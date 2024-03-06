TCU vs. West Virginia - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-20, 4-12 Big 12) are 5.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-8 Big 12) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at WVU Coliseum. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 152.
TCU vs. West Virginia Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
TCU
152 points
TCU vs. West Virginia Last 10 Games
- TCU is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Horned Frogs and their opponents have combined to hit the over in five of those 10 games.
- TCU and its opponents have combined to score an average of 147.7 points over its last 10 games, 4.3 less than the 152 over/under in this matchup.
- The Horned Frogs' per-game scoring average over their past 10 games is 4.5 points lower than their season-long average.
- West Virginia has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Five of the Mountaineers' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- West Virginia and its opponents have combined to score an average of 146.5 combined points in its last 10 games, 5.5 less than the 152 over/under in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Mountaineers' points per game average is 71.3, 1.9 points higher per game than their season-long scoring average.
TCU vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- TCU has a 17-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- In games this season it was favored by 5.5 points or more, TCU has a 9-4 record against the spread.
- Out of TCU's 29 games with a set total, 15 have hit the over (51.7%).
- The Horned Frogs put up 80.1 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 75.3 the Mountaineers allow.
- TCU has a 12-5 record against the spread and a 14-3 record overall when putting up more than 75.3 points.
- West Virginia is 12-17-0 against the spread this season.
- West Virginia is 6-8 against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year.
- West Virginia has gone over in 15 of its 29 games with a set total (51.7%).
- The Mountaineers' 69.4 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 71.1 the Horned Frogs allow.
- West Virginia has put together a 6-4 ATS record and a 4-6 overall record in games it scores more than 71.1 points.
TCU vs. West Virginia Over/Under Trends
- This season, TCU's games have seen a combined score higher than this game's 152-point total 12 times.
- Nine of West Virginia's games have finished with a combined score higher than 152 points this season.
- TCU averages 80.1 points per game and West Virginia scores 69.4, amounting to 2.5 points below this matchup's over/under of 152.
- This game's point total is 5.6 more points than the 146.4 these two teams combine to allow per game.
- On average, the over/under in TCU's games is 0.8 fewer points than the over/under of 152 in this matchup.
- The over/under for this game is 7.3 points higher than the average over/under in West Virginia's games this season of 144.7.
TCU Player Prop Info
- Emanuel Miller: 15.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.6 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (27-for-66)
- Micah Peavy: 11 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.4 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (23-for-72)
- Jameer Nelson Jr.: 11 PTS, 2 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (24-for-88)
- Avery Anderson III: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.7 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (19-for-61)
- JaKobe Coles: 9.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54)
West Virginia Player Prop Info
- Quinn Slazinski: 12.4 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (41-for-124)
- Jesse Edwards: 14.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 BLK, 58.5 FG%
- Raequan Battle: 16.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (35-for-102)
- Kerr Kriisa: 11.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 43 3PT% (55-for-128)
- Kobe Johnson: 6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46)
