SEC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6
There are four games featuring an SEC team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Tennessee Volunteers versus the South Carolina Gamecocks.
There is college hoops action on tap today, and we have you covered with the betting odds you need.
Today's SEC Odds & Predictions
LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks
LSU will meet Arkansas on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:Arkansas (-4.5)
- Total:154
- Prediction: Arkansas 77, LSU 76
No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 17 South Carolina Gamecocks
Tennessee takes on South Carolina on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:Tennessee (-5.5)
- Total:142.5
- Prediction: Tennessee 75, South Carolina 68
Mississippi State Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies
Mississippi State takes on Texas A&M on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:Texas A&M (-2.5)
- Total:140
- Prediction: Mississippi State 72, Texas A&M 71
Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats
Vanderbilt plays Kentucky on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream:Watch on Fubo
- Favorite:Kentucky (-17.5)
- Total:161
- Prediction: Kentucky 87, Vanderbilt 68
Best SEC Bet Today: Mississippi State +2.5
|ATS Record
|Favorite ATS Record
|Underdog ATS Record
|Home ATS Record
|Away ATS Record
|Conference ATS Record
Mississippi State
14-14-1
12-9-1
2-5-0
6-7-1
2-7-0
6-9-1
Texas A&M
12-17-0
8-13-0
4-4-0
4-10-0
5-6-0
5-11-0
