The USC Trojans (12-17, 6-12 Pac-12) are at home in Pac-12 action against the Arizona State Sun Devils (14-15, 8-10 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET. The Trojans are favored by 9.5 points in the game. The point total in the matchup is set at 146.5.

USC vs. Arizona State Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total USC -9.5 146.5 points

USC vs. Arizona State Last 10 Games

USC is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.

The Trojans and their opponents have combined to hit the over in five of those 10 games.

USC's average total over the last 10 games is 1.1 points fewer than the 146.5 over/under given for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Trojans have a points-per-game average 2.5 points below their season-long scoring average.

Arizona State is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 games.

Six of the Sun Devils' last 10 games have hit the over.

Arizona State has averaged a total of 147.9 combined points over its last 10 games, 1.4 greater than this game's total of 146.5.

In their last 10 games, the Sun Devils' per-game scoring average is 71.5, 1.4 points higher than their season-long per-game average.

USC vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

USC has a 14-15-0 record against the spread this season.

USC is 4-3 against the spread when favored by 9.5 points or more this season.

USC has hit the over in 18 of its 29 games with a set total (62.1%).

The 74.4 points per game the Trojans average are only 0.7 more points than the Sun Devils allow (73.7).

USC is 8-7 against the spread and 9-6 overall when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Arizona State has a 13-15-1 record against the spread this season.

Arizona State is 2-4 against the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season.

Arizona State's games have gone over the point total 15 out of 29 times (51.7%).

The Sun Devils' 70.1 points per game are only 4.7 fewer points than the 74.8 the Trojans give up.

Arizona State is 9-1-1 against the spread and 9-2 overall when it scores more than 74.8 points.

USC vs. Arizona State Over/Under Trends

This season, 18 of USC's 29 games have gone over Thursday's total of 146.5 points.

There have been 15 Arizona State games that ended with a combined score over 146.5 points this season.

Together, these two teams combine for 144.5 points per game, two less than the point total of 146.5 for this matchup.

This game's over/under is two lower than the 148.5 points these two teams combine to give up per game.

This season, the average over/under for USC's games is 149.2 points, 2.7 more than the total of 146.5 points set for this contest.

A difference of 2.7 points separates this contest's over/under (146.5 points) and the average over/under in Arizona State's games (143.8) this season.

USC Player Prop Info

Boogie Ellis: 16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 41 3PT% (73-for-178)

16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 41 3PT% (73-for-178) Kobe Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.4 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (32-for-111)

10.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.4 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (32-for-111) Isaiah Collier: 17 PTS, 1.6 STL, 49.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70)

17 PTS, 1.6 STL, 49.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70) DJ Rodman: 8.1 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (35-for-91)

8.1 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (35-for-91) Joshua Morgan: 5.4 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 56.3 FG%

Arizona State Player Prop Info

Frankie Collins: 13.8 PTS, 2.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (41-for-134)

13.8 PTS, 2.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (41-for-134) Jose Perez: 13.1 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (17-for-41)

13.1 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (17-for-41) Neal Jamiya: 11.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (37-for-133)

11.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (37-for-133) Alonzo Gaffney: 6.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 35.6 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (33-for-130)

6.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 35.6 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (33-for-130) Adam Miller: 12.1 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 33 3PT% (33-for-100)

