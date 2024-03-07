SWAC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

SWAC teams will take the court in four games on Thursday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Southern Jaguars squaring off against the Alabama State Hornets at Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

Today's SWAC Odds & Predictions

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Alcorn State Braves

Mississippi Valley State plays Alcorn State on Friday at 8:30 PM ET at Davey Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi.

Total: 133.5

133.5 Prediction: Alcorn State 78, Mississippi Valley State 62

Grambling Tigers at Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Grambling plays Alabama A&M on Friday at 8:30 PM ET at Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

TV Channel: Bulldogs All-Access

Bulldogs All-Access Favorite: Grambling (-2.5)

Grambling (-2.5) Total: 132.5

132.5 Prediction: Grambling 71, Alabama A&M 69

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Jackson State Tigers

UAPB will take on Jackson State on Friday at 8:30 PM ET at Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi.

Total: 155

155 Prediction: Jackson State 79, UAPB 73

Southern Jaguars at Alabama State Hornets

Southern will take the court against Alabama State on Friday at 8:30 PM ET at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama.

Total: 132.5

132.5 Prediction: Southern 70, Alabama State 68

Best SWAC Bet Today: Southern +1

ATS Record Favorite ATS Record Underdog ATS Record Home ATS Record Away ATS Record Conference ATS Record Southern 14-13-0 10-4-0 4-9-0 8-3-0 6-10-0 10-6-0 Alabama State 13-13-1 4-7-1 9-6-0 1-6-1 9-7-0 5-10-1

