South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern - Sun Belt Tournament - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The No. 8 seed South Alabama Jaguars (16-15, 8-10 Sun Belt) and the No. 9 seed Georgia Southern Eagles (8-23, 8-10 Sun Belt) will look to advance in the Sun Belt tournament on Thursday as they meet in the conference tournament at 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+. South Alabama is listed as a 2.5-point favorite to win this contest and advance closer to an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
South Alabama
151.5 points
South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern Last 10 Games
- South Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
- The final score of the past 10 Jaguars games has gone over the set total three times.
- South Alabama's average total over the last 10 games is 3.4 points fewer than the 151.5 total listed for this matchup.
- Across their last 10 games, the Jaguars have scored 0.3 fewer points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.
- Georgia Southern has gone 3-7 over its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- The Eagles have hit the over in eight of their last 10 outings.
- Georgia Southern and its opponents have combined to score an average of 150.2 combined points in its last 10 games, 1.3 less than the 151.5 over/under in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Eagles' per-game scoring average is 78.5, 5.5 points higher than their season-long per-game average.
South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends
- So far this season, South Alabama has compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread.
- South Alabama has a 6-5 record against the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- In South Alabama's 31 games with a set total, 15 have hit the over (48.4%).
- The Jaguars put up 5.2 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Eagles give up (79.3).
- When South Alabama scores more than 79.3 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
- Georgia Southern's ATS record is 14-15-2 this year.
- Georgia Southern is 11-11-1 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.
- A total of 20 of Georgia Southern's 31 games with a set total have hit the over (64.5%).
- The Eagles' 73 points per game are just 2.6 fewer points than the 75.6 the Jaguars allow.
- Georgia Southern is 10-4-1 against the spread and 7-8 overall when it scores more than 75.6 points.
South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern Over/Under Trends
- South Alabama and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Thursday's over/under of 151.5 points 10 times this season.
- This season, 19 games Georgia Southern has played finished with a combined score higher than 151.5 points.
- The point total for the matchup of 151.5 is 4.4 more than the combined points per game averages for South Alabama (74.1) and Georgia Southern (73).
- This game's over/under is 3.4 lower than the 154.9 points these two teams combine to give up per game.
- This season the average over/under for South Alabama's games is 149.7 points, 1.8 lower than the over/under of 151.5 points set for this contest.
- The over/under for this game is 0.9 points lower than the average over/under in Georgia Southern's games this season (152.4 points).
South Alabama Player Prop Info
- Tyrell Jones: 12.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.3 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (45-for-129)
- Isiah Gaiter: 12.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38 3PT% (30-for-79)
- Marcus Millender: 9.5 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72)
- Samuel Tabe: 12 PTS, 53.6 FG%
- Thomas Howell: 6.3 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34)
Georgia Southern Player Prop Info
- Tyren Moore: 16.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.6 FG%, 41 3PT% (66-for-161)
- Avantae Parker: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 52.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Eren Banks: 10.3 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 39 3PT% (46-for-118)
- Eugene Brown III: 9.9 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (25-for-69)
- Nate Brafford: 5.5 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 30.7 3PT% (27-for-88)
