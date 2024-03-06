UConn vs. Marquette - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (22-7, 13-5 Big East) are underdogs (by 5 points) to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the No. 2 UConn Huskies (26-3, 16-2 Big East) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 151.5.
UConn vs. Marquette Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UConn
151.5 points
UConn vs. Marquette Last 10 Games
- UConn is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 games.
- The final score of the past 10 Huskies games has exceeded the set total six times.
- UConn's average total over the last 10 games is 9.0 points fewer than the 151.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- The Huskies' per-game scoring average over their past 10 games is 1.1 points higher than their season-long average.
- Marquette has gone 8-2 in its past 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.
- Five of the Golden Eagles' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Marquette's average total over the last 10 games is 0.7 points fewer than the 151.5 over/under given for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Eagles' points per game average is 82.7, 3.3 points higher per game than their season-long scoring average.
UConn vs. Marquette Betting Trends
- UConn has an 18-11-0 record against the spread this season.
- UConn is 15-8 against the spread when favored by 5 points or more this season.
- A total of 16 of UConn's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (55.2%).
- The 81.6 points per game the Huskies average are 12.3 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (69.3).
- UConn has a 17-6 record against the spread and a 23-0 record overall when scoring more than 69.3 points.
- Marquette is 17-11-1 against the spread this year.
- Marquette has not yet covered the spread as an underdog of 5 points or more this year (0-2).
- The teams have combined to hit the over in 12 of Marquette's 29 games with a set total.
- The Golden Eagles put up an average of 79.4 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 64 the Huskies allow to opponents.
- Marquette is 17-7-1 against the spread and 22-3 overall when it scores more than 64 points.
UConn vs. Marquette Over/Under Trends
- This season, UConn's games have seen a combined score higher than this game's 151.5-point total 10 times.
- A total of 13 of Marquette's games have finished with a combined score higher than 151.5 points this season.
- Together, these two teams combine for 161 points per game, 9.5 more than the over/under of 151.5 for this game.
- These two teams give up a combined 133.3 points per game, 18.2 less than this contest's over/under.
- UConn has seen a 145.6 average over/under in its games this season, 5.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
- Marquette's games have an average over/under of 148.7 points this season, 2.8 points lower than the over/under for this game.
UConn Player Prop Info
- Tristen Newton: 15.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 6 AST, 1.1 STL, 41 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (48-for-152)
- Cam Spencer: 14.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.7 FG%, 45 3PT% (76-for-169)
- Alex Karaban: 13.9 PTS, 50.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (60-for-157)
- Donovan Clingan: 12.6 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 64.2 FG%
- Stephon Castle: 11.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)
Marquette Player Prop Info
- Tyler Kolek: 15 PTS, 7.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (44-for-110)
- Oso Ighodaro: 14 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 61.3 FG%
- Kam Jones: 16.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (70-for-175)
- David Joplin: 11 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (61-for-156)
- Stevie Mitchell: 8.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.4 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)
