Saint Bonaventure vs. George Washington - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Betting
The George Washington Revolutionaries (14-15, 3-13 A-10) are 9-point underdogs as they look to turn around a 12-game losing streak when they host the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (18-10, 9-7 A-10) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 145.

Saint Bonaventure vs. George Washington Betting Odds

Saint Bonaventure vs George Washington Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Saint Bonaventure

-9

145 points

Saint Bonaventure vs. George Washington Last 10 Games

  • Saint Bonaventure has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.
  • The Bonnies' last 10 outings saw seven go over the total.
  • Saint Bonaventure has averaged a total of 140.6 combined points over its last 10 games, 4.4 less than this matchup's over/under of 145.
  • Over their last 10 games, the Bonnies have scored 1.5 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.
  • George Washington has one win against the spread, and is 0-10 overall, over its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Revolutionaries have hit the over four times.
  • George Washington has averaged a total of 153.7 combined points in its last 10 games, 8.7 greater than this game's total of 145.
  • In their last 10 games, the Revolutionaries' per-game scoring average is 69.9, 7.5 points lower than their season-long per-game average.

  • Saint Bonaventure is 15-12-1 ATS this season.
  • Saint Bonaventure has a 4-4 record against the spread this season when favored by 9 points or more.
  • Saint Bonaventure's games have hit the over in 16 out of 28 opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Bonnies score 74.1 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 78.2 the Revolutionaries allow.
  • Saint Bonaventure is 11-1 against the spread and 12-0 overall when scoring more than 78.2 points.
  • George Washington is 10-17-1 against the spread this year.
  • George Washington is 2-2 against the spread when an underdog by 9 points or more this season.
  • George Washington's games have hit the over 14 out of 28 times (50%).
  • The Revolutionaries' 77.4 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 67.5 the Bonnies give up to opponents.
  • George Washington has put together a 10-10-1 ATS record and a 14-8 overall record in games it scores more than 67.5 points.
  • Saint Bonaventure and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (145 points) 13 times this season.
  • This season, 20 of George Washington's games have ended with a combined score higher than 145 points.
  • The point total for this matchup of 145 is 6.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Saint Bonaventure (74.1) and George Washington (77.4).
  • These two teams give up a combined 145.7 points per game, 0.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • This season the average over/under for Saint Bonaventure's games is 141.5 points, 3.5 lower than the over/under of 145 points set for this contest.
  • George Washington's games have an average over/under of 155.7 points this season, 10.7 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Saint Bonaventure Player Prop Info

  • Chad Venning: 14.5 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 53.9 FG%
  • Mika Adams-Woods: 12.9 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (45-for-98)
  • Charles Pride: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (37-for-90)
  • Yann Farell: 7.3 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (37-for-107)
  • Daryl Banks III: 8.9 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (43-for-127)

George Washington Player Prop Info

  • James Bishop: 18 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (61-for-166)
  • Darren Buchanan Jr.: 15 PTS, 1.1 STL, 54.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)
  • Maximus Edwards: 12.3 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (46-for-134)
  • Garrett Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (52-for-129)
  • Babatunde Akingbola: 3.8 PTS, 2.6 BLK, 58.2 FG%

