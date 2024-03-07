The Cal Poly Mustangs (4-26, 0-18 Big West) are heavy underdogs (by 23.5 points) to end a 13-game road losing streak when they visit the UC Irvine Anteaters (22-8, 15-3 Big West) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 138.5.

Have a prediction for UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly? Place your bet with FanDuel.

UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total UC Irvine -23.5 138.5 points

UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly Last 10 Games

UC Irvine has gone 8-2 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Anteaters and their opponents have combined to hit the over in six of those 10 games.

UC Irvine's average total over the last 10 games is 4.2 points more than the 138.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Anteaters have scored 4.0 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.

Cal Poly has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 0-10 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Mustangs have hit the over six times.

Cal Poly and its opponents have combined to score an average of 134.0 combined points in its last 10 games, 4.5 less than the 138.5 over/under in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Mustangs' points per game average is 62.7, equal to their season-long scoring average.

Make your bet on UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly with DraftKings!

UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly Betting Trends

UC Irvine is 18-11-0 against the spread this season.

The teams have hit the over in 15 of UC Irvine's 29 games with a set total.

The Anteaters put up just 4.2 more points per game (77.4) than the Mustangs allow (73.2).

UC Irvine has a 12-6 record against the spread and a 17-2 record overall when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Cal Poly's ATS record is 13-16-0 this year.

A total of 14 of Cal Poly's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (48.3%).

The Mustangs' 62.7 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 67.2 the Anteaters allow to opponents.

Cal Poly has put together a 6-3 ATS record and a 2-8 overall record in games it scores more than 67.2 points.

UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly Over/Under Trends

UC Irvine and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (138.5 points) 18 times this season.

In Cal Poly's 29 games this season, 12 finished with more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 138.5.

Together, these two teams combine for 140.1 points per game, 1.6 more than the total of 138.5 for this game.

This matchup's point total is 1.9 less than the 140.4 points these two teams combine to allow per game.

On average, UC Irvine has had a 144.6-point over/under in its games this season, 6.1 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

The over/under for this game is 2.5 points more than the average over/under in Cal Poly's games this season (136 points).

UC Irvine Player Prop Info

Devin Tillis: 9.4 PTS, 53.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (21-for-65)

9.4 PTS, 53.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (21-for-65) Pierre Crockrell II: 7.7 PTS, 6.3 AST, 48.2 FG%

7.7 PTS, 6.3 AST, 48.2 FG% Justin Hohn: 12.8 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (53-for-140)

12.8 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (53-for-140) Andre Henry: 10.5 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (42-for-98)

10.5 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (42-for-98) Derin Saran: 10 PTS, 49.8 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

Cal Poly Player Prop Info

Kobe Sanders: 19.1 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 33 3PT% (35-for-106)

19.1 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 33 3PT% (35-for-106) Quentin Jones: 9.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.1 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (34-for-84)

9.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.1 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (34-for-84) Jarred Hyder: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.9 FG%, 31.2 3PT% (43-for-138)

10.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.9 FG%, 31.2 3PT% (43-for-138) Joel Armotrading: 4.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%

4.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG% Tuukka Jaakkola: 6.3 PTS, 55.7 FG%

Find the latest odds on UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly & place your bet with BetMGM.