Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
SEC foes meet when the Texas A&M Aggies (16-13, 7-9 SEC) host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-10, 8-8 SEC) at Reed Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The Bulldogs are 2.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has a point total of 139.5.
Have a prediction for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State? Place your bet with FanDuel.
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas A&M
139.5 points
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Last 10 Games
- Texas A&M has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.
- The final score of the past 10 Aggies games has exceeded the set total six times.
- Texas A&M's average total over the last 10 games is 4.6 points more than the 139.5 over/under given for this matchup.
- The Aggies' per-game scoring average during their last 10 games is 2.2 points lower than their season-long average.
- Mississippi State has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- The Bulldogs have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
- Mississippi State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 145.6 combined points in its last 10 games, 6.1 more than the 139.5 over/under in this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Bulldogs are scoring 0.6 more points per game than their season-long scoring average, 75 PPG.
Make your bet on Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State with DraftKings!
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends
- So far this season, Texas A&M has compiled a 12-17-0 record against the spread.
- Texas A&M is 7-13 against the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Texas A&M has gone over in 16 of its 29 games with a set total (55.2%).
- The Aggies average 72.9 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 68.7 the Bulldogs allow.
- Texas A&M is 11-9 against the spread and 14-6 overall when scoring more than 68.7 points.
- Mississippi State has a 14-14-1 record against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as at least a 2.5-point underdog this year, Mississippi State is 1-4 against the spread.
- Of Mississippi State's 29 games with a set total, 13 have hit the over (44.8%).
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 75 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 69.9 the Aggies allow.
- Mississippi State has put together a 12-9 ATS record and a 16-5 overall record in games it scores more than 69.9 points.
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Over/Under Trends
- This season, 14 of Texas A&M's 29 games have gone over Wednesday's over/under of 139.5 points.
- This season, 15 games Mississippi State has played finished with a combined score higher than 139.5 points.
- The total for this contest of 139.5 is 8.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Texas A&M (72.9) and Mississippi State (75).
- The 138.6 points per game these two teams allow to opponents on average this season are 0.9 fewer than the 139.5-point over/under in this contest.
- On average, Texas A&M has had a 142.8-point over/under in its games this season, 3.3 more points than the over/under in this contest.
- The over/under for this matchup is 4.2 points lower than the average over/under in Mississippi State's games this season of 143.7.
Texas A&M Player Prop Info
- Wade Taylor IV: 18.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 35.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (66-for-228)
- Andersson Garcia: 6 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.4 STL, 52.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
- Tyrece Radford: 15.5 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (26-for-101)
- Henry Coleman III: 9.8 PTS, 56.2 FG%
- Jace Carter: 7.3 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (31-for-130)
Mississippi State Player Prop Info
- Cameron Matthews: 9.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 63.4 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)
- Josh Hubbard: 16.2 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (89-for-239)
- Tolu Smith: 16.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 58.8 FG%
- D.J. Jeffries: 6 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 27.2 3PT% (22-for-81)
- Shakeel Moore: 8.7 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (26-for-69)
Find the latest odds on Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State & place your bet with BetMGM.