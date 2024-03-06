Sun Belt Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

The Thursday college basketball schedule includes four games featuring a Sun Belt team on the court. Among those games is the Marshall Thundering Herd squaring off against the Georgia State Panthers.

Today's Sun Belt Odds & Predictions

Georgia Southern Eagles at South Alabama Jaguars

Georgia Southern will square off against South Alabama on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: South Alabama (-2.5)

South Alabama (-2.5) Total: 151.5

151.5 Prediction: South Alabama 77, Georgia Southern 73

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Coastal Carolina will meet Louisiana on Thursday at 3:00 PM ET at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Louisiana (-11.5)

Louisiana (-11.5) Total: 149

149 Prediction: Louisiana 80, Coastal Carolina 69

Texas State Bobcats at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Texas State takes on Southern Miss on Thursday at 6:00 PM ET at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Southern Miss (-2)

Southern Miss (-2) Total: 136

136 Prediction: Southern Miss 71, Texas State 69

Marshall Thundering Herd at Georgia State Panthers

Marshall matches up with Georgia State on Friday at 8:30 PM ET at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Pick 'Em

Pick 'Em Total: 152

152 Prediction: Georgia State 76, Marshall 74

Best Sun Belt Bet Today: Georgia State -0

ATS Record Favorite ATS Record Underdog ATS Record Home ATS Record Away ATS Record Conference ATS Record Georgia State 14-14-1 9-6-1 5-8-0 7-5-1 7-9-0 8-9-1 Marshall 11-19-0 8-8-0 3-11-0 6-8-0 4-8-0 6-12-0

