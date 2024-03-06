SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois - OVC Tournament - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The No. 6 seed SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (16-15, 9-9 OVC) are 3-point favorites in the OVC Tournament against the No. 7 seed Eastern Illinois Panthers (14-17, 8-10 OVC) on Wednesday at Ford Center. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET and airs on ESPN+, with the winner moving one step closer to securing a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
SIU-Edwardsville
143 points
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Last 10 Games
- SIU-Edwardsville has covered the spread once, and is 4-6 overall, over its past 10 contests.
- The Cougars' past 10 outings saw nine go over the total.
- SIU-Edwardsville and its opponents have combined to score an average of 141.3 points in its last 10 games, 1.7 less than the 143 over/under in this matchup.
- Across their last 10 games, the Cougars have scored 2.7 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.
- Eastern Illinois has gone 4-6 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers have hit the over five times.
- Eastern Illinois' average total over the last 10 games is 6.4 points fewer than the 143 over/under listed for this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Panthers' points per game average is 68.1, 1.2 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Trends
- SIU-Edwardsville is 11-15-2 ATS this season.
- In games this season it was favored by 3 points or more, SIU-Edwardsville has a 7-6 record against the spread.
- The teams have hit the over in 17 of SIU-Edwardsville's 28 games with a set total.
- The Cougars record 71.9 points per game, just four more points than the 67.9 the Panthers give up.
- SIU-Edwardsville is 6-10-1 against the spread and 12-8 overall when scoring more than 67.9 points.
- Eastern Illinois has a 16-12-0 record against the spread this year.
- Eastern Illinois has a 9-5 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 3 points or more.
- A total of 10 of Eastern Illinois' 28 games with a set total have hit the over (35.7%).
- The Panthers average just one fewer point per game (69.3) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (70.3).
- Eastern Illinois is 10-0 against the spread and 12-1 overall when it scores more than 70.3 points.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Over/Under Trends
- SIU-Edwardsville and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (143 points) 16 times this season.
- There have been eight Eastern Illinois games that ended with a combined score over 143 points this season.
- SIU-Edwardsville averages 71.9 points per game and Eastern Illinois scores 69.3, amounting to 1.8 points below this game's total of 143.
- The 138.2 points per game these two teams allow its opponents to score on average this season are 4.8 fewer than the 143-point total in this contest.
- This season the average over/under for SIU-Edwardsville's games is 142.2 points, 0.8 lower than the over/under of 143 points set for this contest.
- Eastern Illinois' games have an average over/under of 137.1 points this season, 5.9 points lower than the over/under for this game.
SIU-Edwardsville Player Prop Info
- Damarco Minor: 15.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 40.6 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (39-for-121)
- Shamar Wright: 14.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (42-for-123)
- Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.2 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (75-for-205)
- Lamar Wright: 9.8 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (26-for-82)
- Terrance Thompson: 5.6 PTS, 59.8 FG%
Eastern Illinois Player Prop Info
- Tiger Booker: 16.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (25-for-83)
- Kyndall Davis: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 25.3 3PT% (23-for-91)
- Nakyel Shelton: 10.7 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33.6 3PT% (36-for-107)
- Corey Swayer Jr.: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (27-for-77)
- Kooper Jacobi: 10.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 43.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)
