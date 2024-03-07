Skip to main content

UCSD vs. UC Davis - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

The UCSD Tritons (20-10, 14-4 Big West) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a nine-game home win streak when they host the UC Davis Aggies (17-12, 12-6 Big West) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at LionTree Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 140.5.

UCSD vs. UC Davis Betting Odds

UCSD vs UC Davis Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UCSD

-6.5

140.5 points

UCSD vs. UC Davis Last 10 Games

  • UCSD is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • The Tritons and their opponents have combined to hit the over in six of those 10 games.
  • UCSD and its opponents have combined to score an average of 143.0 points in its last 10 games, 2.5 more than the 140.5 over/under in this matchup.
  • In the last 10 games, the Tritons are scoring 1.2 points more per game compared to their season average.
  • UC Davis has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • The Aggies have hit the over in three of their past 10 games.
  • UC Davis has averaged a total of 140.7 combined points over its last 10 games, 0.2 greater than this game's total of 140.5.
  • During their last 10 games, the Aggies' per-game scoring average is 67.0, 3.9 points lower than their season-long per-game average.

  • UCSD is 18-10-0 against the spread this season.
  • In games it has played as at least 6.5-point favorites this season, UCSD is 5-3 against the spread.
  • UCSD's games have hit the over in 13 out of 27 opportunities (48.1%).
  • The Tritons put up 8.9 more points per game (76.7) than the Aggies give up (67.8).
  • When UCSD puts up more than 67.8 points, it is 14-4 against the spread and 17-3 overall.
  • So far this season, UC Davis has compiled a 13-14-0 record against the spread.
  • When it has played as at least a 6.5-point underdog this year, UC Davis is 2-0 against the spread.
  • UC Davis' games have gone over the point total 10 out of 27 times (37%).
  • The Aggies put up just 2.4 more points per game (70.9) than the Tritons allow their opponents to score (68.5).
  • UC Davis has put together a 9-5 ATS record and a 12-4 overall record in games it scores more than 68.5 points.
  • UCSD and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (140.5 points) 15 times this season.
  • In UC Davis' 27 games this season, 13 finished with more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 140.5.
  • Together, these two teams combine for 147.6 points per game, 7.1 more than the over/under of 140.5 for this game.
  • These two teams surrender a combined 136.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • UCSD has a 145.2 average over/under in its games this season, 4.7 more points than the over/under in this matchup.
  • A difference of 1.8 points separates this matchup's over/under (140.5 points) and the average over/under in UC Davis' games (138.7) this season.

UCSD Player Prop Info

  • Bryce Pope: 18.3 PTS, 42 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (65-for-202)
  • Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 13.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 54.9 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)
  • Hayden Gray: 9.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)
  • Francis Nwaokorie: 11.3 PTS, 45 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (45-for-139)
  • Tyler McGhie: 14.4 PTS, 45 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (63-for-152)

UC Davis Player Prop Info

  • Marsalis Roberson: PTS, 7 REB, FG%
  • Elijah Pepper: 20.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (88-for-242)
  • Ty Johnson: 17.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.9 FG%, 34 3PT% (32-for-94)
  • Kane Milling: 9.2 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (35-for-112)
  • Niko Rocak: 5.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 56.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

