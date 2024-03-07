The Tarleton State Texans (22-7, 15-3 WAC) are favored (-7) to continue a 10-game winning streak when they host the Utah Valley Wolverines (14-15, 9-9 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Wisdom Gym. The contest airs on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 138.

Tarleton State vs. Utah Valley Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Tarleton State -7 138 points

Tarleton State vs. Utah Valley Last 10 Games

Tarleton State has gone 10-0 over its last 10 games, with a 9-0-1 record against the spread in that span.

The Texans and their opponents have combined to hit the over in eight of those 10 games.

Tarleton State's average total over the last 10 games is 3.0 points more than the 138 over/under listed for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Texans have a points-per-game average 6.5 points above their season-long scoring average.

Utah Valley is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.

Three of the Wolverines' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Utah Valley and its opponents have combined to score an average of 141.5 combined points over its last 10 games, 3.5 more than the 138 over/under in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Wolverines are scoring 0.1 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average, 68.9 PPG.

Tarleton State vs. Utah Valley Betting Trends

Tarleton State has a 17-8-1 record against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 7-point favorites this season, Tarleton State is 1-1 against the spread.

Tarleton State has hit the over in 17 of its 27 games with a set total (63%).

The Texans put up five more points per game (73.8) than the Wolverines allow (68.8).

Tarleton State has a 13-3-1 record against the spread and a 19-1 record overall when putting up more than 68.8 points.

Utah Valley is 15-11-1 against the spread this year.

Utah Valley has a 5-1 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 7 points or more.

In Utah Valley's 27 games with a set total, 11 have hit the over (40.7%).

The Wolverines average only 0.5 more points per game (68.9) than the Texans give up to opponents (68.4).

Utah Valley has put together a 10-2-1 ATS record and a 12-3 overall record in games it scores more than 68.4 points.

Tarleton State vs. Utah Valley Over/Under Trends

Tarleton State and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (138 points) 18 times this season.

This season, 15 games Utah Valley has played finished with a combined score higher than 138 points.

Together, these two teams combine for 142.7 points per game, 4.7 more than the over/under of 138 for this matchup.

The 137.2 points per game these two teams surrender to opponents on average this season are 0.8 fewer than the 138-point total in this contest.

This season, the average over/under for Tarleton State's games is 142.2 points, 4.2 more than the total of 138 points set for this contest.

The over/under for this contest is 0.3 points more than the average over/under in Utah Valley's games this season (137.7 points).

Tarleton State Player Prop Info

Jakorie Smith: 16.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (57-for-164)

16.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (57-for-164) Kiandre Gaddy: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 BLK, 55.8 FG%

12 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 BLK, 55.8 FG% Lue Williams: 13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (30-for-96)

13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (30-for-96) Emmanuel Innocenti: 6.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.2 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62)

6.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.2 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62) Devon Barnes: 12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.1 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (44-for-114)

Utah Valley Player Prop Info

Trevin Dorius: 9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 BLK, 52.9 FG%

9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 BLK, 52.9 FG% Drake Allen: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 22 3PT% (13-for-59)

11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 22 3PT% (13-for-59) Tanner Toolson: 9.7 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (45-for-149)

9.7 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (45-for-149) Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 11.7 PTS, 39 FG%, 35 3PT% (41-for-117)

11.7 PTS, 39 FG%, 35 3PT% (41-for-117) Jaden McClanahan: 7.2 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (23-for-84)

