The No. 6 seed SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (16-15, 9-9 OVC) are 3-point favorites in the OVC Tournament against the No. 7 seed Eastern Illinois Panthers (14-17, 8-10 OVC) on Wednesday at Ford Center. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET and airs on ESPN+, with the winner moving one step closer to securing a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total SIU-Edwardsville -3 143 points

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Last 10 Games

SIU-Edwardsville has covered the spread once, and is 4-6 overall, over its past 10 contests.

The Cougars' past 10 outings saw nine go over the total.

SIU-Edwardsville and its opponents have combined to score an average of 141.3 points in its last 10 games, 1.7 less than the 143 over/under in this matchup.

Across their last 10 games, the Cougars have scored 2.7 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.

Eastern Illinois has gone 4-6 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers have hit the over five times.

Eastern Illinois' average total over the last 10 games is 6.4 points fewer than the 143 over/under listed for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Panthers' points per game average is 68.1, 1.2 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Trends

SIU-Edwardsville is 11-15-2 ATS this season.

In games this season it was favored by 3 points or more, SIU-Edwardsville has a 7-6 record against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in 17 of SIU-Edwardsville's 28 games with a set total.

The Cougars record 71.9 points per game, just four more points than the 67.9 the Panthers give up.

SIU-Edwardsville is 6-10-1 against the spread and 12-8 overall when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Eastern Illinois has a 16-12-0 record against the spread this year.

Eastern Illinois has a 9-5 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 3 points or more.

A total of 10 of Eastern Illinois' 28 games with a set total have hit the over (35.7%).

The Panthers average just one fewer point per game (69.3) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (70.3).

Eastern Illinois is 10-0 against the spread and 12-1 overall when it scores more than 70.3 points.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Over/Under Trends

SIU-Edwardsville and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (143 points) 16 times this season.

There have been eight Eastern Illinois games that ended with a combined score over 143 points this season.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 71.9 points per game and Eastern Illinois scores 69.3, amounting to 1.8 points below this game's total of 143.

The 138.2 points per game these two teams allow its opponents to score on average this season are 4.8 fewer than the 143-point total in this contest.

This season the average over/under for SIU-Edwardsville's games is 142.2 points, 0.8 lower than the over/under of 143 points set for this contest.

Eastern Illinois' games have an average over/under of 137.1 points this season, 5.9 points lower than the over/under for this game.

SIU-Edwardsville Player Prop Info

Damarco Minor: 15.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 40.6 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (39-for-121)

15.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 40.6 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (39-for-121) Shamar Wright: 14.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (42-for-123)

14.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (42-for-123) Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.2 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (75-for-205)

13.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.2 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (75-for-205) Lamar Wright: 9.8 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (26-for-82)

9.8 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (26-for-82) Terrance Thompson: 5.6 PTS, 59.8 FG%

Eastern Illinois Player Prop Info

Tiger Booker: 16.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (25-for-83)

16.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (25-for-83) Kyndall Davis: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 25.3 3PT% (23-for-91)

10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 25.3 3PT% (23-for-91) Nakyel Shelton: 10.7 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33.6 3PT% (36-for-107)

10.7 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33.6 3PT% (36-for-107) Corey Swayer Jr.: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (27-for-77)

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (27-for-77) Kooper Jacobi: 10.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 43.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

