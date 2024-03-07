The Stanford Cardinal (12-17, 7-12 Pac-12) are 4-point favorites as they look to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the California Golden Bears (13-17, 9-10 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Maples Pavilion. The game airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under of 154.5 points.

Have a prediction for Stanford vs. Cal? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Stanford vs. Cal Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Stanford -4 154.5 points

Stanford vs. Cal Last 10 Games

Stanford has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall in its last 10 games.

The final score of the last 10 Cardinal games has surpassed the set total four times.

Stanford and its opponents have combined to score an average of 151.3 points over its last 10 games, 3.2 less than the 154.5 over/under in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Cardinal have a points-per-game average 4.7 points below their season-long scoring average.

Cal has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Bears have gone over the total five times.

Cal and its opponents have combined to score an average of 147.8 combined points in its last 10 games, 6.7 less than the 154.5 over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Bears are scoring 2.1 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average, 74.4 PPG.

Make your bet on Stanford vs. Cal with DraftKings!

Stanford vs. Cal Betting Trends

So far this season, Stanford has compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread.

When it has played as at least 4-point favorites this season, Stanford is 4-6 against the spread.

Out of Stanford's 30 games with a set total, 17 have hit the over (56.7%).

The Cardinal put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (76.3) than the Golden Bears give up (76.6).

Stanford has an 8-5 record against the spread and a 10-3 record overall when putting up more than 76.6 points.

Cal's ATS record is 15-15-0 this season.

When it has played as at least a 4-point underdog this year, Cal is 8-5 against the spread.

The teams have combined to hit the over in 18 of Cal's 30 games with a set total.

The Golden Bears put up only 2.6 fewer points per game (74.4) than the Cardinal give up (77).

Cal has put together a 10-4 ATS record and an 8-6 overall record in games it scores more than 77 points.

Stanford vs. Cal Over/Under Trends

Stanford and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under (154.5 points) 14 times this season.

This season, 12 of Cal's games have ended with a combined score higher than 154.5 points.

Together, these two teams combine for 150.7 points per game, 3.8 less than the point total of 154.5 for this matchup.

These two teams surrender a combined 153.6 points per game, 0.9 less than this contest's over/under.

Stanford has seen a 153.4 average over/under in its games this season, 1.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

A difference of 3.5 points separates this matchup's over/under (154.5 points) and the average over/under in Cal's games (151) this season.

Stanford Player Prop Info

Maxime Raynaud: 15.5 PTS, 9.7 REB, 57.3 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51)

15.5 PTS, 9.7 REB, 57.3 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51) Brandon Angel: 13 PTS, 56.3 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (31-for-69)

13 PTS, 56.3 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (31-for-69) Mike Jones: 11 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (54-for-123)

11 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (54-for-123) Spencer Jones: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (45-for-113)

10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (45-for-113) Andrej Stojakovic: 8.2 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33 3PT% (32-for-97)

Cal Player Prop Info

Fardaws Aimaq: 14.6 PTS, 11.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 46.4 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

14.6 PTS, 11.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 46.4 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51) Jaylon Tyson: 19.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (46-for-130)

19.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (46-for-130) Jalen Cole: 13.5 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (84-for-261)

13.5 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (84-for-261) Keonte Kennedy: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (24-for-79)

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (24-for-79) Jalen Celestine: 8.7 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 44.3 3PT% (43-for-97)

Find the latest odds on Stanford vs. Cal & place your bet with BetMGM.