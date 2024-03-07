Southland Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7
One game on Thursday's college basketball schedule features a Southland team, the matchup between the Nicholls State Colonels and the SE Louisiana Lions.
Searching for an edge in college basketball? We break down the betting odds for each of the important games below.
Today's Southland Odds & Predictions
Nicholls State Colonels at SE Louisiana Lions
Nicholls State takes on SE Louisiana on Friday at 8:30 PM ET at University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:SE Louisiana (-3.5)
- Total:139.5
- Prediction: SE Louisiana 73, Nicholls State 70
Best Southland Bet Today: SE Louisiana -3.5
|ATS Record
|Favorite ATS Record
|Underdog ATS Record
|Home ATS Record
|Away ATS Record
|Conference ATS Record
Nicholls State
16-13-0
8-6-0
8-7-0
6-5-0
10-6-0
10-7-0
SE Louisiana
14-14-0
7-8-0
7-6-0
5-5-0
9-7-0
9-8-0
