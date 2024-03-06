SMU vs. East Carolina - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
A pair of struggling teams hit the court when the SMU Mustangs (19-10, 10-6 AAC) host the East Carolina Pirates (14-15, 7-9 AAC) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Pirates are heavy, 12-point underdogs as they look to halt a three-game losing streak against the Mustangs, losers of three straight. The matchup has an over/under of 140 points.
SMU vs. East Carolina Betting Odds
SMU
140 points
SMU vs. East Carolina Last 10 Games
- SMU has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Mustangs' past 10 contests saw five hit the over.
- SMU and its opponents have combined to score an average of 150.5 points over its last 10 games, 10.5 more than the 140 over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Mustangs have a points-per-game average 2.4 points above their season-long scoring average.
- East Carolina has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Pirates have gone over the total twice in their past 10 contests.
- East Carolina has averaged a total of 138.7 combined points in its last 10 games, 1.3 fewer than this matchup's total of 140.
- During their past 10 games, the Pirates are scoring 4.0 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average, 68.8 PPG.
SMU vs. East Carolina Betting Trends
- SMU has a 13-13-2 record against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as at least 12-point favorites this season, SMU is 4-3-1 against the spread.
- The teams have hit the over in 12 of SMU's 28 games with a set total.
- The Mustangs put up 77 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 68.9 the Pirates give up.
- SMU has a 10-8-2 record against the spread and a 17-4 record overall when putting up more than 68.9 points.
- East Carolina has a 12-15-1 record against the spread this year.
- East Carolina is 2-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least a 12-point underdog.
- East Carolina's games have hit the over nine out of 28 times (32.1%).
- The Pirates score an average of 68.8 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 67 the Mustangs give up to opponents.
- East Carolina is 8-6 against the spread and 11-4 overall when it scores more than 67 points.
SMU vs. East Carolina Over/Under Trends
- A total of 17 of SMU's games this season have gone over Wednesday's over/under of 140 points.
- This season, 13 of East Carolina's games have ended with a combined score higher than 140 points.
- Together, these two teams combine for 145.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the total of 140 for this game.
- These two teams give up a combined 135.9 points per game, 4.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- This season, the average over/under for SMU's games is 144 points, four more than the total of 140 points set for this contest.
- The over/under for this contest is 2.3 points higher than the average over/under in East Carolina's games this season of 137.7.
SMU Player Prop Info
- Zhuric Phelps: 14.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.1 FG%, 22.4 3PT% (26-for-116)
- Samuell Williamson: 8.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)
- Chuck Harris: 13.1 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (58-for-144)
- Tyreek Smith: 8.1 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 60.7 FG%
- Keon Ambrose-Hylton: 7.2 PTS, 65 FG%
East Carolina Player Prop Info
- RJ Felton: 16.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.2 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (60-for-172)
- Brandon Johnson: 13.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 41.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (54-for-157)
- Ezra Ausar: 11.4 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Bobby Pettiford: 7.9 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)
- Jaden Walker: 5.5 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)
