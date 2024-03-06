Skip to main content

Sun Belt Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

The Thursday college basketball schedule includes four games featuring a Sun Belt team on the court. Among those games is the Marshall Thundering Herd squaring off against the Georgia State Panthers.

If you're seeking additional betting info regarding today's action in college hoops, we've got you covered with betting odds for each of the big games.

Today's Sun Belt Odds & Predictions

Georgia Southern Eagles at South Alabama Jaguars

Georgia Southern will square off against South Alabama on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Coastal Carolina will meet Louisiana on Thursday at 3:00 PM ET at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.

Texas State Bobcats at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Texas State takes on Southern Miss on Thursday at 6:00 PM ET at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.

Marshall Thundering Herd at Georgia State Panthers

Marshall matches up with Georgia State on Friday at 8:30 PM ET at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.

  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Favorite:Pick 'Em
  • Total:152
  • Prediction: Georgia State 76, Marshall 74

Best Sun Belt Bet Today: Georgia State -0

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

Georgia State

14-14-1

9-6-1

5-8-0

7-5-1

7-9-0

8-9-1

Marshall

11-19-0

8-8-0

3-11-0

6-8-0

4-8-0

6-12-0

