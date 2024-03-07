The UAB Blazers (18-11, 10-6 AAC) hit the road in AAC action against the Temple Owls (11-18, 4-12 AAC) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Blazers are favored by 7 points in the game. The point total is 142 in the matchup.

Have a prediction for UAB vs. Temple? Place your bet with FanDuel.

UAB vs. Temple Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total UAB -7 142 points

UAB vs. Temple Last 10 Games

UAB is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

The Blazers' last 10 outings saw five hit the over.

UAB has averaged a total of 150.2 combined points in its last 10 games, 8.2 greater than this game's over/under of 142.

Across their last 10 games, the Blazers have scored 0.1 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.

Temple is 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Owls have gone over the total six times.

Temple's average total over the last 10 games is 1.7 points greater than the 142 total given for this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Owls are averaging 0.6 more points than their season average of 70.9 PPG.

Make your bet on UAB vs. Temple with DraftKings!

UAB vs. Temple Betting Trends

UAB's ATS record is 15-12-1 this season.

UAB is 0-5 against the spread when favored by 7 points or more this season.

A total of 16 of UAB's 28 games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

The Blazers average just 3.9 more points per game (76.6) than the Owls allow (72.7).

UAB is 9-6-1 against the spread and 13-4 overall when scoring more than 72.7 points.

Temple has a 13-14-1 record against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least a 7-point underdog this season, Temple is 4-3-1 against the spread.

A total of 14 of Temple's 28 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The Owls' 70.9 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 76 the Blazers allow.

Temple is 4-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when it scores more than 76 points.

UAB vs. Temple Over/Under Trends

A total of 20 of UAB's games this season have gone over Thursday's total of 142 points.

In Temple's 28 games this season, 14 finished with more combined points than Thursday's point total of 142.

UAB averages 76.6 points per game compared to Temple's 70.9, totaling 5.5 points over this game's over/under of 142.

These two teams surrender a combined 148.7 points per game, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under.

This season, the average over/under for UAB's games is 152.6 points, 10.6 more than the total of 142 points set for this contest.

The over/under for this game is 1.6 points lower than the average over/under in Temple's games this season (143.6 points).

UAB Player Prop Info

Yaxel Lendeborg: 13.6 PTS, 10.2 REB, 2.1 BLK, 51.4 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

13.6 PTS, 10.2 REB, 2.1 BLK, 51.4 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Eric Gaines: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 38 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (28-for-115)

11.5 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 38 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (28-for-115) Javian Davis: 10.2 PTS, 57.5 FG%

10.2 PTS, 57.5 FG% Alejandro: 10.5 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (29-for-83)

10.5 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (29-for-83) Efrem Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (45-for-126)

Temple Player Prop Info

Hysier Miller: 15.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 28 3PT% (60-for-214)

15.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 28 3PT% (60-for-214) Joran Riley: 12.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (18-for-68)

12.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (18-for-68) William Settle: 9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.9 FG%, 29 3PT% (29-for-100)

9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.9 FG%, 29 3PT% (29-for-100) Sam Hofman: 5.9 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (44-for-127)

5.9 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (44-for-127) Jahlil White: 11.1 PTS, 46.4 FG%

Find the latest odds on UAB vs. Temple & place your bet with BetMGM.