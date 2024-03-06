Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (20-10, 13-4 Southland) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-22, 3-14 Southland) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at American Bank Center as big, 13.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 147.5 points.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas A&M-CC
147.5 points
Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Last 10 Games
- Texas A&M-CC has a 6-3-1 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.
- The final score of the past 10 Islanders games has surpassed the set total four times.
- Texas A&M-CC has averaged a total of 143.5 combined points over its last 10 games, 4.0 less than this matchup's over/under of 147.5.
- During their last 10 games, the Islanders have a points-per-game average 0.3 points below their season-long scoring average.
- Incarnate Word has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Cardinals have hit the over in seven of their past 10 contests.
- Incarnate Word's average total over the last 10 games is 0.1 points greater than the 147.5 total given for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Cardinals are scoring 0.2 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average, 72.9 PPG.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Betting Trends
- Texas A&M-CC's ATS record is 20-7-1 this season.
- Texas A&M-CC is 2-2 against the spread when favored by 13.5 points or more this season.
- A total of 11 of Texas A&M-CC's 28 games with a set total have hit the over (39.3%).
- The 75.8 points per game the Islanders put up are the same as the Cardinals allow.
- When Texas A&M-CC totals more than 78.8 points, it is 8-1-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- Incarnate Word has a 9-17-2 record against the spread this year.
- Incarnate Word is 2-1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this year.
- Incarnate Word has gone over in 16 of its 28 games with a set total (57.1%).
- The Cardinals' 72.9 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 66.5 the Islanders allow.
- Incarnate Word has put together an 8-9-1 ATS record and an 8-12 overall record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Over/Under Trends
- Texas A&M-CC and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's over/under (147.5 points) 11 times this season.
- A total of 15 of Incarnate Word's games have ended with a combined score over 147.5 points this season.
- The total for this contest of 147.5 is 1.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Texas A&M-CC (75.8) and Incarnate Word (72.9).
- The 145.3 points per game these two teams allow its opponents to score combined this season are 2.2 less than the 147.5-point over/under in this contest.
- On average, the over/under in Texas A&M-CC's games is 5.3 fewer points than the over/under of 147.5 in this contest.
- Incarnate Word's games have an average over/under of 151.8 points this season, 4.3 more points than the over/under for this contest.
Texas A&M-CC Player Prop Info
- Garry Clark: 13.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 55.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)
- Dayne Prim: 8.7 PTS, 52.9 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)
- Dian Wright-Forde: 10.5 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (19-for-70)
- Marion Humphrey: 5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.6 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)
- Stephen Faramade: 5.8 PTS, 59.3 FG%
Incarnate Word Player Prop Info
- Sky Wicks: 13.7 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (40-for-130)
- Dylan Hayman: 8.3 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 29 3PT% (20-for-69)
- Josiah Hammons: 12 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (72-for-213)
- Shon Robinson: 9 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
- Josh Morgan: 8 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (49-for-133)
