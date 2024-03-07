The No. 2 seed Stetson Hatters (20-12, 11-5 ASUN) and the No. 10 seed Jacksonville Dolphins (16-16, 5-11 ASUN) will look to advance in the ASUN tournament on Thursday as they meet in the conference tournament at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. Stetson is listed as a 6-point favorite to win this contest and advance closer to an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Stetson -6 136.5 points

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Last 10 Games

Stetson has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Hatters' past 10 outings saw three go over the total.

Stetson has averaged a total of 150.4 combined points in its last 10 games, 13.9 greater than this matchup's total of 136.5.

In the last 10 games, the Hatters are scoring 0.3 points less per game compared to their season average.

Jacksonville has a 5-4-1 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.

Three of the Dolphins' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score an average of 144.0 combined points in its last 10 games, 7.5 more than the 136.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Dolphins are averaging 2.9 fewer points per game than their season average of 71.4 PPG.

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Betting Trends

So far this season, Stetson has put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread.

Stetson is 1-4 against the spread when favored by 6 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in 11 of Stetson's 31 games with a set total.

The Hatters average only 4.8 more points per game (76.7) than the Dolphins allow (71.9).

Stetson is 12-5 against the spread and 16-4 overall when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Jacksonville is 12-18-1 ATS this season.

Jacksonville is 2-6 against the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this season.

A total of 17 of Jacksonville's 31 games with a set total have hit the over (54.8%).

The Dolphins' 71.4 points per game are just 0.4 fewer points than the 71.8 the Hatters give up.

Jacksonville has put together a 6-7 ATS record and a 9-5 overall record in games it scores more than 71.8 points.

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Over/Under Trends

This season, Stetson's games have gone over this game's 136.5-point over/under 21 times.

In Jacksonville's 31 games this season, 18 finished with more combined points than Thursday's total of 136.5.

The total for this contest of 136.5 is 11.6 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Stetson (76.7) and Jacksonville (71.4).

This game's over/under is 7.2 less than the 143.7 points these two teams combine to allow per game.

On average, Stetson has had a 148.4-point over/under in its games this season, 11.9 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

The over/under for this contest is 6.8 points lower than the average over/under in Jacksonville's games this season of 143.3.

Stetson Player Prop Info

Stephan D. Swenson: 13.3 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 40 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (39-for-129)

13.3 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 40 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (39-for-129) Jalen Blackmon: 21.1 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 39 3PT% (104-for-267)

21.1 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 39 3PT% (104-for-267) Aubin Gateretse: 11.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.5 BLK, 71.9 FG%

11.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.5 BLK, 71.9 FG% Alec Oglesby: 11 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (70-for-176)

11 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (70-for-176) Treyton Thompson: 4.5 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

Jacksonville Player Prop Info

Robert McCray: 17.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.8 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (49-for-143)

17.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.8 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (49-for-143) Stephon Payne III: 7.4 PTS, 50 FG%

7.4 PTS, 50 FG% Gyasi Powell: 9.1 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (50-for-154)

9.1 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (50-for-154) Marcus Niblack: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Bryce Workman: 12.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 50.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

