The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (22-7, 13-5 Big East) are underdogs (by 5 points) to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the No. 2 UConn Huskies (26-3, 16-2 Big East) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 151.5.

UConn vs. Marquette Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total UConn -5 151.5 points

UConn vs. Marquette Last 10 Games

UConn is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 games.

The final score of the past 10 Huskies games has exceeded the set total six times.

UConn's average total over the last 10 games is 9.0 points fewer than the 151.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

The Huskies' per-game scoring average over their past 10 games is 1.1 points higher than their season-long average.

Marquette has gone 8-2 in its past 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.

Five of the Golden Eagles' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Marquette's average total over the last 10 games is 0.7 points fewer than the 151.5 over/under given for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Eagles' points per game average is 82.7, 3.3 points higher per game than their season-long scoring average.

UConn vs. Marquette Betting Trends

UConn has an 18-11-0 record against the spread this season.

UConn is 15-8 against the spread when favored by 5 points or more this season.

A total of 16 of UConn's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (55.2%).

The 81.6 points per game the Huskies average are 12.3 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (69.3).

UConn has a 17-6 record against the spread and a 23-0 record overall when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Marquette is 17-11-1 against the spread this year.

Marquette has not yet covered the spread as an underdog of 5 points or more this year (0-2).

The teams have combined to hit the over in 12 of Marquette's 29 games with a set total.

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 79.4 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 64 the Huskies allow to opponents.

Marquette is 17-7-1 against the spread and 22-3 overall when it scores more than 64 points.

UConn vs. Marquette Over/Under Trends

This season, UConn's games have seen a combined score higher than this game's 151.5-point total 10 times.

A total of 13 of Marquette's games have finished with a combined score higher than 151.5 points this season.

Together, these two teams combine for 161 points per game, 9.5 more than the over/under of 151.5 for this game.

These two teams give up a combined 133.3 points per game, 18.2 less than this contest's over/under.

UConn has seen a 145.6 average over/under in its games this season, 5.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

Marquette's games have an average over/under of 148.7 points this season, 2.8 points lower than the over/under for this game.

UConn Player Prop Info

Tristen Newton: 15.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 6 AST, 1.1 STL, 41 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (48-for-152)

15.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 6 AST, 1.1 STL, 41 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (48-for-152) Cam Spencer: 14.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.7 FG%, 45 3PT% (76-for-169)

14.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.7 FG%, 45 3PT% (76-for-169) Alex Karaban: 13.9 PTS, 50.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (60-for-157)

13.9 PTS, 50.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (60-for-157) Donovan Clingan: 12.6 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 64.2 FG%

12.6 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 64.2 FG% Stephon Castle: 11.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)

Marquette Player Prop Info

Tyler Kolek: 15 PTS, 7.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (44-for-110)

15 PTS, 7.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (44-for-110) Oso Ighodaro: 14 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 61.3 FG%

14 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 61.3 FG% Kam Jones: 16.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (70-for-175)

16.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (70-for-175) David Joplin: 11 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (61-for-156)

11 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (61-for-156) Stevie Mitchell: 8.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.4 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)

