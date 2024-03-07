Skip to main content

Southland Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

One game on Thursday's college basketball schedule features a Southland team, the matchup between the Nicholls State Colonels and the SE Louisiana Lions.

Searching for an edge in college basketball? We break down the betting odds for each of the important games below.

Today's Southland Odds & Predictions

Nicholls State Colonels at SE Louisiana Lions

Nicholls State takes on SE Louisiana on Friday at 8:30 PM ET at University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana.

Best Southland Bet Today: SE Louisiana -3.5

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

Nicholls State

16-13-0

8-6-0

8-7-0

6-5-0

10-6-0

10-7-0

SE Louisiana

14-14-0

7-8-0

7-6-0

5-5-0

9-7-0

9-8-0

