The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-20, 4-14 WAC) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-14, 8-10 WAC) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 147.5.

SFA vs. Southern Utah Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total SFA -8.5 147.5 points

SFA vs. Southern Utah Last 10 Games

SFA has one win against the spread, and is 3-7 overall, in its last 10 contests.

The 'Jacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over in three of those 10 games.

SFA and its opponents have combined to score an average of 141.4 points over its last 10 games, 6.1 less than the 147.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, the 'Jacks are scoring 7.5 points less per game compared to their season average.

Southern Utah has gone 2-8 over its last 10 contests, with a 3-6-1 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Thunderbirds have gone over the total four times.

Southern Utah has averaged a total of 153.2 combined points over its last 10 games, 5.7 greater than this matchup's total of 147.5.

Over their past 10 games, the Thunderbirds' points per game average is 74.1, 1.7 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.

SFA vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends

SFA has an 8-20-0 record against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 8.5-point favorites this season, SFA is 3-5 against the spread.

A total of 14 of SFA's 27 games with a set total have hit the over (51.9%).

The 74.3 points per game the 'Jacks average are the same as the Thunderbirds allow.

When SFA totals more than 77.9 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

Southern Utah has gone 16-10-1 ATS this season.

In games this year in which it was an underdog by 8.5 points or more, Southern Utah has a 5-3 record against the spread.

Southern Utah's games have hit the over 15 out of 27 times (55.6%).

The Thunderbirds put up an average of 75.8 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 70.9 the 'Jacks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.9 points, Southern Utah is 14-2-1 against the spread and 8-11 overall.

SFA vs. Southern Utah Over/Under Trends

This season, SFA and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total of 147.5 points 13 times.

In Southern Utah's 27 games this season, 14 finished with more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 147.5.

The point total for this matchup of 147.5 is 2.6 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for SFA (74.3) and Southern Utah (75.8).

This matchup's over/under is 1.3 less than the 148.8 points these two teams combine to give up per game.

On average, the over/under in SFA's games is 2.3 fewer points than the over/under of 147.5 in this matchup.

Southern Utah's games have an average over/under of 153.7 points this season, 6.2 more points than the over/under for this game.

SFA Player Prop Info

Kyle Hayman: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.7 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (27-for-76)

9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.7 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (27-for-76) Latrell Jossell: 12.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (42-for-114)

12.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (42-for-114) Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 7.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)

7.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51) Jalil Beaubrun: 8.4 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

8.4 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Chrishawn Christmas: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.3 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34)

Southern Utah Player Prop Info

Dominique Ford: 16.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.6 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (56-for-156)

16.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.6 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (56-for-156) Braden Housley: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.7 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (37-for-140)

10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.7 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (37-for-140) Zion Young: 14 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (55-for-163)

14 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (55-for-163) Parsa Fallah: 13.2 PTS, 57 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

13.2 PTS, 57 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Prophet Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

