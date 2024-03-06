A pair of struggling teams hit the court when the SMU Mustangs (19-10, 10-6 AAC) host the East Carolina Pirates (14-15, 7-9 AAC) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Pirates are heavy, 12-point underdogs as they look to halt a three-game losing streak against the Mustangs, losers of three straight. The matchup has an over/under of 140 points.

SMU vs. East Carolina Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total SMU -12 140 points

SMU vs. East Carolina Last 10 Games

SMU has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

The Mustangs' past 10 contests saw five hit the over.

SMU and its opponents have combined to score an average of 150.5 points over its last 10 games, 10.5 more than the 140 over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Mustangs have a points-per-game average 2.4 points above their season-long scoring average.

East Carolina has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

The Pirates have gone over the total twice in their past 10 contests.

East Carolina has averaged a total of 138.7 combined points in its last 10 games, 1.3 fewer than this matchup's total of 140.

During their past 10 games, the Pirates are scoring 4.0 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average, 68.8 PPG.

SMU vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

SMU has a 13-13-2 record against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 12-point favorites this season, SMU is 4-3-1 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in 12 of SMU's 28 games with a set total.

The Mustangs put up 77 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 68.9 the Pirates give up.

SMU has a 10-8-2 record against the spread and a 17-4 record overall when putting up more than 68.9 points.

East Carolina has a 12-15-1 record against the spread this year.

East Carolina is 2-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least a 12-point underdog.

East Carolina's games have hit the over nine out of 28 times (32.1%).

The Pirates score an average of 68.8 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 67 the Mustangs give up to opponents.

East Carolina is 8-6 against the spread and 11-4 overall when it scores more than 67 points.

SMU vs. East Carolina Over/Under Trends

A total of 17 of SMU's games this season have gone over Wednesday's over/under of 140 points.

This season, 13 of East Carolina's games have ended with a combined score higher than 140 points.

Together, these two teams combine for 145.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the total of 140 for this game.

These two teams give up a combined 135.9 points per game, 4.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

This season, the average over/under for SMU's games is 144 points, four more than the total of 140 points set for this contest.

The over/under for this contest is 2.3 points higher than the average over/under in East Carolina's games this season of 137.7.

SMU Player Prop Info

Zhuric Phelps: 14.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.1 FG%, 22.4 3PT% (26-for-116)

14.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.1 FG%, 22.4 3PT% (26-for-116) Samuell Williamson: 8.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

8.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) Chuck Harris: 13.1 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (58-for-144)

13.1 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (58-for-144) Tyreek Smith: 8.1 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 60.7 FG%

8.1 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 60.7 FG% Keon Ambrose-Hylton: 7.2 PTS, 65 FG%

East Carolina Player Prop Info

RJ Felton: 16.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.2 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (60-for-172)

16.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.2 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (60-for-172) Brandon Johnson: 13.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 41.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (54-for-157)

13.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 41.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (54-for-157) Ezra Ausar: 11.4 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

11.4 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Bobby Pettiford: 7.9 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)

7.9 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48) Jaden Walker: 5.5 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

