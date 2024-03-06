The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-20, 4-12 Big 12) are 5.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-8 Big 12) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at WVU Coliseum. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 152.

TCU vs. West Virginia Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total TCU -5.5 152 points

TCU vs. West Virginia Last 10 Games

TCU is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Horned Frogs and their opponents have combined to hit the over in five of those 10 games.

TCU and its opponents have combined to score an average of 147.7 points over its last 10 games, 4.3 less than the 152 over/under in this matchup.

The Horned Frogs' per-game scoring average over their past 10 games is 4.5 points lower than their season-long average.

West Virginia has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests.

Five of the Mountaineers' last 10 contests have hit the over.

West Virginia and its opponents have combined to score an average of 146.5 combined points in its last 10 games, 5.5 less than the 152 over/under in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Mountaineers' points per game average is 71.3, 1.9 points higher per game than their season-long scoring average.

TCU vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

TCU has a 17-12-0 record against the spread this season.

In games this season it was favored by 5.5 points or more, TCU has a 9-4 record against the spread.

Out of TCU's 29 games with a set total, 15 have hit the over (51.7%).

The Horned Frogs put up 80.1 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 75.3 the Mountaineers allow.

TCU has a 12-5 record against the spread and a 14-3 record overall when putting up more than 75.3 points.

West Virginia is 12-17-0 against the spread this season.

West Virginia is 6-8 against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year.

West Virginia has gone over in 15 of its 29 games with a set total (51.7%).

The Mountaineers' 69.4 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 71.1 the Horned Frogs allow.

West Virginia has put together a 6-4 ATS record and a 4-6 overall record in games it scores more than 71.1 points.

TCU vs. West Virginia Over/Under Trends

This season, TCU's games have seen a combined score higher than this game's 152-point total 12 times.

Nine of West Virginia's games have finished with a combined score higher than 152 points this season.

TCU averages 80.1 points per game and West Virginia scores 69.4, amounting to 2.5 points below this matchup's over/under of 152.

This game's point total is 5.6 more points than the 146.4 these two teams combine to allow per game.

On average, the over/under in TCU's games is 0.8 fewer points than the over/under of 152 in this matchup.

The over/under for this game is 7.3 points higher than the average over/under in West Virginia's games this season of 144.7.

TCU Player Prop Info

Emanuel Miller: 15.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.6 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (27-for-66)

15.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.6 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (27-for-66) Micah Peavy: 11 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.4 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (23-for-72)

11 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.4 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (23-for-72) Jameer Nelson Jr.: 11 PTS, 2 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (24-for-88)

11 PTS, 2 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (24-for-88) Avery Anderson III: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.7 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (19-for-61)

8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.7 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (19-for-61) JaKobe Coles: 9.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54)

West Virginia Player Prop Info

Quinn Slazinski: 12.4 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (41-for-124)

12.4 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (41-for-124) Jesse Edwards: 14.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 BLK, 58.5 FG%

14.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 BLK, 58.5 FG% Raequan Battle: 16.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (35-for-102)

16.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (35-for-102) Kerr Kriisa: 11.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 43 3PT% (55-for-128)

11.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 43 3PT% (55-for-128) Kobe Johnson: 6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46)

