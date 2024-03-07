SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The SE Louisiana Lions (15-15, 10-7 Southland) host the Nicholls State Colonels (17-13, 12-5 Southland) in a matchup of Southland teams at University Center (LA), starting at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The Lions are 3.5-point favorites in the game. The point total is 139.5 for the matchup.
SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
SE Louisiana
139.5 points
SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Last 10 Games
- SE Louisiana has gone 8-2 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The final score of the past 10 Lions games has gone over the set total six times.
- SE Louisiana has averaged a total of 139.6 combined points in its last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this game's total of 139.5.
- The Lions' per-game scoring average across their last 10 games is 5.6 points higher than their season-long average.
- Nicholls State has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The Colonels have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.
- Nicholls State's average total over the last 10 games is 3.9 points greater than the 139.5 total listed for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Colonels' per-game scoring average is 72.2, 1.2 points lower than their season-long per-game average.
SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Betting Trends
- SE Louisiana has a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- When it has played as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, SE Louisiana is 5-4 against the spread.
- A total of 13 of SE Louisiana's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (44.8%).
- The Lions average 69.6 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 74.8 the Colonels give up.
- When SE Louisiana totals more than 74.8 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- Nicholls State is 16-13-0 against the spread this year.
- In games this year in which it was an underdog by 3.5 points or more, Nicholls State has a 6-7 record against the spread.
- A total of 15 of Nicholls State's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (51.7%).
- The Colonels average only three more points per game (73.4) than the Lions give up (70.4).
- Nicholls State is 9-6 against the spread and 13-3 overall when it scores more than 70.4 points.
SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Over/Under Trends
- SE Louisiana and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under (139.5 points) 14 times this season.
- This season, 16 games Nicholls State has played finished with a combined score higher than 139.5 points.
- Together, these two teams combine for 143 points per game, 3.5 more than the total of 139.5 for this game.
- These two teams give up a combined 145.2 points per game, 5.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- On average, SE Louisiana has had a 140.1-point over/under in its games this season, 0.6 more points than the over/under in this matchup.
- A difference of 8.7 points separates the average over/under in Nicholls State's games (148.2 points) and this matchup's over/under (139.5).
SE Louisiana Player Prop Info
- Roger McFarlane: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 41.4 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (54-for-158)
- Nick Caldwell: 15.8 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (40-for-95)
- Roscoe Eastmond: 7.9 PTS, 6.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 38 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (30-for-85)
- Alec Woodard: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (45-for-130)
- Brody Rowbury: 8.9 PTS, 51.6 FG%
Nicholls State Player Prop Info
- Jamal West: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 BLK, 50.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
- Diante Smith: 15.5 PTS, 2 STL, 40.9 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (68-for-171)
- Robert Brown III: 13.5 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (66-for-166)
- Byron Ireland: 11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (23-for-69)
- Jalen White: 7.6 PTS, 41 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (53-for-142)
