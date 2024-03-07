Seattle U vs. Abilene Christian - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Seattle U Redhawks (18-11, 11-7 WAC) are just 2-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-15, 9-9 WAC) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Teague Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 141.5 for the matchup.
Seattle U vs. Abilene Christian Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Seattle U
141.5 points
Seattle U vs. Abilene Christian Last 10 Games
- Seattle U has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- The Redhawks and their opponents have combined to hit the over in two of those games.
- Seattle U has averaged a total of 141.3 combined points over its last 10 games, 0.2 less than this matchup's over/under of 141.5.
- In the last 10 games, the Redhawks are scoring 1.9 points less per game compared to their season average.
- Abilene Christian has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Wildcats have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.
- Abilene Christian and its opponents have combined to score an average of 146.3 combined points in its last 10 games, 4.8 more than the 141.5 over/under in this matchup.
- In the past 10 games, the Wildcats are averaging 3.5 fewer points per game than their season average of 73.5 PPG.
Seattle U vs. Abilene Christian Betting Trends
- Seattle U has gone 16-12-0 ATS this season.
- In games this season it was favored by 2 points or more, Seattle U has a 7-11 record against the spread.
- A total of 11 of Seattle U's 28 games with a set total have hit the over (39.3%).
- The Redhawks put up only 0.3 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Wildcats give up (74.4).
- Seattle U has a 10-3 record against the spread and an 8-6 record overall when scoring more than 74.4 points.
- Abilene Christian has gone 15-13-0 ATS this year.
- Abilene Christian has a 9-8 record against the spread when an underdog by 2 points or more this year.
- The teams have combined to hit the over in 16 of Abilene Christian's 28 games with a set total.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 73.5 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 67.3 the Redhawks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 67.3 points, Abilene Christian is 11-8 against the spread and 11-9 overall.
Seattle U vs. Abilene Christian Over/Under Trends
- Seattle U and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under (141.5 points) 13 times this season.
- A total of 20 of Abilene Christian's games have ended with a combined score higher than 141.5 points this season.
- The point total for this contest of 141.5 is 6.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Seattle U (74.1) and Abilene Christian (73.5).
- The 141.7 points per game combined these two teams allow this season are 0.2 more than the 141.5 total in this contest.
- On average, Seattle U's games have an over/under on par with the over/under of 141.5 points in this contest.
- The over/under for this game is 6.4 points lower than the average over/under in Abilene Christian's games this season (147.9 points).
Seattle U Player Prop Info
- Alex Schumacher: 13.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (25-for-78)
- Cameron Tyson: 18.2 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (85-for-218)
- Kobe Williamson: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46 FG%, 25 3PT% (13-for-52)
- Brandton Chatfield: 9.7 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
- Paris Dawson: 5.5 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (24-for-79)
Abilene Christian Player Prop Info
- Airion Simmons: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (20-for-68)
- Ali Abdou Dibba: 15.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.9 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)
- Hunter Jack Madden: 12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 42 3PT% (58-for-138)
- Kavion McClain: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.7 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
- Leonardo Bettiol: 9.4 PTS, 53.7 FG%
