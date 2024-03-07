Southland Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

One game on Thursday's college basketball schedule features a Southland team, the matchup between the Nicholls State Colonels and the SE Louisiana Lions.

Searching for an edge in college basketball? We break down the betting odds for each of the important games below.

Have a prediction for today's Southland games? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Today's Southland Odds & Predictions

Nicholls State Colonels at SE Louisiana Lions

Nicholls State takes on SE Louisiana on Friday at 8:30 PM ET at University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: SE Louisiana (-3.5)

SE Louisiana (-3.5) Total: 139.5

139.5 Prediction: SE Louisiana 73, Nicholls State 70

Make your bet on today's Southland matches with DraftKings!

Best Southland Bet Today: SE Louisiana -3.5

ATS Record Favorite ATS Record Underdog ATS Record Home ATS Record Away ATS Record Conference ATS Record Nicholls State 16-13-0 8-6-0 8-7-0 6-5-0 10-6-0 10-7-0 SE Louisiana 14-14-0 7-8-0 7-6-0 5-5-0 9-7-0 9-8-0

Find the latest odds on today's Southland games & place your bet with BetMGM.