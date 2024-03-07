SFA vs. Southern Utah - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-20, 4-14 WAC) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-14, 8-10 WAC) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 147.5.
SFA vs. Southern Utah Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
SFA
147.5 points
SFA vs. Southern Utah Last 10 Games
- SFA has one win against the spread, and is 3-7 overall, in its last 10 contests.
- The 'Jacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over in three of those 10 games.
- SFA and its opponents have combined to score an average of 141.4 points over its last 10 games, 6.1 less than the 147.5 over/under in this matchup.
- Over the last 10 games, the 'Jacks are scoring 7.5 points less per game compared to their season average.
- Southern Utah has gone 2-8 over its last 10 contests, with a 3-6-1 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Thunderbirds have gone over the total four times.
- Southern Utah has averaged a total of 153.2 combined points over its last 10 games, 5.7 greater than this matchup's total of 147.5.
- Over their past 10 games, the Thunderbirds' points per game average is 74.1, 1.7 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.
SFA vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends
- SFA has an 8-20-0 record against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as at least 8.5-point favorites this season, SFA is 3-5 against the spread.
- A total of 14 of SFA's 27 games with a set total have hit the over (51.9%).
- The 74.3 points per game the 'Jacks average are the same as the Thunderbirds allow.
- When SFA totals more than 77.9 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- Southern Utah has gone 16-10-1 ATS this season.
- In games this year in which it was an underdog by 8.5 points or more, Southern Utah has a 5-3 record against the spread.
- Southern Utah's games have hit the over 15 out of 27 times (55.6%).
- The Thunderbirds put up an average of 75.8 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 70.9 the 'Jacks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 70.9 points, Southern Utah is 14-2-1 against the spread and 8-11 overall.
SFA vs. Southern Utah Over/Under Trends
- This season, SFA and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total of 147.5 points 13 times.
- In Southern Utah's 27 games this season, 14 finished with more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 147.5.
- The point total for this matchup of 147.5 is 2.6 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for SFA (74.3) and Southern Utah (75.8).
- This matchup's over/under is 1.3 less than the 148.8 points these two teams combine to give up per game.
- On average, the over/under in SFA's games is 2.3 fewer points than the over/under of 147.5 in this matchup.
- Southern Utah's games have an average over/under of 153.7 points this season, 6.2 more points than the over/under for this game.
SFA Player Prop Info
- Kyle Hayman: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.7 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (27-for-76)
- Latrell Jossell: 12.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (42-for-114)
- Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 7.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)
- Jalil Beaubrun: 8.4 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)
- Chrishawn Christmas: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.3 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34)
Southern Utah Player Prop Info
- Dominique Ford: 16.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.6 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (56-for-156)
- Braden Housley: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.7 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (37-for-140)
- Zion Young: 14 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (55-for-163)
- Parsa Fallah: 13.2 PTS, 57 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
- Prophet Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)
