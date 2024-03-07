The Seattle U Redhawks (18-11, 11-7 WAC) are just 2-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-15, 9-9 WAC) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Teague Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 141.5 for the matchup.

Have a prediction for Seattle U vs. Abilene Christian? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Seattle U vs. Abilene Christian Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Seattle U -2 141.5 points

Seattle U vs. Abilene Christian Last 10 Games

Seattle U has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

The Redhawks and their opponents have combined to hit the over in two of those games.

Seattle U has averaged a total of 141.3 combined points over its last 10 games, 0.2 less than this matchup's over/under of 141.5.

In the last 10 games, the Redhawks are scoring 1.9 points less per game compared to their season average.

Abilene Christian has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Wildcats have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.

Abilene Christian and its opponents have combined to score an average of 146.3 combined points in its last 10 games, 4.8 more than the 141.5 over/under in this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Wildcats are averaging 3.5 fewer points per game than their season average of 73.5 PPG.

Make your bet on Seattle U vs. Abilene Christian with DraftKings!

Seattle U vs. Abilene Christian Betting Trends

Seattle U has gone 16-12-0 ATS this season.

In games this season it was favored by 2 points or more, Seattle U has a 7-11 record against the spread.

A total of 11 of Seattle U's 28 games with a set total have hit the over (39.3%).

The Redhawks put up only 0.3 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Wildcats give up (74.4).

Seattle U has a 10-3 record against the spread and an 8-6 record overall when scoring more than 74.4 points.

Abilene Christian has gone 15-13-0 ATS this year.

Abilene Christian has a 9-8 record against the spread when an underdog by 2 points or more this year.

The teams have combined to hit the over in 16 of Abilene Christian's 28 games with a set total.

The Wildcats put up an average of 73.5 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 67.3 the Redhawks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.3 points, Abilene Christian is 11-8 against the spread and 11-9 overall.

Seattle U vs. Abilene Christian Over/Under Trends

Seattle U and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under (141.5 points) 13 times this season.

A total of 20 of Abilene Christian's games have ended with a combined score higher than 141.5 points this season.

The point total for this contest of 141.5 is 6.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Seattle U (74.1) and Abilene Christian (73.5).

The 141.7 points per game combined these two teams allow this season are 0.2 more than the 141.5 total in this contest.

On average, Seattle U's games have an over/under on par with the over/under of 141.5 points in this contest.

The over/under for this game is 6.4 points lower than the average over/under in Abilene Christian's games this season (147.9 points).

Seattle U Player Prop Info

Alex Schumacher: 13.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (25-for-78)

13.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (25-for-78) Cameron Tyson: 18.2 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (85-for-218)

18.2 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (85-for-218) Kobe Williamson: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46 FG%, 25 3PT% (13-for-52)

9.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46 FG%, 25 3PT% (13-for-52) Brandton Chatfield: 9.7 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

9.7 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Paris Dawson: 5.5 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (24-for-79)

Abilene Christian Player Prop Info

Airion Simmons: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (20-for-68)

13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (20-for-68) Ali Abdou Dibba: 15.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.9 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)

15.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.9 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43) Hunter Jack Madden: 12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 42 3PT% (58-for-138)

12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 42 3PT% (58-for-138) Kavion McClain: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.7 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.7 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Leonardo Bettiol: 9.4 PTS, 53.7 FG%

Find the latest odds on Seattle U vs. Abilene Christian & place your bet with BetMGM.