' per-game scoring average is 69.9, 7.5 points lower than their season-long per-game average.

Saint Bonaventure vs. George Washington Betting Trends

Saint Bonaventure is 15-12-1 ATS this season.

Saint Bonaventure has a 4-4 record against the spread this season when favored by 9 points or more.

Saint Bonaventure's games have hit the over in 16 out of 28 opportunities (57.1%).

The Bonnies score 74.1 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 78.2 the Revolutionaries allow.

Saint Bonaventure is 11-1 against the spread and 12-0 overall when scoring more than 78.2 points.

George Washington is 10-17-1 against the spread this year.

George Washington is 2-2 against the spread when an underdog by 9 points or more this season.

George Washington's games have hit the over 14 out of 28 times (50%).

The Revolutionaries' 77.4 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 67.5 the Bonnies give up to opponents.

George Washington has put together a 10-10-1 ATS record and a 14-8 overall record in games it scores more than 67.5 points.

Saint Bonaventure vs. George Washington Over/Under Trends

Saint Bonaventure and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (145 points) 13 times this season.

This season, 20 of George Washington's games have ended with a combined score higher than 145 points.

The point total for this matchup of 145 is 6.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Saint Bonaventure (74.1) and George Washington (77.4).

These two teams give up a combined 145.7 points per game, 0.7 more than this contest's over/under.

This season the average over/under for Saint Bonaventure's games is 141.5 points, 3.5 lower than the over/under of 145 points set for this contest.

George Washington's games have an average over/under of 155.7 points this season, 10.7 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Saint Bonaventure Player Prop Info

Chad Venning: 14.5 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 53.9 FG%

14.5 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 53.9 FG% Mika Adams-Woods: 12.9 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (45-for-98)

12.9 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (45-for-98) Charles Pride: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (37-for-90)

11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (37-for-90) Yann Farell: 7.3 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (37-for-107)

7.3 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (37-for-107) Daryl Banks III: 8.9 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (43-for-127)

George Washington Player Prop Info

James Bishop: 18 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (61-for-166)

18 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (61-for-166) Darren Buchanan Jr.: 15 PTS, 1.1 STL, 54.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

15 PTS, 1.1 STL, 54.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24) Maximus Edwards: 12.3 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (46-for-134)

12.3 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (46-for-134) Garrett Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (52-for-129)

13.4 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (52-for-129) Babatunde Akingbola: 3.8 PTS, 2.6 BLK, 58.2 FG%

