Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana - OVC Tournament - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Betting
The No. 5 seed Tennessee State Tigers (17-14, 10-8 OVC) are favored by 3.5 points in the OVC Tournament against the No. 8 seed Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-23, 5-13 OVC) on Wednesday at Ford Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Betting Odds

Tennessee State vs Southern Indiana Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Tennessee State

-3.5

143.5 points

Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Last 10 Games

  • Tennessee State has gone 5-5 over its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Tigers' last 10 games saw five hit the over.
  • Tennessee State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 140.8 points over its last 10 games, 2.7 less than the 143.5 over/under in this matchup.
  • In the last 10 games, the Tigers are scoring 4.8 points less per game compared to their season average.
  • Southern Indiana has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • Six of the Screaming Eagles' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Southern Indiana has averaged a total of 142.0 combined points in its last 10 games, 1.5 less than this matchup's over/under of 143.5.
  • During their past 10 games, the Screaming Eagles are scoring 3.1 more points per game than their season-long scoring average, 68.7 PPG.

  • Tennessee State's ATS record is 11-17-0 this season.
  • When it has played as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, Tennessee State is 4-8 against the spread.
  • In Tennessee State's 28 games with a set total, 13 have hit the over (46.4%).
  • The 73 points per game the Tigers record are just 0.2 more points than the Screaming Eagles give up (72.8).
  • Tennessee State has an 8-5 record against the spread and a 13-3 record overall when putting up more than 72.8 points.
  • So far this season, Southern Indiana has put together a 13-14-1 record against the spread.
  • Southern Indiana has an 11-7 record against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.
  • Southern Indiana's games have hit the over 13 out of 28 times (46.4%).
  • The Screaming Eagles' 68.7 points per game are just 2.8 fewer points than the 71.5 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • Southern Indiana has put together a 7-1-1 ATS record and a 6-5 overall record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.
  • A total of 15 of Tennessee State's games this season have gone over Wednesday's over/under of 143.5 points.
  • A total of 13 of Southern Indiana's games have finished with a combined score higher than 143.5 points this season.
  • Tennessee State averages 73 points per game compared to Southern Indiana's 68.7, totaling 1.8 points less than the matchup's total of 143.5.
  • This matchup's total is 0.8 lower than the 144.3 points these two teams combine to allow per game.
  • Tennessee State has seen a 144.5 average over/under in its games this season, 1.0 point more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The over/under for this contest is 2.0 points more than the average over/under in Southern Indiana's games this season (141.5 points).

Tennessee State Player Prop Info

  • Kinyon Hodges: 10 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)
  • EJ Bellinger: 12.1 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 37 3PT% (44-for-119)
  • Jason Jitoboh: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 BLK, 57.3 FG%
  • Jaylen Jones: 9.3 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (33-for-91)
  • Christian Brown: 12.6 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (42-for-115)

Southern Indiana Player Prop Info

  • AJ Smith: 14.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (30-for-109)
  • Jeremiah Hernandez: 17.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (26-for-82)
  • Jack Campion: 6.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.7 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (20-for-66)
  • Jack Mielke: 8.6 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 41 3PT% (77-for-188)
  • Kiyron Powell: 5.1 PTS, 50.4 FG%

