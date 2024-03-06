Sun Belt Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7
The Thursday college basketball schedule includes four games featuring a Sun Belt team on the court. Among those games is the Marshall Thundering Herd squaring off against the Georgia State Panthers.
If you're seeking additional betting info regarding today's action in college hoops, we've got you covered with betting odds for each of the big games.
Today's Sun Belt Odds & Predictions
Georgia Southern Eagles at South Alabama Jaguars
Georgia Southern will square off against South Alabama on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:South Alabama (-2.5)
- Total:151.5
- Prediction: South Alabama 77, Georgia Southern 73
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
Coastal Carolina will meet Louisiana on Thursday at 3:00 PM ET at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:Louisiana (-11.5)
- Total:149
- Prediction: Louisiana 80, Coastal Carolina 69
Texas State Bobcats at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Texas State takes on Southern Miss on Thursday at 6:00 PM ET at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:Southern Miss (-2)
- Total:136
- Prediction: Southern Miss 71, Texas State 69
Marshall Thundering Herd at Georgia State Panthers
Marshall matches up with Georgia State on Friday at 8:30 PM ET at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.
Best Sun Belt Bet Today: Georgia State -0
|ATS Record
|Favorite ATS Record
|Underdog ATS Record
|Home ATS Record
|Away ATS Record
|Conference ATS Record
Georgia State
14-14-1
9-6-1
5-8-0
7-5-1
7-9-0
8-9-1
Marshall
11-19-0
8-8-0
3-11-0
6-8-0
4-8-0
6-12-0
