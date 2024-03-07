SWAC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7
SWAC teams will take the court in four games on Thursday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Southern Jaguars squaring off against the Alabama State Hornets at Dunn-Oliver Acadome.
There is college hoops action on tap today, and we've got you covered with the betting info you need to get an edge.
Have a prediction for today's SWAC games? Place your bet with FanDuel.
Today's SWAC Odds & Predictions
Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Alcorn State Braves
Mississippi Valley State plays Alcorn State on Friday at 8:30 PM ET at Davey Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi.
- Total:133.5
- Prediction: Alcorn State 78, Mississippi Valley State 62
Grambling Tigers at Alabama A&M Bulldogs
Grambling plays Alabama A&M on Friday at 8:30 PM ET at Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
- TV Channel: Bulldogs All-Access
- Favorite:Grambling (-2.5)
- Total:132.5
- Prediction: Grambling 71, Alabama A&M 69
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Jackson State Tigers
UAPB will take on Jackson State on Friday at 8:30 PM ET at Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi.
- Total:155
- Prediction: Jackson State 79, UAPB 73
Southern Jaguars at Alabama State Hornets
Southern will take the court against Alabama State on Friday at 8:30 PM ET at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama.
- Total:132.5
- Prediction: Southern 70, Alabama State 68
Make your bet on today's SWAC matches with DraftKings!
Best SWAC Bet Today: Southern +1
|ATS Record
|Favorite ATS Record
|Underdog ATS Record
|Home ATS Record
|Away ATS Record
|Conference ATS Record
Southern
14-13-0
10-4-0
4-9-0
8-3-0
6-10-0
10-6-0
Alabama State
13-13-1
4-7-1
9-6-0
1-6-1
9-7-0
5-10-1
Find the latest odds on today's SWAC games & place your bet with BetMGM.