USC vs. Arizona State - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The USC Trojans (12-17, 6-12 Pac-12) are at home in Pac-12 action against the Arizona State Sun Devils (14-15, 8-10 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET. The Trojans are favored by 9.5 points in the game. The point total in the matchup is set at 146.5.
USC vs. Arizona State Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
USC
146.5 points
USC vs. Arizona State Last 10 Games
- USC is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Trojans and their opponents have combined to hit the over in five of those 10 games.
- USC's average total over the last 10 games is 1.1 points fewer than the 146.5 over/under given for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Trojans have a points-per-game average 2.5 points below their season-long scoring average.
- Arizona State is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 games.
- Six of the Sun Devils' last 10 games have hit the over.
- Arizona State has averaged a total of 147.9 combined points over its last 10 games, 1.4 greater than this game's total of 146.5.
- In their last 10 games, the Sun Devils' per-game scoring average is 71.5, 1.4 points higher than their season-long per-game average.
USC vs. Arizona State Betting Trends
- USC has a 14-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- USC is 4-3 against the spread when favored by 9.5 points or more this season.
- USC has hit the over in 18 of its 29 games with a set total (62.1%).
- The 74.4 points per game the Trojans average are only 0.7 more points than the Sun Devils allow (73.7).
- USC is 8-7 against the spread and 9-6 overall when scoring more than 73.7 points.
- Arizona State has a 13-15-1 record against the spread this season.
- Arizona State is 2-4 against the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season.
- Arizona State's games have gone over the point total 15 out of 29 times (51.7%).
- The Sun Devils' 70.1 points per game are only 4.7 fewer points than the 74.8 the Trojans give up.
- Arizona State is 9-1-1 against the spread and 9-2 overall when it scores more than 74.8 points.
USC vs. Arizona State Over/Under Trends
- This season, 18 of USC's 29 games have gone over Thursday's total of 146.5 points.
- There have been 15 Arizona State games that ended with a combined score over 146.5 points this season.
- Together, these two teams combine for 144.5 points per game, two less than the point total of 146.5 for this matchup.
- This game's over/under is two lower than the 148.5 points these two teams combine to give up per game.
- This season, the average over/under for USC's games is 149.2 points, 2.7 more than the total of 146.5 points set for this contest.
- A difference of 2.7 points separates this contest's over/under (146.5 points) and the average over/under in Arizona State's games (143.8) this season.
USC Player Prop Info
- Boogie Ellis: 16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 41 3PT% (73-for-178)
- Kobe Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.4 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (32-for-111)
- Isaiah Collier: 17 PTS, 1.6 STL, 49.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70)
- DJ Rodman: 8.1 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (35-for-91)
- Joshua Morgan: 5.4 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 56.3 FG%
Arizona State Player Prop Info
- Frankie Collins: 13.8 PTS, 2.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (41-for-134)
- Jose Perez: 13.1 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (17-for-41)
- Neal Jamiya: 11.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (37-for-133)
- Alonzo Gaffney: 6.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 35.6 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (33-for-130)
- Adam Miller: 12.1 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 33 3PT% (33-for-100)
