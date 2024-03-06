The Portland Trail Blazers (17-43) aim to stop a seven-game home losing streak when hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (42-19) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Thunder hit the court as double-digit favorites against the Trail Blazers. The Thunder are favored by 13.5 points. The matchup's over/under is set at 224.

The Thunder fell to the Lakers 116-104 and went under the point total in their last contest on Monday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander racked up a team-high 20 points in the loss. The Trail Blazers lost 119-114 to the Timberwolves in their last outing on Monday. Anfernee Simons put up a team-high 34 points in the loss. No line was set for the matchup, and the teams combined to go over the point total.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -13.5 224

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Thunder are 38-22-1 against the spread this year.

This season, Oklahoma City has an ATS record of 3-1 in its four games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Thunder games this year have hit the over 34 times in 60 opportunities (56.7%).

The 120.9 points per game the Thunder put up are 5.2 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (115.7 points per game).

When scoring more than 115.7 points, Oklahoma City is 32-10 against the spread and 34-8 overall.

The Trail Blazers are 28-31-1 against the spread this year.

So far this year, Portland has been installed as underdogs by a 13.5-point margin or more eight times and are 6-2 ATS in those games.

Trail Blazers games this year have gone over the total in 28 of 60 opportunities (46.7%).

The Trail Blazers post 5.7 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Thunder allow their opponents to score (113.3).

In games it scores more than 113.3 points, Portland is 16-4 against the spread (and 11-9 overall).

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Last 10 Games

The Thunder are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.

Six of Thunder's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Oklahoma City's average total over the last 10 games is 11.8 points more than the 224 over/under given for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Thunder are putting up 0.7 more points per game than their season-long scoring average.

The Trail Blazers have a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall in their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Trail Blazers have gone over the total six times.

Portland's average total over the last 10 games is 9.4 points fewer than the 224 over/under given for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Trail Blazers are scoring 3.9 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average, 107.6 PPG.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Trends

The Thunder and their opponent have combined to go over Wednesday's over/under of 224 points 40 times this season.

This season, 32 games the Trail Blazers have played finished with a combined score over 224 points.

The point total for this game of 224 is 4.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oklahoma City (120.9) and Portland (107.6).

The 229 points per game combined these two teams allow this season are five more than the 224 total in this contest.

The Thunder have seen a 234.2 average over/under in their games this season, 10.2 points more than the over/under in this contest.

Trail Blazers games have an average over/under of 223.3 points this season, 0.7 points lower than the over/under for this matchup.

Thunder Team Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 31.1 PTS, 6.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 54.6 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (77-for-201)

31.1 PTS, 6.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 54.6 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (77-for-201) Chet Holmgren: 17.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.6 BLK, 54.1 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (104-for-263)

17.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.6 BLK, 54.1 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (104-for-263) Jalen Williams: 19.1 PTS, 54 FG%, 44.3 3PT% (82-for-185)

19.1 PTS, 54 FG%, 44.3 3PT% (82-for-185) Josh Giddey: 11.2 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (57-for-174)

Trail Blazers Team Leaders