The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (20-10, 13-4 Southland) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-22, 3-14 Southland) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at American Bank Center as big, 13.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 147.5 points.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M-CC -13.5 147.5 points

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Last 10 Games

Texas A&M-CC has a 6-3-1 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.

The final score of the past 10 Islanders games has surpassed the set total four times.

Texas A&M-CC has averaged a total of 143.5 combined points over its last 10 games, 4.0 less than this matchup's over/under of 147.5.

During their last 10 games, the Islanders have a points-per-game average 0.3 points below their season-long scoring average.

Incarnate Word has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Cardinals have hit the over in seven of their past 10 contests.

Incarnate Word's average total over the last 10 games is 0.1 points greater than the 147.5 total given for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Cardinals are scoring 0.2 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average, 72.9 PPG.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Betting Trends

Texas A&M-CC's ATS record is 20-7-1 this season.

Texas A&M-CC is 2-2 against the spread when favored by 13.5 points or more this season.

A total of 11 of Texas A&M-CC's 28 games with a set total have hit the over (39.3%).

The 75.8 points per game the Islanders put up are the same as the Cardinals allow.

When Texas A&M-CC totals more than 78.8 points, it is 8-1-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

Incarnate Word has a 9-17-2 record against the spread this year.

Incarnate Word is 2-1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this year.

Incarnate Word has gone over in 16 of its 28 games with a set total (57.1%).

The Cardinals' 72.9 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 66.5 the Islanders allow.

Incarnate Word has put together an 8-9-1 ATS record and an 8-12 overall record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Over/Under Trends

Texas A&M-CC and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's over/under (147.5 points) 11 times this season.

A total of 15 of Incarnate Word's games have ended with a combined score over 147.5 points this season.

The total for this contest of 147.5 is 1.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Texas A&M-CC (75.8) and Incarnate Word (72.9).

The 145.3 points per game these two teams allow its opponents to score combined this season are 2.2 less than the 147.5-point over/under in this contest.

On average, the over/under in Texas A&M-CC's games is 5.3 fewer points than the over/under of 147.5 in this contest.

Incarnate Word's games have an average over/under of 151.8 points this season, 4.3 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Texas A&M-CC Player Prop Info

Garry Clark: 13.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 55.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)

13.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 55.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45) Dayne Prim: 8.7 PTS, 52.9 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

8.7 PTS, 52.9 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Dian Wright-Forde: 10.5 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (19-for-70)

10.5 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (19-for-70) Marion Humphrey: 5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.6 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)

5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.6 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20) Stephen Faramade: 5.8 PTS, 59.3 FG%

Incarnate Word Player Prop Info

Sky Wicks: 13.7 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (40-for-130)

13.7 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (40-for-130) Dylan Hayman: 8.3 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 29 3PT% (20-for-69)

8.3 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 29 3PT% (20-for-69) Josiah Hammons: 12 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (72-for-213)

12 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (72-for-213) Shon Robinson: 9 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

9 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Josh Morgan: 8 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (49-for-133)

