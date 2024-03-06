Skip to main content

Southland foes meet when the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (11-19, 5-12 Southland) host the Northwestern State Demons (9-21, 7-10 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House, starting at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The Demons are 3.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northwestern State Betting Odds

Texas A&M-Commerce vs Northwestern State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas A&M-Commerce

-3.5

138.5 points

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northwestern State Last 10 Games

  • Texas A&M-Commerce has gone 4-6 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • The final score of the last 10 Lions games has exceeded the set total six times.
  • Texas A&M-Commerce's average total over the last 10 games is 1.6 points more than the 138.5 total given for this matchup.
  • The Lions' per-game scoring average across their last 10 games is 1.4 points lower than their season-long average.
  • Northwestern State has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.
  • The Demons have hit the over in three of their last 10 outings.
  • Northwestern State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 143.4 combined points over its last 10 games, 4.9 more than the 138.5 over/under in this matchup.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Demons are averaging 0.7 fewer points per game than their season average of 70.4 PPG.

  • Texas A&M-Commerce has gone 13-15-0 ATS this season.
  • Texas A&M-Commerce has a 4-1 record against the spread in games it was favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
  • A total of 13 of Texas A&M-Commerce's 28 games with a set total have hit the over (46.4%).
  • The 71.9 points per game the Lions score are the same as the Demons give up.
  • When Texas A&M-Commerce puts up more than 75.9 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
  • So far this year, Northwestern State has compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread.
  • In games it has played as at least a 3.5-point underdog this year, Northwestern State is 8-11 against the spread.
  • Northwestern State's games have hit the over 15 out of 28 times (53.6%).
  • The Demons score only 4.5 fewer points per game (70.4) than the Lions give up to opponents (74.9).
  • Northwestern State is 5-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall when it scores more than 74.9 points.
  • Texas A&M-Commerce and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (138.5 points) 15 times this season.
  • This season, 18 games Northwestern State has played finished with a combined score over 138.5 points.
  • Texas A&M-Commerce averages 71.9 points per game compared to Northwestern State's 70.4, totaling 3.8 points over this game's total of 138.5.
  • The 150.8 points per game combined these two teams surrender this season are 12.3 more than the 138.5 over/under in this contest.
  • On average, Texas A&M-Commerce has seen a 146.8-point over/under in its games this season, 8.3 more points than the over/under in this contest.
  • A difference of 7.8 points separates the average over/under in Northwestern State's games (146.3 points) and this game's over/under (138.5).

Texas A&M-Commerce Player Prop Info

  • Kalen Williams: 15.9 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (43-for-137)
  • Tommie Lewis: 12.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.1 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (59-for-165)
  • Alonzo Dodd: 6.3 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (23-for-74)
  • Jerome Brewer Jr.: 13.8 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 49 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (26-for-87)
  • Kwo Agwa: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 54.5 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

Northwestern State Player Prop Info

  • Chase Forte: 9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (12-for-57)
  • Cliff Davis: 13.8 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (90-for-225)
  • Braelon Bush: 10.7 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (33-for-112)
  • Justin Wilson: 7.9 PTS, 65.1 FG%
  • Jimel Lane: 5.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
