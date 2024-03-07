Skip to main content

UAB vs. Temple - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

In this story:

Betting
Image placeholder title

The UAB Blazers (18-11, 10-6 AAC) hit the road in AAC action against the Temple Owls (11-18, 4-12 AAC) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Blazers are favored by 7 points in the game. The point total is 142 in the matchup.

Have a prediction for UAB vs. Temple? Place your bet with FanDuel.

UAB vs. Temple Betting Odds

UAB vs Temple Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UAB

-7

142 points

UAB vs. Temple Last 10 Games

  • UAB is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
  • The Blazers' last 10 outings saw five hit the over.
  • UAB has averaged a total of 150.2 combined points in its last 10 games, 8.2 greater than this game's over/under of 142.
  • Across their last 10 games, the Blazers have scored 0.1 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.
  • Temple is 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Owls have gone over the total six times.
  • Temple's average total over the last 10 games is 1.7 points greater than the 142 total given for this matchup.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Owls are averaging 0.6 more points than their season average of 70.9 PPG.

Make your bet on UAB vs. Temple with DraftKings!

  • UAB's ATS record is 15-12-1 this season.
  • UAB is 0-5 against the spread when favored by 7 points or more this season.
  • A total of 16 of UAB's 28 games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).
  • The Blazers average just 3.9 more points per game (76.6) than the Owls allow (72.7).
  • UAB is 9-6-1 against the spread and 13-4 overall when scoring more than 72.7 points.
  • Temple has a 13-14-1 record against the spread this season.
  • In games it has played as at least a 7-point underdog this season, Temple is 4-3-1 against the spread.
  • A total of 14 of Temple's 28 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
  • The Owls' 70.9 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 76 the Blazers allow.
  • Temple is 4-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when it scores more than 76 points.
  • A total of 20 of UAB's games this season have gone over Thursday's total of 142 points.
  • In Temple's 28 games this season, 14 finished with more combined points than Thursday's point total of 142.
  • UAB averages 76.6 points per game compared to Temple's 70.9, totaling 5.5 points over this game's over/under of 142.
  • These two teams surrender a combined 148.7 points per game, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • This season, the average over/under for UAB's games is 152.6 points, 10.6 more than the total of 142 points set for this contest.
  • The over/under for this game is 1.6 points lower than the average over/under in Temple's games this season (143.6 points).

UAB Player Prop Info

  • Yaxel Lendeborg: 13.6 PTS, 10.2 REB, 2.1 BLK, 51.4 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
  • Eric Gaines: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 38 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (28-for-115)
  • Javian Davis: 10.2 PTS, 57.5 FG%
  • Alejandro: 10.5 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (29-for-83)
  • Efrem Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (45-for-126)

Temple Player Prop Info

  • Hysier Miller: 15.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 28 3PT% (60-for-214)
  • Joran Riley: 12.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (18-for-68)
  • William Settle: 9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.9 FG%, 29 3PT% (29-for-100)
  • Sam Hofman: 5.9 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (44-for-127)
  • Jahlil White: 11.1 PTS, 46.4 FG%

Find the latest odds on UAB vs. Temple & place your bet with BetMGM.

What's Trending

Jayden Thomas - Notre Dame 1

Projected Spread for Notre Dame-Georgia Revealed After Irish Advance to Sugar Bowl

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Week 16 NFL Best Bets: Early Christmas Present for Michael Penix Jr.

exas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

College Football Playoff Betting Odds: Texas, Georgia National Championship Co-Favorites

bet365 promo code

Bet365 Bonus Code ATHLON365: $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus, $1K Safety Net

FanDuel nfl promo

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Before Ravens-Chargers Kickoff

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube  and subscribe today!
Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Jayden Thomas - Notre Dame 1
Betting

Projected Spread for Notre Dame-Georgia Revealed After Irish Advance to Sugar Bowl

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
NFL

Week 16 NFL Best Bets: Early Christmas Present for Michael Penix Jr.

exas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
College Football

College Football Playoff Betting Odds: Texas, Georgia National Championship Co-Favorites

bet365 promo code
Betting

Bet365 Bonus Code ATHLON365: $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus, $1K Safety Net

FanDuel nfl promo
Betting

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Before Ravens-Chargers Kickoff

draftkings promo code
Betting

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet MNF with $150 Ravens-Chargers Bonus

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.