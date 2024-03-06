The No. 5 seed Tennessee State Tigers (17-14, 10-8 OVC) are favored by 3.5 points in the OVC Tournament against the No. 8 seed Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-23, 5-13 OVC) on Wednesday at Ford Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Tennessee State -3.5 143.5 points

Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Last 10 Games

Tennessee State has gone 5-5 over its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

The Tigers' last 10 games saw five hit the over.

Tennessee State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 140.8 points over its last 10 games, 2.7 less than the 143.5 over/under in this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Tigers are scoring 4.8 points less per game compared to their season average.

Southern Indiana has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over its past 10 contests.

Six of the Screaming Eagles' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Southern Indiana has averaged a total of 142.0 combined points in its last 10 games, 1.5 less than this matchup's over/under of 143.5.

During their past 10 games, the Screaming Eagles are scoring 3.1 more points per game than their season-long scoring average, 68.7 PPG.

Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Betting Trends

Tennessee State's ATS record is 11-17-0 this season.

When it has played as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, Tennessee State is 4-8 against the spread.

In Tennessee State's 28 games with a set total, 13 have hit the over (46.4%).

The 73 points per game the Tigers record are just 0.2 more points than the Screaming Eagles give up (72.8).

Tennessee State has an 8-5 record against the spread and a 13-3 record overall when putting up more than 72.8 points.

So far this season, Southern Indiana has put together a 13-14-1 record against the spread.

Southern Indiana has an 11-7 record against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.

Southern Indiana's games have hit the over 13 out of 28 times (46.4%).

The Screaming Eagles' 68.7 points per game are just 2.8 fewer points than the 71.5 the Tigers give up to opponents.

Southern Indiana has put together a 7-1-1 ATS record and a 6-5 overall record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.

Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Over/Under Trends

A total of 15 of Tennessee State's games this season have gone over Wednesday's over/under of 143.5 points.

A total of 13 of Southern Indiana's games have finished with a combined score higher than 143.5 points this season.

Tennessee State averages 73 points per game compared to Southern Indiana's 68.7, totaling 1.8 points less than the matchup's total of 143.5.

This matchup's total is 0.8 lower than the 144.3 points these two teams combine to allow per game.

Tennessee State has seen a 144.5 average over/under in its games this season, 1.0 point more than the over/under in this contest.

The over/under for this contest is 2.0 points more than the average over/under in Southern Indiana's games this season (141.5 points).

Tennessee State Player Prop Info

Kinyon Hodges: 10 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)

10 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52) EJ Bellinger: 12.1 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 37 3PT% (44-for-119)

12.1 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 37 3PT% (44-for-119) Jason Jitoboh: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 BLK, 57.3 FG%

9.8 PTS, 2.5 BLK, 57.3 FG% Jaylen Jones: 9.3 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (33-for-91)

9.3 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (33-for-91) Christian Brown: 12.6 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (42-for-115)

Southern Indiana Player Prop Info

AJ Smith: 14.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (30-for-109)

14.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (30-for-109) Jeremiah Hernandez: 17.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (26-for-82)

17.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (26-for-82) Jack Campion: 6.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.7 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (20-for-66)

6.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.7 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (20-for-66) Jack Mielke: 8.6 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 41 3PT% (77-for-188)

8.6 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 41 3PT% (77-for-188) Kiyron Powell: 5.1 PTS, 50.4 FG%

