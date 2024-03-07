Tarleton State vs. Utah Valley - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Tarleton State Texans (22-7, 15-3 WAC) are favored (-7) to continue a 10-game winning streak when they host the Utah Valley Wolverines (14-15, 9-9 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Wisdom Gym. The contest airs on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 138.
Tarleton State vs. Utah Valley Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tarleton State
138 points
Tarleton State vs. Utah Valley Last 10 Games
- Tarleton State has gone 10-0 over its last 10 games, with a 9-0-1 record against the spread in that span.
- The Texans and their opponents have combined to hit the over in eight of those 10 games.
- Tarleton State's average total over the last 10 games is 3.0 points more than the 138 over/under listed for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Texans have a points-per-game average 6.5 points above their season-long scoring average.
- Utah Valley is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.
- Three of the Wolverines' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Utah Valley and its opponents have combined to score an average of 141.5 combined points over its last 10 games, 3.5 more than the 138 over/under in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Wolverines are scoring 0.1 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average, 68.9 PPG.
Tarleton State vs. Utah Valley Betting Trends
- Tarleton State has a 17-8-1 record against the spread this season.
- When it has played as at least 7-point favorites this season, Tarleton State is 1-1 against the spread.
- Tarleton State has hit the over in 17 of its 27 games with a set total (63%).
- The Texans put up five more points per game (73.8) than the Wolverines allow (68.8).
- Tarleton State has a 13-3-1 record against the spread and a 19-1 record overall when putting up more than 68.8 points.
- Utah Valley is 15-11-1 against the spread this year.
- Utah Valley has a 5-1 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 7 points or more.
- In Utah Valley's 27 games with a set total, 11 have hit the over (40.7%).
- The Wolverines average only 0.5 more points per game (68.9) than the Texans give up to opponents (68.4).
- Utah Valley has put together a 10-2-1 ATS record and a 12-3 overall record in games it scores more than 68.4 points.
Tarleton State vs. Utah Valley Over/Under Trends
- Tarleton State and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (138 points) 18 times this season.
- This season, 15 games Utah Valley has played finished with a combined score higher than 138 points.
- Together, these two teams combine for 142.7 points per game, 4.7 more than the over/under of 138 for this matchup.
- The 137.2 points per game these two teams surrender to opponents on average this season are 0.8 fewer than the 138-point total in this contest.
- This season, the average over/under for Tarleton State's games is 142.2 points, 4.2 more than the total of 138 points set for this contest.
- The over/under for this contest is 0.3 points more than the average over/under in Utah Valley's games this season (137.7 points).
Tarleton State Player Prop Info
- Jakorie Smith: 16.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (57-for-164)
- Kiandre Gaddy: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 BLK, 55.8 FG%
- Lue Williams: 13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (30-for-96)
- Emmanuel Innocenti: 6.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.2 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62)
- Devon Barnes: 12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.1 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (44-for-114)
Utah Valley Player Prop Info
- Trevin Dorius: 9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 BLK, 52.9 FG%
- Drake Allen: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 22 3PT% (13-for-59)
- Tanner Toolson: 9.7 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (45-for-149)
- Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 11.7 PTS, 39 FG%, 35 3PT% (41-for-117)
- Jaden McClanahan: 7.2 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (23-for-84)
