Stanford vs. Cal - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Betting
The Stanford Cardinal (12-17, 7-12 Pac-12) are 4-point favorites as they look to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the California Golden Bears (13-17, 9-10 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Maples Pavilion. The game airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under of 154.5 points.

Stanford vs. Cal Betting Odds

Stanford vs Cal Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Stanford

-4

154.5 points

Stanford vs. Cal Last 10 Games

  • Stanford has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall in its last 10 games.
  • The final score of the last 10 Cardinal games has surpassed the set total four times.
  • Stanford and its opponents have combined to score an average of 151.3 points over its last 10 games, 3.2 less than the 154.5 over/under in this matchup.
  • During their last 10 games, the Cardinal have a points-per-game average 4.7 points below their season-long scoring average.
  • Cal has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Golden Bears have gone over the total five times.
  • Cal and its opponents have combined to score an average of 147.8 combined points in its last 10 games, 6.7 less than the 154.5 over/under in this matchup.
  • In their past 10 games, the Golden Bears are scoring 2.1 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average, 74.4 PPG.

  • So far this season, Stanford has compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread.
  • When it has played as at least 4-point favorites this season, Stanford is 4-6 against the spread.
  • Out of Stanford's 30 games with a set total, 17 have hit the over (56.7%).
  • The Cardinal put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (76.3) than the Golden Bears give up (76.6).
  • Stanford has an 8-5 record against the spread and a 10-3 record overall when putting up more than 76.6 points.
  • Cal's ATS record is 15-15-0 this season.
  • When it has played as at least a 4-point underdog this year, Cal is 8-5 against the spread.
  • The teams have combined to hit the over in 18 of Cal's 30 games with a set total.
  • The Golden Bears put up only 2.6 fewer points per game (74.4) than the Cardinal give up (77).
  • Cal has put together a 10-4 ATS record and an 8-6 overall record in games it scores more than 77 points.
  • Stanford and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under (154.5 points) 14 times this season.
  • This season, 12 of Cal's games have ended with a combined score higher than 154.5 points.
  • Together, these two teams combine for 150.7 points per game, 3.8 less than the point total of 154.5 for this matchup.
  • These two teams surrender a combined 153.6 points per game, 0.9 less than this contest's over/under.
  • Stanford has seen a 153.4 average over/under in its games this season, 1.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • A difference of 3.5 points separates this matchup's over/under (154.5 points) and the average over/under in Cal's games (151) this season.

Stanford Player Prop Info

  • Maxime Raynaud: 15.5 PTS, 9.7 REB, 57.3 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51)
  • Brandon Angel: 13 PTS, 56.3 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (31-for-69)
  • Mike Jones: 11 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (54-for-123)
  • Spencer Jones: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (45-for-113)
  • Andrej Stojakovic: 8.2 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33 3PT% (32-for-97)

Cal Player Prop Info

  • Fardaws Aimaq: 14.6 PTS, 11.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 46.4 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)
  • Jaylon Tyson: 19.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (46-for-130)
  • Jalen Cole: 13.5 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (84-for-261)
  • Keonte Kennedy: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (24-for-79)
  • Jalen Celestine: 8.7 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 44.3 3PT% (43-for-97)

