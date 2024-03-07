Stanford vs. Cal - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Stanford Cardinal (12-17, 7-12 Pac-12) are 4-point favorites as they look to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the California Golden Bears (13-17, 9-10 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Maples Pavilion. The game airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under of 154.5 points.
Stanford vs. Cal Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stanford
154.5 points
Stanford vs. Cal Last 10 Games
- Stanford has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall in its last 10 games.
- The final score of the last 10 Cardinal games has surpassed the set total four times.
- Stanford and its opponents have combined to score an average of 151.3 points over its last 10 games, 3.2 less than the 154.5 over/under in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Cardinal have a points-per-game average 4.7 points below their season-long scoring average.
- Cal has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Bears have gone over the total five times.
- Cal and its opponents have combined to score an average of 147.8 combined points in its last 10 games, 6.7 less than the 154.5 over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Bears are scoring 2.1 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average, 74.4 PPG.
Stanford vs. Cal Betting Trends
- So far this season, Stanford has compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread.
- When it has played as at least 4-point favorites this season, Stanford is 4-6 against the spread.
- Out of Stanford's 30 games with a set total, 17 have hit the over (56.7%).
- The Cardinal put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (76.3) than the Golden Bears give up (76.6).
- Stanford has an 8-5 record against the spread and a 10-3 record overall when putting up more than 76.6 points.
- Cal's ATS record is 15-15-0 this season.
- When it has played as at least a 4-point underdog this year, Cal is 8-5 against the spread.
- The teams have combined to hit the over in 18 of Cal's 30 games with a set total.
- The Golden Bears put up only 2.6 fewer points per game (74.4) than the Cardinal give up (77).
- Cal has put together a 10-4 ATS record and an 8-6 overall record in games it scores more than 77 points.
Stanford vs. Cal Over/Under Trends
- Stanford and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under (154.5 points) 14 times this season.
- This season, 12 of Cal's games have ended with a combined score higher than 154.5 points.
- Together, these two teams combine for 150.7 points per game, 3.8 less than the point total of 154.5 for this matchup.
- These two teams surrender a combined 153.6 points per game, 0.9 less than this contest's over/under.
- Stanford has seen a 153.4 average over/under in its games this season, 1.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
- A difference of 3.5 points separates this matchup's over/under (154.5 points) and the average over/under in Cal's games (151) this season.
Stanford Player Prop Info
- Maxime Raynaud: 15.5 PTS, 9.7 REB, 57.3 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51)
- Brandon Angel: 13 PTS, 56.3 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (31-for-69)
- Mike Jones: 11 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (54-for-123)
- Spencer Jones: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (45-for-113)
- Andrej Stojakovic: 8.2 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33 3PT% (32-for-97)
Cal Player Prop Info
- Fardaws Aimaq: 14.6 PTS, 11.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 46.4 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)
- Jaylon Tyson: 19.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (46-for-130)
- Jalen Cole: 13.5 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (84-for-261)
- Keonte Kennedy: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (24-for-79)
- Jalen Celestine: 8.7 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 44.3 3PT% (43-for-97)
