The UC Riverside Highlanders (13-17, 8-10 Big West) are at home in Big West play against the CSU Fullerton Titans (14-16, 7-11 Big West) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The Highlanders are 3-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under set at 137.5 points.

UC Riverside vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total UC Riverside -3 137.5 points

UC Riverside vs. CSU Fullerton Last 10 Games

UC Riverside is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

The Highlanders' last 10 games saw five hit the over.

UC Riverside has averaged a total of 139.9 combined points in its last 10 games, 2.4 greater than this matchup's total of 137.5.

The Highlanders' per-game scoring average over their past 10 games is 1.5 points higher than their season-long average.

CSU Fullerton is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Titans have gone over the total six times.

CSU Fullerton's average total over the last 10 games is 2.0 points fewer than the 137.5 over/under given for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Titans' points per game average is 69.0, 1.4 points higher per game than their season-long scoring average.

UC Riverside vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Trends

UC Riverside has a 14-15-0 record against the spread this season.

UC Riverside is 4-5 against the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season.

A total of 16 of UC Riverside's 28 games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

The Highlanders score only 1.4 more points per game (69.6) than the Titans allow (68.2).

UC Riverside is 7-6 against the spread and 10-4 overall when scoring more than 68.2 points.

CSU Fullerton's ATS record is 14-14-0 this year.

CSU Fullerton has a 7-7 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 3 points or more.

A total of 15 of CSU Fullerton's 28 games with a set total have hit the over (53.6%).

The Titans put up an average of 67.6 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 71.5 the Highlanders allow to opponents.

CSU Fullerton has put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 6-2 overall record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.

UC Riverside vs. CSU Fullerton Over/Under Trends

A total of 16 of UC Riverside's games this season have gone over Thursday's over/under of 137.5 points.

In CSU Fullerton's 28 games this season, 15 finished with more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 137.5.

The point total for the game of 137.5 is 0.3 more than the combined points per game averages for UC Riverside (69.6) and CSU Fullerton (67.6).

The 139.7 points per game these two teams concede combined this season are 2.2 more than the 137.5-point over/under in this contest.

UC Riverside has seen a 141.2 average over/under in its games this season, 3.7 points more than the over/under in this matchup.

CSU Fullerton's games have an average over/under of 135.8 points this season, 1.7 points lower than the over/under for this game.

UC Riverside Player Prop Info

Barrington Hargress: 12.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33 3PT% (29-for-88)

12.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33 3PT% (29-for-88) Isaiah Moses: 12.4 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (47-for-139)

12.4 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (47-for-139) Nate Pickens: 8.7 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (29-for-97)

8.7 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (29-for-97) Kyle Owens: 9.3 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (27-for-79)

9.3 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (27-for-79) Benjamin Griscti: 7.9 PTS, 50.3 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (40-for-103)

CSU Fullerton Player Prop Info

Dominic Brewton: 16.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.8 FG%, 35 3PT% (28-for-80)

16.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.8 FG%, 35 3PT% (28-for-80) Max Jones: 15.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (42-for-109)

15.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (42-for-109) Grayson Carper: 6.7 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (57-for-146)

6.7 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (57-for-146) Tory San Antonio: 8.5 PTS, 33.7 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (22-for-90)

8.5 PTS, 33.7 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (22-for-90) Donovan Oday: 6.8 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)

