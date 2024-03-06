Skip to main content

SEC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6

There are four games featuring an SEC team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Tennessee Volunteers versus the South Carolina Gamecocks.

There is college hoops action on tap today, and we have you covered with the betting odds you need.

Today's SEC Odds & Predictions

LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

LSU will meet Arkansas on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 17 South Carolina Gamecocks

Tennessee takes on South Carolina on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies

Mississippi State takes on Texas A&M on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats

Vanderbilt plays Kentucky on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Best SEC Bet Today: Mississippi State +2.5

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

Mississippi State

14-14-1

12-9-1

2-5-0

6-7-1

2-7-0

6-9-1

Texas A&M

12-17-0

8-13-0

4-4-0

4-10-0

5-6-0

5-11-0

Jayden Thomas - Notre Dame 1

Projected Spread for Notre Dame-Georgia Revealed After Irish Advance to Sugar Bowl

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Week 16 NFL Best Bets: Early Christmas Present for Michael Penix Jr.

exas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

College Football Playoff Betting Odds: Texas, Georgia National Championship Co-Favorites

bet365 promo code

Bet365 Bonus Code ATHLON365: $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus, $1K Safety Net

FanDuel nfl promo

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Before Ravens-Chargers Kickoff

