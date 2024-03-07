Skip to main content

SWAC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

SWAC teams will take the court in four games on Thursday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Southern Jaguars squaring off against the Alabama State Hornets at Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

There is college hoops action on tap today, and we've got you covered with the betting info you need to get an edge.

Today's SWAC Odds & Predictions

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Alcorn State Braves

Mississippi Valley State plays Alcorn State on Friday at 8:30 PM ET at Davey Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi.

  • Total:133.5
  • Prediction: Alcorn State 78, Mississippi Valley State 62

Grambling Tigers at Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Grambling plays Alabama A&M on Friday at 8:30 PM ET at Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

  • TV Channel: Bulldogs All-Access
  • Favorite:Grambling (-2.5)
  • Total:132.5
  • Prediction: Grambling 71, Alabama A&M 69

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Jackson State Tigers

UAPB will take on Jackson State on Friday at 8:30 PM ET at Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi.

  • Total:155
  • Prediction: Jackson State 79, UAPB 73

Southern Jaguars at Alabama State Hornets

Southern will take the court against Alabama State on Friday at 8:30 PM ET at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama.

  • Total:132.5
  • Prediction: Southern 70, Alabama State 68

Best SWAC Bet Today: Southern +1

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

Southern

14-13-0

10-4-0

4-9-0

8-3-0

6-10-0

10-6-0

Alabama State

13-13-1

4-7-1

9-6-0

1-6-1

9-7-0

5-10-1

