The No. 6 seed Southern Illinois Salukis (19-12, 11-9 MVC) play the No. 11 seed UIC Flames (11-20, 4-16 MVC) as 6-point favorites in the MVC Tournament Thursday at Enterprise Center, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+. Both teams will look to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Southern Illinois vs. UIC Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Southern Illinois -6 135 points

Southern Illinois vs. UIC Last 10 Games

Southern Illinois has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

The Salukis' past 10 contests saw eight go over the total.

Southern Illinois has averaged a total of 137.8 combined points in its last 10 games, 2.8 greater than this matchup's over/under of 135.

The Salukis' per-game scoring average across their last 10 games is 0.2 points lower than their season-long average.

UIC has gone 3-7 in its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

The Flames have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.

UIC's average total over the last 10 games is nine points greater than the 135 total listed for this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Flames are averaging 1.5 more points than their season average of 70.6 PPG.

Southern Illinois vs. UIC Betting Trends

Southern Illinois has gone 18-12-0 ATS this season.

Southern Illinois is 6-4 against the spread when favored by 6 points or more this season.

A total of 18 of Southern Illinois' 30 games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

The 72.4 points per game the Salukis record are only 1.3 more points than the Flames allow (71.1).

Southern Illinois has a 9-5 record against the spread and a 12-3 record overall when putting up more than 71.1 points.

So far this year, UIC has compiled a 15-14-1 record against the spread.

UIC is 6-1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this season.

UIC has hit the over in 12 of its 30 games with a set total (40%).

The Flames put up just 2.9 more points per game (70.6) than the Salukis give up (67.7).

UIC has put together an 11-5 ATS record and a 9-8 overall record in games it scores more than 67.7 points.

Southern Illinois vs. UIC Over/Under Trends

This season, 22 of Southern Illinois' 30 games have gone over Thursday's over/under of 135 points.

This season, 18 of UIC's games have finished with a combined score higher than 135 points.

The total for this game of 135 is eight points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Southern Illinois (72.4) and UIC (70.6).

This matchup's point total is 3.8 less than the 138.8 points these two teams combine to allow per game.

Southern Illinois has a 140.1 average over/under in its games this season, 5.1 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

UIC's games have an average over/under of 141.7 points this season, 6.7 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Southern Illinois Player Prop Info

Xavier Johnson: 22 PTS, 6.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.3 FG%, 36 3PT% (64-for-178)

22 PTS, 6.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.3 FG%, 36 3PT% (64-for-178) Troy D'Amico: 9.4 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 36 3PT% (50-for-139)

9.4 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 36 3PT% (50-for-139) Clarence Rupert: 7.5 PTS, 56.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

7.5 PTS, 56.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Trent Brown: 8.8 PTS, 39 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (69-for-190)

8.8 PTS, 39 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (69-for-190) AJ Ferguson: 8.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)

UIC Player Prop Info

Toby Okani: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.9 BLK, 40.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96)

11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.9 BLK, 40.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96) Isaiah Rivera: 15.2 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (67-for-159)

15.2 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (67-for-159) Christian Jones: 11.6 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 38 3PT% (30-for-79)

11.6 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 38 3PT% (30-for-79) Filip Skobalj: 8.4 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (57-for-131)

8.4 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (57-for-131) Ethan Pickett: 5.8 PTS, 52.9 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)

