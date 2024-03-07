Suns vs. Raptors - NBA - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Toronto Raptors (23-39) will try to build on a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Phoenix Suns (36-26) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Footprint Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and SportsNet.
The Suns take the court as 10-point favorites against the Raptors. The matchup features an over/under of 234.
In their last game, the Suns got a team-high 35 points from Kevin Durant on the way to a 117-107 victory over the Nuggets on Tuesday. No line was set for the matchup, and the teams combined to score 224 points to push on the over/under. The Raptors lost to the Pelicans 139-98 and went over the point total on Tuesday in their most recent outing. Immanuel Quickley totaled a team-high 17 points in the loss.
Suns vs. Raptors Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
Suns
-10
234
Suns vs. Raptors Betting Trends
- In the Suns' 62 games this year, they have 25 wins against the spread.
- Phoenix has covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in seven chances).
- Suns games this year have gone over the total in 28 out of 62 opportunities (45.2%).
- The 117.1 points per game the Suns score are just 0.9 fewer points than the Raptors surrender (118).
- When scoring more than 118 points, Phoenix is 14-11-1 against the spread and 20-6 overall.
- The Raptors are 29-33-0 against the spread this season.
- Toronto has covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in two chances).
- Raptors games this year have gone over the total in 32 of 62 opportunities (51.6%).
- The Raptors score an average of 114.1 points per game. That's just 0.2 fewer points than the 114.3 the Suns give up.
- In games that it scores more than 114.3 points, Toronto is 22-7 against the spread and 17-12 overall.
Suns vs. Raptors Last 10 Games
- The Suns have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The Suns have gone over the total once in their past 10 contests.
- Phoenix's average total over the last 10 games is 2.6 points more than the 234 over/under given for this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, the Suns are averaging 2.1 fewer points per game than their season average.
- The Raptors are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Raptors have gone over the total four times.
- Toronto's average total over the last 10 games is 2.5 points greater than the 234 total given for this matchup.
- Over the last 10 games, the Raptors are averaging 0.9 fewer points per game than their season average of 114.1 PPG.
Suns vs. Raptors Over/Under Trends
- The Suns and their opponent have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under of 234 points 26 times this season.
- This season, 30 games the Raptors have played finished with a combined score higher than 234 points.
- Phoenix averages 117.1 points per game compared to Toronto's 114.1, amounting to 2.8 points less than the game's total of 234.
- These two teams give up a combined 232.3 points per game, 1.7 less than this contest's over/under.
- The Suns have seen a 231.4 average over/under in their games this season, 2.6 points fewer than the over/under in this matchup.
- The over/under for this matchup is 1.9 points higher than the average over/under in Raptors games this season of 232.1.
Suns Team Leaders
- Kevin Durant: 27.9 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.3 BLK, 52.4 FG%, 42 3PT% (120-for-286)
- Jusuf Nurkic: 11.8 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (21-for-87)
- Grayson Allen: 12.9 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (146-for-310)
- Eric Gordon: 12.4 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (124-for-323)
Raptors Team Leaders
- Gary Trent Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (137-for-336)
- Kelly Olynyk: 8.1 PTS, 56.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (36-for-84)
- Immanuel Quickley: 17.4 PTS, 6.1 AST, 41.6 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (80-for-190)
- RJ Barrett: 20.5 PTS, 55.5 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (39-for-96)