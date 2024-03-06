The Fordham Rams (12-17, 6-10 A-10) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the UMass Minutemen (19-10, 10-7 A-10) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 143.5.

UMass vs. Fordham Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total UMass -9.5 143.5 points

UMass vs. Fordham Last 10 Games

UMass has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

The Minutemen and their opponents have hit the over in three of those 10 games.

UMass' average total over the last 10 games is five points more than the 143.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

The Minutemen's per-game scoring average over their last 10 games is 5.2 points lower than their season-long average.

Fordham is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its past 10 games.

The Rams have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.

Fordham and its opponents have combined to score an average of 140.3 combined points in its last 10 games, 3.2 less than the 143.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Rams' points per game average is 65.4, 6.3 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.

UMass vs. Fordham Betting Trends

UMass' ATS record is 18-11-0 this season.

UMass has a 2-2 record against the spread in games it was favored by 9.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in 14 of UMass' 29 games with a set total.

The 78.5 points per game the Minutemen average are just 4.9 more points than the Rams give up (73.6).

When UMass scores more than 73.6 points, it is 13-6 against the spread and 14-5 overall.

So far this year, Fordham has compiled a 12-17-0 record against the spread.

Fordham is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year.

Of Fordham's 29 games with a set total, 17 have hit the over (58.6%).

The Rams average just 0.8 more points per game (71.7) than the Minutemen allow (70.9).

When it scores more than 70.9 points, Fordham is 8-6 against the spread and 8-6 overall.

UMass vs. Fordham Over/Under Trends

UMass and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's total of 143.5 points 19 times this season.

A total of 16 of Fordham's games have finished with a combined score higher than 143.5 points this season.

Together, these two teams combine for 150.2 points per game, 6.7 more than the total of 143.5 for this game.

This game's point total is one lower than the 144.5 points these two teams combine to allow per game.

UMass has seen a 149.4 average over/under in its games this season, 5.9 points more than the over/under in this contest.

The over/under for this matchup is 1.7 points lower than the average over/under in Fordham's games this season (145.2 points).

UMass Player Prop Info

Matt Cross: 15.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.6 STL, 55.4 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (23-for-71)

15.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.6 STL, 55.4 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (23-for-71) Josh Cohen: 15.9 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

15.9 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Rahsool Diggins: 12.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (67-for-185)

12.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (67-for-185) Keon Thompson: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (12-for-51)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (12-for-51) Jayden Ndjigue: 5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)

Fordham Player Prop Info

Kyle Rose: 10.8 PTS, 2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 41 3PT% (59-for-144)

10.8 PTS, 2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 41 3PT% (59-for-144) Abdou Tsimbila: 7.1 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 55.7 FG%

7.1 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 55.7 FG% Antrell Charlton: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (28-for-82)

6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (28-for-82) Will Richardson: 9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.1 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (42-for-148)

9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.1 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (42-for-148) Japhet Medor: 10.3 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (41-for-116)

