The UT Arlington Mavericks (17-13, 12-7 WAC) are favored (-7.5) to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Cal Baptist Lancers (15-14, 8-10 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at College Park Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 137.5.

UT Arlington vs. Cal Baptist Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total UT Arlington -7.5 137.5 points

UT Arlington vs. Cal Baptist Last 10 Games

UT Arlington has a 7-2-1 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.

The Mavericks and their opponents have hit the over in five of those 10 games.

UT Arlington and its opponents have combined to score an average of 149.0 points in its last 10 games, 11.5 more than the 137.5 over/under in this matchup.

The Mavericks' per-game scoring average over their last 10 games is 4.5 points higher than their season-long average.

Cal Baptist has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in its past 10 games.

The Lancers have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.

Cal Baptist has averaged a total of 135.5 combined points in its last 10 games, 2.0 less than this game's over/under of 137.5.

Over their last 10 games, the Lancers' per-game scoring average is 68.3, 0.2 points lower than their season-long per-game average.

UT Arlington vs. Cal Baptist Betting Trends

So far this season, UT Arlington has put together a 19-8-1 record against the spread.

In games it has played as at least 7.5-point favorites this season, UT Arlington is 3-1-1 against the spread.

In UT Arlington's 27 games with a set total, 17 have hit the over (63%).

The Mavericks average 75.8 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 66 the Lancers give up.

When UT Arlington puts up more than 66 points, it is 16-4-1 against the spread and 17-6 overall.

Cal Baptist's ATS record is 10-17-0 this season.

Cal Baptist is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season.

In Cal Baptist's 27 games with a set total, 13 have hit the over (48.1%).

The Lancers put up an average of 68.5 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 72.8 the Mavericks allow.

When it scores more than 72.8 points, Cal Baptist is 7-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

UT Arlington vs. Cal Baptist Over/Under Trends

UT Arlington and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total of 137.5 points 24 times this season.

A total of 12 of Cal Baptist's games have ended with a combined score higher than 137.5 points this season.

The total for this contest of 137.5 is 6.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for UT Arlington (75.8) and Cal Baptist (68.5).

This matchup's total is 1.3 less than the 138.8 points these two teams combine to allow per game.

On average, UT Arlington has seen a 148.6-point over/under in its games this season, 11.1 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

The over/under for this matchup is 3.0 points more than the average over/under in Cal Baptist's games this season (134.5 points).

UT Arlington Player Prop Info

DaJuan Gordon: 12.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 45 FG%, 31 3PT% (31-for-100)

12.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 45 FG%, 31 3PT% (31-for-100) Shemar Wilson: 11.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 BLK, 50.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

11.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 BLK, 50.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Makaih Williams: 11.1 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 45.3 3PT% (39-for-86)

11.1 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 45.3 3PT% (39-for-86) Aaron Cash: 7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54)

7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54) Akili Vining: 6.7 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (36-for-101)

Cal Baptist Player Prop Info

Yvan Ouedraogo: 9.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 49.8 FG%

9.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 49.8 FG% Hunter Goodrick: 8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 41 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)

8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 41 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49) Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 11.6 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 27 3PT% (20-for-74)

11.6 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 27 3PT% (20-for-74) Dominique Daniels Jr.: 19.2 PTS, 40 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (57-for-157)

19.2 PTS, 40 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (57-for-157) Brantly Stevenson: 8 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (43-for-125)

