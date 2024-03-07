UT Arlington vs. Cal Baptist - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The UT Arlington Mavericks (17-13, 12-7 WAC) are favored (-7.5) to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Cal Baptist Lancers (15-14, 8-10 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at College Park Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 137.5.
UT Arlington vs. Cal Baptist Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UT Arlington
137.5 points
UT Arlington vs. Cal Baptist Last 10 Games
- UT Arlington has a 7-2-1 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.
- The Mavericks and their opponents have hit the over in five of those 10 games.
- UT Arlington and its opponents have combined to score an average of 149.0 points in its last 10 games, 11.5 more than the 137.5 over/under in this matchup.
- The Mavericks' per-game scoring average over their last 10 games is 4.5 points higher than their season-long average.
- Cal Baptist has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Lancers have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.
- Cal Baptist has averaged a total of 135.5 combined points in its last 10 games, 2.0 less than this game's over/under of 137.5.
- Over their last 10 games, the Lancers' per-game scoring average is 68.3, 0.2 points lower than their season-long per-game average.
UT Arlington vs. Cal Baptist Betting Trends
- So far this season, UT Arlington has put together a 19-8-1 record against the spread.
- In games it has played as at least 7.5-point favorites this season, UT Arlington is 3-1-1 against the spread.
- In UT Arlington's 27 games with a set total, 17 have hit the over (63%).
- The Mavericks average 75.8 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 66 the Lancers give up.
- When UT Arlington puts up more than 66 points, it is 16-4-1 against the spread and 17-6 overall.
- Cal Baptist's ATS record is 10-17-0 this season.
- Cal Baptist is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season.
- In Cal Baptist's 27 games with a set total, 13 have hit the over (48.1%).
- The Lancers put up an average of 68.5 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 72.8 the Mavericks allow.
- When it scores more than 72.8 points, Cal Baptist is 7-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
UT Arlington vs. Cal Baptist Over/Under Trends
- UT Arlington and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total of 137.5 points 24 times this season.
- A total of 12 of Cal Baptist's games have ended with a combined score higher than 137.5 points this season.
- The total for this contest of 137.5 is 6.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for UT Arlington (75.8) and Cal Baptist (68.5).
- This matchup's total is 1.3 less than the 138.8 points these two teams combine to allow per game.
- On average, UT Arlington has seen a 148.6-point over/under in its games this season, 11.1 more points than the over/under in this matchup.
- The over/under for this matchup is 3.0 points more than the average over/under in Cal Baptist's games this season (134.5 points).
UT Arlington Player Prop Info
- DaJuan Gordon: 12.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 45 FG%, 31 3PT% (31-for-100)
- Shemar Wilson: 11.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 BLK, 50.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Makaih Williams: 11.1 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 45.3 3PT% (39-for-86)
- Aaron Cash: 7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54)
- Akili Vining: 6.7 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (36-for-101)
Cal Baptist Player Prop Info
- Yvan Ouedraogo: 9.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 49.8 FG%
- Hunter Goodrick: 8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 41 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)
- Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 11.6 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 27 3PT% (20-for-74)
- Dominique Daniels Jr.: 19.2 PTS, 40 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (57-for-157)
- Brantly Stevenson: 8 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (43-for-125)
