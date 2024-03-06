SEC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6

There are four games featuring an SEC team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Tennessee Volunteers versus the South Carolina Gamecocks.

There is college hoops action on tap today, and we have you covered with the betting odds you need.

Have a prediction for today's SEC games? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Today's SEC Odds & Predictions

LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

LSU will meet Arkansas on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 17 South Carolina Gamecocks

Tennessee takes on South Carolina on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies

Mississippi State takes on Texas A&M on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats

Vanderbilt plays Kentucky on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Make your bet on today's SEC matches with DraftKings!

Best SEC Bet Today: Mississippi State +2.5

ATS Record Favorite ATS Record Underdog ATS Record Home ATS Record Away ATS Record Conference ATS Record Mississippi State 14-14-1 12-9-1 2-5-0 6-7-1 2-7-0 6-9-1 Texas A&M 12-17-0 8-13-0 4-4-0 4-10-0 5-6-0 5-11-0

Find the latest odds on today's SEC games & place your bet with BetMGM.