The San Jose State Spartans (9-21, 2-15 MWC) are big, 10-point underdogs as they try to break a five-game losing streak when they host the No. 22 Utah State Aggies (24-5, 12-4 MWC) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 145.5 points.

Utah State vs. San Jose State Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Utah State -10 145.5 points

Utah State vs. San Jose State Last 10 Games

Utah State has a 4-5-1 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Aggies' past 10 contests saw four hit the over.

Utah State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 145.5 points over its last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.

Across their last 10 games, the Aggies have scored 5.5 fewer points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.

San Jose State has two wins against the spread, and is 1-9 overall, in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Spartans have gone over the total four times.

San Jose State's average total over the last 10 games is 3.6 points fewer than the 145.5 over/under given for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Spartans' points per game average is 60, 9.9 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.

Utah State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Utah State's ATS record is 14-12-1 this season.

Utah State has a 4-4 record against the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more.

Utah State has hit the over in 15 of its 30 games with a set total (50%).

The 79.3 points per game the Aggies put up are only 4.6 more points than the Spartans allow (74.7).

When Utah State scores more than 74.7 points, it is 12-6-1 against the spread and 20-1 overall.

San Jose State has gone 11-19-0 ATS this season.

San Jose State is 3-6 against the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this year.

The teams have combined to hit the over in 19 of San Jose State's 30 games with a set total.

The Spartans score only 0.8 more points per game (69.9) than the Aggies give up to opponents (69.1).

San Jose State has put together a 9-9 ATS record and a 9-9 overall record in games it scores more than 69.1 points.

Utah State vs. San Jose State Over/Under Trends

This season, 13 of Utah State's 27 games have gone over Wednesday's over/under of 145.5 points.

There have been 15 San Jose State games that finished with a combined score higher than 145.5 points this season.

The total for this contest of 145.5 is 3.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Utah State (79.3) and San Jose State (69.9).

This game's over/under is 1.7 more points than the 143.8 these two teams combine to allow per game.

On average, Utah State has had a 148.3-point over/under in its games this season, 2.8 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

The over/under for this game is 0.9 points more than the average over/under in San Jose State's games this season (144.6 points).

Utah State Player Prop Info

Great Osobor: 17.5 PTS, 9 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 58.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

17.5 PTS, 9 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 58.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Darius Brown II: 11.9 PTS, 6.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 44 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (48-for-126)

11.9 PTS, 6.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 44 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (48-for-126) Mason Falslev: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 55.8 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (21-for-72)

11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 55.8 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (21-for-72) Ian Martinez: 13.2 PTS, 49 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (42-for-108)

13.2 PTS, 49 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (42-for-108) Josh Uduje: 9.1 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (24-for-85)

San Jose State Player Prop Info

Myron Amey Jr.: 15.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (67-for-183)

15.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (67-for-183) Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 12.9 PTS, 5.3 AST, 45.2 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (43-for-109)

12.9 PTS, 5.3 AST, 45.2 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (43-for-109) Tibet Gorener: 11.6 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (59-for-175)

11.6 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (59-for-175) Trey Anderson: 11.1 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (38-for-103)

11.1 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (38-for-103) Adrame Diongue: 4.8 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 62.8 FG%

