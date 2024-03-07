The No. 8 seed South Alabama Jaguars (16-15, 8-10 Sun Belt) and the No. 9 seed Georgia Southern Eagles (8-23, 8-10 Sun Belt) will look to advance in the Sun Belt tournament on Thursday as they meet in the conference tournament at 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+. South Alabama is listed as a 2.5-point favorite to win this contest and advance closer to an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Have a prediction for South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern? Place your bet with FanDuel.

South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total South Alabama -2.5 151.5 points

South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern Last 10 Games

South Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

The final score of the past 10 Jaguars games has gone over the set total three times.

South Alabama's average total over the last 10 games is 3.4 points fewer than the 151.5 total listed for this matchup.

Across their last 10 games, the Jaguars have scored 0.3 fewer points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.

Georgia Southern has gone 3-7 over its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

The Eagles have hit the over in eight of their last 10 outings.

Georgia Southern and its opponents have combined to score an average of 150.2 combined points in its last 10 games, 1.3 less than the 151.5 over/under in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Eagles' per-game scoring average is 78.5, 5.5 points higher than their season-long per-game average.

Make your bet on South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern with DraftKings!

South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

So far this season, South Alabama has compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread.

South Alabama has a 6-5 record against the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

In South Alabama's 31 games with a set total, 15 have hit the over (48.4%).

The Jaguars put up 5.2 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Eagles give up (79.3).

When South Alabama scores more than 79.3 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Georgia Southern's ATS record is 14-15-2 this year.

Georgia Southern is 11-11-1 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

A total of 20 of Georgia Southern's 31 games with a set total have hit the over (64.5%).

The Eagles' 73 points per game are just 2.6 fewer points than the 75.6 the Jaguars allow.

Georgia Southern is 10-4-1 against the spread and 7-8 overall when it scores more than 75.6 points.

South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern Over/Under Trends

South Alabama and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Thursday's over/under of 151.5 points 10 times this season.

This season, 19 games Georgia Southern has played finished with a combined score higher than 151.5 points.

The point total for the matchup of 151.5 is 4.4 more than the combined points per game averages for South Alabama (74.1) and Georgia Southern (73).

This game's over/under is 3.4 lower than the 154.9 points these two teams combine to give up per game.

This season the average over/under for South Alabama's games is 149.7 points, 1.8 lower than the over/under of 151.5 points set for this contest.

The over/under for this game is 0.9 points lower than the average over/under in Georgia Southern's games this season (152.4 points).

South Alabama Player Prop Info

Tyrell Jones: 12.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.3 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (45-for-129)

12.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.3 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (45-for-129) Isiah Gaiter: 12.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38 3PT% (30-for-79)

12.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38 3PT% (30-for-79) Marcus Millender: 9.5 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72)

9.5 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72) Samuel Tabe: 12 PTS, 53.6 FG%

12 PTS, 53.6 FG% Thomas Howell: 6.3 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34)

Georgia Southern Player Prop Info

Tyren Moore: 16.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.6 FG%, 41 3PT% (66-for-161)

16.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.6 FG%, 41 3PT% (66-for-161) Avantae Parker: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 52.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

7.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 52.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Eren Banks: 10.3 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 39 3PT% (46-for-118)

10.3 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 39 3PT% (46-for-118) Eugene Brown III: 9.9 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (25-for-69)

9.9 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (25-for-69) Nate Brafford: 5.5 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 30.7 3PT% (27-for-88)

Find the latest odds on South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern & place your bet with BetMGM.