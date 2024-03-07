The SE Louisiana Lions (15-15, 10-7 Southland) host the Nicholls State Colonels (17-13, 12-5 Southland) in a matchup of Southland teams at University Center (LA), starting at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The Lions are 3.5-point favorites in the game. The point total is 139.5 for the matchup.

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total SE Louisiana -3.5 139.5 points

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Last 10 Games

SE Louisiana has gone 8-2 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The final score of the past 10 Lions games has gone over the set total six times.

SE Louisiana has averaged a total of 139.6 combined points in its last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this game's total of 139.5.

The Lions' per-game scoring average across their last 10 games is 5.6 points higher than their season-long average.

Nicholls State has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Colonels have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.

Nicholls State's average total over the last 10 games is 3.9 points greater than the 139.5 total listed for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Colonels' per-game scoring average is 72.2, 1.2 points lower than their season-long per-game average.

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Betting Trends

SE Louisiana has a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, SE Louisiana is 5-4 against the spread.

A total of 13 of SE Louisiana's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (44.8%).

The Lions average 69.6 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 74.8 the Colonels give up.

When SE Louisiana totals more than 74.8 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Nicholls State is 16-13-0 against the spread this year.

In games this year in which it was an underdog by 3.5 points or more, Nicholls State has a 6-7 record against the spread.

A total of 15 of Nicholls State's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (51.7%).

The Colonels average only three more points per game (73.4) than the Lions give up (70.4).

Nicholls State is 9-6 against the spread and 13-3 overall when it scores more than 70.4 points.

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Over/Under Trends

SE Louisiana and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under (139.5 points) 14 times this season.

This season, 16 games Nicholls State has played finished with a combined score higher than 139.5 points.

Together, these two teams combine for 143 points per game, 3.5 more than the total of 139.5 for this game.

These two teams give up a combined 145.2 points per game, 5.7 more than this contest's over/under.

On average, SE Louisiana has had a 140.1-point over/under in its games this season, 0.6 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

A difference of 8.7 points separates the average over/under in Nicholls State's games (148.2 points) and this matchup's over/under (139.5).

SE Louisiana Player Prop Info

Roger McFarlane: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 41.4 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (54-for-158)

14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 41.4 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (54-for-158) Nick Caldwell: 15.8 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (40-for-95)

15.8 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (40-for-95) Roscoe Eastmond: 7.9 PTS, 6.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 38 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (30-for-85)

7.9 PTS, 6.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 38 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (30-for-85) Alec Woodard: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (45-for-130)

9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (45-for-130) Brody Rowbury: 8.9 PTS, 51.6 FG%

Nicholls State Player Prop Info

Jamal West: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 BLK, 50.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 BLK, 50.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Diante Smith: 15.5 PTS, 2 STL, 40.9 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (68-for-171)

15.5 PTS, 2 STL, 40.9 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (68-for-171) Robert Brown III: 13.5 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (66-for-166)

13.5 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (66-for-166) Byron Ireland: 11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (23-for-69)

11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (23-for-69) Jalen White: 7.6 PTS, 41 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (53-for-142)

