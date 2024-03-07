UC Riverside vs. CSU Fullerton - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The UC Riverside Highlanders (13-17, 8-10 Big West) are at home in Big West play against the CSU Fullerton Titans (14-16, 7-11 Big West) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The Highlanders are 3-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under set at 137.5 points.
UC Riverside vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UC Riverside
137.5 points
UC Riverside vs. CSU Fullerton Last 10 Games
- UC Riverside is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
- The Highlanders' last 10 games saw five hit the over.
- UC Riverside has averaged a total of 139.9 combined points in its last 10 games, 2.4 greater than this matchup's total of 137.5.
- The Highlanders' per-game scoring average over their past 10 games is 1.5 points higher than their season-long average.
- CSU Fullerton is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Titans have gone over the total six times.
- CSU Fullerton's average total over the last 10 games is 2.0 points fewer than the 137.5 over/under given for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Titans' points per game average is 69.0, 1.4 points higher per game than their season-long scoring average.
UC Riverside vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Trends
- UC Riverside has a 14-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- UC Riverside is 4-5 against the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season.
- A total of 16 of UC Riverside's 28 games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).
- The Highlanders score only 1.4 more points per game (69.6) than the Titans allow (68.2).
- UC Riverside is 7-6 against the spread and 10-4 overall when scoring more than 68.2 points.
- CSU Fullerton's ATS record is 14-14-0 this year.
- CSU Fullerton has a 7-7 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 3 points or more.
- A total of 15 of CSU Fullerton's 28 games with a set total have hit the over (53.6%).
- The Titans put up an average of 67.6 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 71.5 the Highlanders allow to opponents.
- CSU Fullerton has put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 6-2 overall record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.
UC Riverside vs. CSU Fullerton Over/Under Trends
- A total of 16 of UC Riverside's games this season have gone over Thursday's over/under of 137.5 points.
- In CSU Fullerton's 28 games this season, 15 finished with more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 137.5.
- The point total for the game of 137.5 is 0.3 more than the combined points per game averages for UC Riverside (69.6) and CSU Fullerton (67.6).
- The 139.7 points per game these two teams concede combined this season are 2.2 more than the 137.5-point over/under in this contest.
- UC Riverside has seen a 141.2 average over/under in its games this season, 3.7 points more than the over/under in this matchup.
- CSU Fullerton's games have an average over/under of 135.8 points this season, 1.7 points lower than the over/under for this game.
UC Riverside Player Prop Info
- Barrington Hargress: 12.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33 3PT% (29-for-88)
- Isaiah Moses: 12.4 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (47-for-139)
- Nate Pickens: 8.7 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (29-for-97)
- Kyle Owens: 9.3 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (27-for-79)
- Benjamin Griscti: 7.9 PTS, 50.3 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (40-for-103)
CSU Fullerton Player Prop Info
- Dominic Brewton: 16.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.8 FG%, 35 3PT% (28-for-80)
- Max Jones: 15.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (42-for-109)
- Grayson Carper: 6.7 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (57-for-146)
- Tory San Antonio: 8.5 PTS, 33.7 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (22-for-90)
- Donovan Oday: 6.8 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)
