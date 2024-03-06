UMass vs. Fordham - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Fordham Rams (12-17, 6-10 A-10) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the UMass Minutemen (19-10, 10-7 A-10) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 143.5.
UMass vs. Fordham Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UMass
143.5 points
UMass vs. Fordham Last 10 Games
- UMass has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Minutemen and their opponents have hit the over in three of those 10 games.
- UMass' average total over the last 10 games is five points more than the 143.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- The Minutemen's per-game scoring average over their last 10 games is 5.2 points lower than their season-long average.
- Fordham is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its past 10 games.
- The Rams have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.
- Fordham and its opponents have combined to score an average of 140.3 combined points in its last 10 games, 3.2 less than the 143.5 over/under in this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Rams' points per game average is 65.4, 6.3 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.
UMass vs. Fordham Betting Trends
- UMass' ATS record is 18-11-0 this season.
- UMass has a 2-2 record against the spread in games it was favored by 9.5 points or more this season.
- The teams have hit the over in 14 of UMass' 29 games with a set total.
- The 78.5 points per game the Minutemen average are just 4.9 more points than the Rams give up (73.6).
- When UMass scores more than 73.6 points, it is 13-6 against the spread and 14-5 overall.
- So far this year, Fordham has compiled a 12-17-0 record against the spread.
- Fordham is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year.
- Of Fordham's 29 games with a set total, 17 have hit the over (58.6%).
- The Rams average just 0.8 more points per game (71.7) than the Minutemen allow (70.9).
- When it scores more than 70.9 points, Fordham is 8-6 against the spread and 8-6 overall.
UMass vs. Fordham Over/Under Trends
- UMass and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's total of 143.5 points 19 times this season.
- A total of 16 of Fordham's games have finished with a combined score higher than 143.5 points this season.
- Together, these two teams combine for 150.2 points per game, 6.7 more than the total of 143.5 for this game.
- This game's point total is one lower than the 144.5 points these two teams combine to allow per game.
- UMass has seen a 149.4 average over/under in its games this season, 5.9 points more than the over/under in this contest.
- The over/under for this matchup is 1.7 points lower than the average over/under in Fordham's games this season (145.2 points).
UMass Player Prop Info
- Matt Cross: 15.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.6 STL, 55.4 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (23-for-71)
- Josh Cohen: 15.9 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Rahsool Diggins: 12.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (67-for-185)
- Keon Thompson: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (12-for-51)
- Jayden Ndjigue: 5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)
Fordham Player Prop Info
- Kyle Rose: 10.8 PTS, 2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 41 3PT% (59-for-144)
- Abdou Tsimbila: 7.1 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 55.7 FG%
- Antrell Charlton: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (28-for-82)
- Will Richardson: 9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.1 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (42-for-148)
- Japhet Medor: 10.3 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (41-for-116)
