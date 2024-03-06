The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (23-6, 13-3 SEC) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the No. 17 South Carolina Gamecocks (24-5, 12-4 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 as 5.5-point favorites. The Gamecocks have won three games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 143 points.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Tennessee -5.5 143 points

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Last 10 Games

Tennessee is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.

The final score of the past 10 Volunteers games has surpassed the set total five times.

Tennessee has averaged a total of 150.3 combined points in its last 10 games, 7.3 greater than this game's over/under of 143.

Over their past 10 games, the Volunteers have a points-per-game average 2.3 points above their season-long scoring average.

South Carolina has gone 8-2 over its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Gamecocks have hit the over five times.

South Carolina and its opponents have combined to score an average of 136.6 combined points in its last 10 games, 6.4 less than the 143 over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Gamecocks' per-game scoring average is 69.8, 2.3 points lower than their season-long per-game average.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Tennessee is 15-12-2 against the spread this season.

Tennessee has a 12-7-2 record against the spread in games it was favored by 5.5 points or more this season.

Tennessee's games have gone over the point total in 15 out of 29 opportunities (51.7%).

The 80.7 points per game the Volunteers average are 15.1 more points than the Gamecocks allow (65.6).

Tennessee is 15-9-2 against the spread and 22-4 overall when scoring more than 65.6 points.

South Carolina is 21-8-0 ATS this year.

When it has played as at least a 5.5-point underdog this season, South Carolina is 5-2 against the spread.

The teams have combined to hit the over in 14 of South Carolina's 29 games with a set total.

The Gamecocks put up an average of 72.1 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 67.4 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

South Carolina is 18-5 against the spread and 22-1 overall when it scores more than 67.4 points.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Over/Under Trends

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to go over Wednesday's over/under of 143 points 17 times this season.

This season, seven of South Carolina's games have ended with a combined score higher than 143 points.

The total for this contest of 143 is 9.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Tennessee (80.7) and South Carolina (72.1).

The 133 points per game these two teams surrender to opponents on average this season are 10 fewer than the 143-point over/under in this contest.

This season, the average over/under for Tennessee's games is 148.1 points, 5.1 more than the total of 143 points set for this contest.

South Carolina's games have an average over/under of 137.7 points this season, 5.3 fewer points than the over/under for this game.

Tennessee Player Prop Info

Dalton Knecht: 20.6 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (66-for-164)

20.6 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (66-for-164) Jonas Aidoo: 12.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

12.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Zakai Zeigler: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 40.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (55-for-154)

11.4 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 40.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (55-for-154) Josiah-Jordan James: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41 FG%, 33 3PT% (35-for-106)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41 FG%, 33 3PT% (35-for-106) Santiago Vescovi: 7.2 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (41-for-115)

South Carolina Player Prop Info

Meechie Johnson Jr.: 14.2 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (52-for-154)

14.2 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (52-for-154) Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 46.6 3PT% (48-for-103)

9.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 46.6 3PT% (48-for-103) B.J. Mack: 13.2 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (41-for-134)

13.2 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (41-for-134) Collin Murray-Boyles: 9.9 PTS, 60.1 FG%

9.9 PTS, 60.1 FG% Zachary Davis: 5.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (16-for-61)

