SEC foes meet when the Texas A&M Aggies (16-13, 7-9 SEC) host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-10, 8-8 SEC) at Reed Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The Bulldogs are 2.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has a point total of 139.5.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -2.5 139.5 points

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Last 10 Games

Texas A&M has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.

The final score of the past 10 Aggies games has exceeded the set total six times.

Texas A&M's average total over the last 10 games is 4.6 points more than the 139.5 over/under given for this matchup.

The Aggies' per-game scoring average during their last 10 games is 2.2 points lower than their season-long average.

Mississippi State has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Bulldogs have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.

Mississippi State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 145.6 combined points in its last 10 games, 6.1 more than the 139.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Bulldogs are scoring 0.6 more points per game than their season-long scoring average, 75 PPG.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

So far this season, Texas A&M has compiled a 12-17-0 record against the spread.

Texas A&M is 7-13 against the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Texas A&M has gone over in 16 of its 29 games with a set total (55.2%).

The Aggies average 72.9 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 68.7 the Bulldogs allow.

Texas A&M is 11-9 against the spread and 14-6 overall when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Mississippi State has a 14-14-1 record against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least a 2.5-point underdog this year, Mississippi State is 1-4 against the spread.

Of Mississippi State's 29 games with a set total, 13 have hit the over (44.8%).

The Bulldogs put up an average of 75 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 69.9 the Aggies allow.

Mississippi State has put together a 12-9 ATS record and a 16-5 overall record in games it scores more than 69.9 points.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Over/Under Trends

This season, 14 of Texas A&M's 29 games have gone over Wednesday's over/under of 139.5 points.

This season, 15 games Mississippi State has played finished with a combined score higher than 139.5 points.

The total for this contest of 139.5 is 8.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Texas A&M (72.9) and Mississippi State (75).

The 138.6 points per game these two teams allow to opponents on average this season are 0.9 fewer than the 139.5-point over/under in this contest.

On average, Texas A&M has had a 142.8-point over/under in its games this season, 3.3 more points than the over/under in this contest.

The over/under for this matchup is 4.2 points lower than the average over/under in Mississippi State's games this season of 143.7.

Texas A&M Player Prop Info

Wade Taylor IV: 18.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 35.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (66-for-228)

18.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 35.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (66-for-228) Andersson Garcia: 6 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.4 STL, 52.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

6 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.4 STL, 52.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Tyrece Radford: 15.5 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (26-for-101)

15.5 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (26-for-101) Henry Coleman III: 9.8 PTS, 56.2 FG%

9.8 PTS, 56.2 FG% Jace Carter: 7.3 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (31-for-130)

Mississippi State Player Prop Info

Cameron Matthews: 9.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 63.4 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)

9.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 63.4 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18) Josh Hubbard: 16.2 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (89-for-239)

16.2 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (89-for-239) Tolu Smith: 16.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 58.8 FG%

16.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 58.8 FG% D.J. Jeffries: 6 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 27.2 3PT% (22-for-81)

6 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 27.2 3PT% (22-for-81) Shakeel Moore: 8.7 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (26-for-69)

