The UCSD Tritons (20-10, 14-4 Big West) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a nine-game home win streak when they host the UC Davis Aggies (17-12, 12-6 Big West) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at LionTree Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 140.5.

UCSD vs. UC Davis Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total UCSD -6.5 140.5 points

UCSD vs. UC Davis Last 10 Games

UCSD is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Tritons and their opponents have combined to hit the over in six of those 10 games.

UCSD and its opponents have combined to score an average of 143.0 points in its last 10 games, 2.5 more than the 140.5 over/under in this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Tritons are scoring 1.2 points more per game compared to their season average.

UC Davis has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Aggies have hit the over in three of their past 10 games.

UC Davis has averaged a total of 140.7 combined points over its last 10 games, 0.2 greater than this game's total of 140.5.

During their last 10 games, the Aggies' per-game scoring average is 67.0, 3.9 points lower than their season-long per-game average.

UCSD vs. UC Davis Betting Trends

UCSD is 18-10-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 6.5-point favorites this season, UCSD is 5-3 against the spread.

UCSD's games have hit the over in 13 out of 27 opportunities (48.1%).

The Tritons put up 8.9 more points per game (76.7) than the Aggies give up (67.8).

When UCSD puts up more than 67.8 points, it is 14-4 against the spread and 17-3 overall.

So far this season, UC Davis has compiled a 13-14-0 record against the spread.

When it has played as at least a 6.5-point underdog this year, UC Davis is 2-0 against the spread.

UC Davis' games have gone over the point total 10 out of 27 times (37%).

The Aggies put up just 2.4 more points per game (70.9) than the Tritons allow their opponents to score (68.5).

UC Davis has put together a 9-5 ATS record and a 12-4 overall record in games it scores more than 68.5 points.

UCSD vs. UC Davis Over/Under Trends

UCSD and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (140.5 points) 15 times this season.

In UC Davis' 27 games this season, 13 finished with more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 140.5.

Together, these two teams combine for 147.6 points per game, 7.1 more than the over/under of 140.5 for this game.

These two teams surrender a combined 136.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

UCSD has a 145.2 average over/under in its games this season, 4.7 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

A difference of 1.8 points separates this matchup's over/under (140.5 points) and the average over/under in UC Davis' games (138.7) this season.

UCSD Player Prop Info

Bryce Pope: 18.3 PTS, 42 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (65-for-202)

18.3 PTS, 42 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (65-for-202) Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 13.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 54.9 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

13.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 54.9 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25) Hayden Gray: 9.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)

9.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64) Francis Nwaokorie: 11.3 PTS, 45 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (45-for-139)

11.3 PTS, 45 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (45-for-139) Tyler McGhie: 14.4 PTS, 45 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (63-for-152)

UC Davis Player Prop Info

Marsalis Roberson: PTS, 7 REB, FG%

PTS, 7 REB, FG% Elijah Pepper: 20.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (88-for-242)

20.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (88-for-242) Ty Johnson: 17.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.9 FG%, 34 3PT% (32-for-94)

17.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.9 FG%, 34 3PT% (32-for-94) Kane Milling: 9.2 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (35-for-112)

9.2 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (35-for-112) Niko Rocak: 5.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 56.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

