Tennessee vs. South Carolina - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (23-6, 13-3 SEC) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the No. 17 South Carolina Gamecocks (24-5, 12-4 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 as 5.5-point favorites. The Gamecocks have won three games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 143 points.
Tennessee vs. South Carolina Betting Odds
Tennessee vs. South Carolina Last 10 Games
- Tennessee is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The final score of the past 10 Volunteers games has surpassed the set total five times.
- Tennessee has averaged a total of 150.3 combined points in its last 10 games, 7.3 greater than this game's over/under of 143.
- Over their past 10 games, the Volunteers have a points-per-game average 2.3 points above their season-long scoring average.
- South Carolina has gone 8-2 over its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Gamecocks have hit the over five times.
- South Carolina and its opponents have combined to score an average of 136.6 combined points in its last 10 games, 6.4 less than the 143 over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Gamecocks' per-game scoring average is 69.8, 2.3 points lower than their season-long per-game average.
Tennessee vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Tennessee is 15-12-2 against the spread this season.
- Tennessee has a 12-7-2 record against the spread in games it was favored by 5.5 points or more this season.
- Tennessee's games have gone over the point total in 15 out of 29 opportunities (51.7%).
- The 80.7 points per game the Volunteers average are 15.1 more points than the Gamecocks allow (65.6).
- Tennessee is 15-9-2 against the spread and 22-4 overall when scoring more than 65.6 points.
- South Carolina is 21-8-0 ATS this year.
- When it has played as at least a 5.5-point underdog this season, South Carolina is 5-2 against the spread.
- The teams have combined to hit the over in 14 of South Carolina's 29 games with a set total.
- The Gamecocks put up an average of 72.1 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 67.4 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
- South Carolina is 18-5 against the spread and 22-1 overall when it scores more than 67.4 points.
Tennessee vs. South Carolina Over/Under Trends
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to go over Wednesday's over/under of 143 points 17 times this season.
- This season, seven of South Carolina's games have ended with a combined score higher than 143 points.
- The total for this contest of 143 is 9.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Tennessee (80.7) and South Carolina (72.1).
- The 133 points per game these two teams surrender to opponents on average this season are 10 fewer than the 143-point over/under in this contest.
- This season, the average over/under for Tennessee's games is 148.1 points, 5.1 more than the total of 143 points set for this contest.
- South Carolina's games have an average over/under of 137.7 points this season, 5.3 fewer points than the over/under for this game.
Tennessee Player Prop Info
- Dalton Knecht: 20.6 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (66-for-164)
- Jonas Aidoo: 12.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Zakai Zeigler: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 40.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (55-for-154)
- Josiah-Jordan James: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41 FG%, 33 3PT% (35-for-106)
- Santiago Vescovi: 7.2 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (41-for-115)
South Carolina Player Prop Info
- Meechie Johnson Jr.: 14.2 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (52-for-154)
- Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 46.6 3PT% (48-for-103)
- B.J. Mack: 13.2 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (41-for-134)
- Collin Murray-Boyles: 9.9 PTS, 60.1 FG%
- Zachary Davis: 5.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (16-for-61)
