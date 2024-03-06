Southland Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 6

There are four games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that feature Southland teams. That includes the McNeese Cowboys versus the New Orleans Privateers.

There is college basketball action on tap today, and we have you covered with the betting odds you need to get an edge.

Have a prediction for today's Southland games? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Today's Southland Odds & Predictions

Houston Christian Huskies at Lamar Cardinals

Houston Christian hit the court against Lamar on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Lamar (-16.5)

Lamar (-16.5) Total: 156.5

156.5 Prediction: Lamar 84, Houston Christian 68

McNeese Cowboys at New Orleans Privateers

McNeese will match up with New Orleans on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: McNeese (-16.5)

McNeese (-16.5) Total: 154.5

154.5 Prediction: McNeese 84, New Orleans 64

Northwestern State Demons at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Northwestern State will take on Texas A&M-Commerce on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas.

Incarnate Word Cardinals at Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Incarnate Word plays Texas A&M-CC on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Make your bet on today's Southland matches with DraftKings!

Best Southland Bet Today: McNeese -16.5

ATS Record Favorite ATS Record Underdog ATS Record Home ATS Record Away ATS Record Conference ATS Record McNeese 14-11-1 10-10-1 4-1-0 7-5-0 6-6-1 7-9-1 New Orleans 10-16-0 2-5-0 8-11-0 2-6-0 7-10-0 5-12-0

Find the latest odds on today's Southland games & place your bet with BetMGM.