The Toronto Raptors (23-39) will try to build on a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Phoenix Suns (36-26) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Footprint Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and SportsNet.

The Suns take the court as 10-point favorites against the Raptors. The matchup features an over/under of 234.

In their last game, the Suns got a team-high 35 points from Kevin Durant on the way to a 117-107 victory over the Nuggets on Tuesday. No line was set for the matchup, and the teams combined to score 224 points to push on the over/under. The Raptors lost to the Pelicans 139-98 and went over the point total on Tuesday in their most recent outing. Immanuel Quickley totaled a team-high 17 points in the loss.

Suns vs. Raptors Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -10 234

Suns vs. Raptors Betting Trends

In the Suns' 62 games this year, they have 25 wins against the spread.

Phoenix has covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in seven chances).

Suns games this year have gone over the total in 28 out of 62 opportunities (45.2%).

The 117.1 points per game the Suns score are just 0.9 fewer points than the Raptors surrender (118).

When scoring more than 118 points, Phoenix is 14-11-1 against the spread and 20-6 overall.

The Raptors are 29-33-0 against the spread this season.

Toronto has covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in two chances).

Raptors games this year have gone over the total in 32 of 62 opportunities (51.6%).

The Raptors score an average of 114.1 points per game. That's just 0.2 fewer points than the 114.3 the Suns give up.

In games that it scores more than 114.3 points, Toronto is 22-7 against the spread and 17-12 overall.

Suns vs. Raptors Last 10 Games

The Suns have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Suns have gone over the total once in their past 10 contests.

Phoenix's average total over the last 10 games is 2.6 points more than the 234 over/under given for this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Suns are averaging 2.1 fewer points per game than their season average.

The Raptors are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Raptors have gone over the total four times.

Toronto's average total over the last 10 games is 2.5 points greater than the 234 total given for this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, the Raptors are averaging 0.9 fewer points per game than their season average of 114.1 PPG.

Suns vs. Raptors Over/Under Trends

The Suns and their opponent have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under of 234 points 26 times this season.

This season, 30 games the Raptors have played finished with a combined score higher than 234 points.

Phoenix averages 117.1 points per game compared to Toronto's 114.1, amounting to 2.8 points less than the game's total of 234.

These two teams give up a combined 232.3 points per game, 1.7 less than this contest's over/under.

The Suns have seen a 231.4 average over/under in their games this season, 2.6 points fewer than the over/under in this matchup.

The over/under for this matchup is 1.9 points higher than the average over/under in Raptors games this season of 232.1.

Suns Team Leaders

Kevin Durant: 27.9 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.3 BLK, 52.4 FG%, 42 3PT% (120-for-286)

27.9 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.3 BLK, 52.4 FG%, 42 3PT% (120-for-286) Jusuf Nurkic: 11.8 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (21-for-87)

11.8 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (21-for-87) Grayson Allen: 12.9 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (146-for-310)

12.9 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (146-for-310) Eric Gordon: 12.4 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (124-for-323)

Raptors Team Leaders