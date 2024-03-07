UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Cal Poly Mustangs (4-26, 0-18 Big West) are heavy underdogs (by 23.5 points) to end a 13-game road losing streak when they visit the UC Irvine Anteaters (22-8, 15-3 Big West) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 138.5.
UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UC Irvine
138.5 points
UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly Last 10 Games
- UC Irvine has gone 8-2 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Anteaters and their opponents have combined to hit the over in six of those 10 games.
- UC Irvine's average total over the last 10 games is 4.2 points more than the 138.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Anteaters have scored 4.0 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.
- Cal Poly has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 0-10 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Mustangs have hit the over six times.
- Cal Poly and its opponents have combined to score an average of 134.0 combined points in its last 10 games, 4.5 less than the 138.5 over/under in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Mustangs' points per game average is 62.7, equal to their season-long scoring average.
UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly Betting Trends
- UC Irvine is 18-11-0 against the spread this season.
- The teams have hit the over in 15 of UC Irvine's 29 games with a set total.
- The Anteaters put up just 4.2 more points per game (77.4) than the Mustangs allow (73.2).
- UC Irvine has a 12-6 record against the spread and a 17-2 record overall when scoring more than 73.2 points.
- Cal Poly's ATS record is 13-16-0 this year.
- A total of 14 of Cal Poly's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (48.3%).
- The Mustangs' 62.7 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 67.2 the Anteaters allow to opponents.
- Cal Poly has put together a 6-3 ATS record and a 2-8 overall record in games it scores more than 67.2 points.
UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly Over/Under Trends
- UC Irvine and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (138.5 points) 18 times this season.
- In Cal Poly's 29 games this season, 12 finished with more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 138.5.
- Together, these two teams combine for 140.1 points per game, 1.6 more than the total of 138.5 for this game.
- This matchup's point total is 1.9 less than the 140.4 points these two teams combine to allow per game.
- On average, UC Irvine has had a 144.6-point over/under in its games this season, 6.1 more points than the over/under in this matchup.
- The over/under for this game is 2.5 points more than the average over/under in Cal Poly's games this season (136 points).
UC Irvine Player Prop Info
- Devin Tillis: 9.4 PTS, 53.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (21-for-65)
- Pierre Crockrell II: 7.7 PTS, 6.3 AST, 48.2 FG%
- Justin Hohn: 12.8 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (53-for-140)
- Andre Henry: 10.5 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (42-for-98)
- Derin Saran: 10 PTS, 49.8 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
Cal Poly Player Prop Info
- Kobe Sanders: 19.1 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 33 3PT% (35-for-106)
- Quentin Jones: 9.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.1 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (34-for-84)
- Jarred Hyder: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.9 FG%, 31.2 3PT% (43-for-138)
- Joel Armotrading: 4.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%
- Tuukka Jaakkola: 6.3 PTS, 55.7 FG%
