Southland foes meet when the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (11-19, 5-12 Southland) host the Northwestern State Demons (9-21, 7-10 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House, starting at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The Demons are 3.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northwestern State Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M-Commerce -3.5 138.5 points

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northwestern State Last 10 Games

Texas A&M-Commerce has gone 4-6 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The final score of the last 10 Lions games has exceeded the set total six times.

Texas A&M-Commerce's average total over the last 10 games is 1.6 points more than the 138.5 total given for this matchup.

The Lions' per-game scoring average across their last 10 games is 1.4 points lower than their season-long average.

Northwestern State has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.

The Demons have hit the over in three of their last 10 outings.

Northwestern State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 143.4 combined points over its last 10 games, 4.9 more than the 138.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, the Demons are averaging 0.7 fewer points per game than their season average of 70.4 PPG.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends

Texas A&M-Commerce has gone 13-15-0 ATS this season.

Texas A&M-Commerce has a 4-1 record against the spread in games it was favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

A total of 13 of Texas A&M-Commerce's 28 games with a set total have hit the over (46.4%).

The 71.9 points per game the Lions score are the same as the Demons give up.

When Texas A&M-Commerce puts up more than 75.9 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

So far this year, Northwestern State has compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread.

In games it has played as at least a 3.5-point underdog this year, Northwestern State is 8-11 against the spread.

Northwestern State's games have hit the over 15 out of 28 times (53.6%).

The Demons score only 4.5 fewer points per game (70.4) than the Lions give up to opponents (74.9).

Northwestern State is 5-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall when it scores more than 74.9 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northwestern State Over/Under Trends

Texas A&M-Commerce and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (138.5 points) 15 times this season.

This season, 18 games Northwestern State has played finished with a combined score over 138.5 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce averages 71.9 points per game compared to Northwestern State's 70.4, totaling 3.8 points over this game's total of 138.5.

The 150.8 points per game combined these two teams surrender this season are 12.3 more than the 138.5 over/under in this contest.

On average, Texas A&M-Commerce has seen a 146.8-point over/under in its games this season, 8.3 more points than the over/under in this contest.

A difference of 7.8 points separates the average over/under in Northwestern State's games (146.3 points) and this game's over/under (138.5).

Texas A&M-Commerce Player Prop Info

Kalen Williams: 15.9 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (43-for-137)

15.9 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (43-for-137) Tommie Lewis: 12.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.1 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (59-for-165)

12.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.1 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (59-for-165) Alonzo Dodd: 6.3 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (23-for-74)

6.3 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (23-for-74) Jerome Brewer Jr.: 13.8 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 49 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (26-for-87)

13.8 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 49 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (26-for-87) Kwo Agwa: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 54.5 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

Northwestern State Player Prop Info

Chase Forte: 9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (12-for-57)

9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (12-for-57) Cliff Davis: 13.8 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (90-for-225)

13.8 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (90-for-225) Braelon Bush: 10.7 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (33-for-112)

10.7 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (33-for-112) Justin Wilson: 7.9 PTS, 65.1 FG%

7.9 PTS, 65.1 FG% Jimel Lane: 5.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

