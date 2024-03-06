Utah State vs. San Jose State - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The San Jose State Spartans (9-21, 2-15 MWC) are big, 10-point underdogs as they try to break a five-game losing streak when they host the No. 22 Utah State Aggies (24-5, 12-4 MWC) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 145.5 points.
Utah State vs. San Jose State Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Utah State
145.5 points
Utah State vs. San Jose State Last 10 Games
- Utah State has a 4-5-1 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Aggies' past 10 contests saw four hit the over.
- Utah State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 145.5 points over its last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.
- Across their last 10 games, the Aggies have scored 5.5 fewer points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.
- San Jose State has two wins against the spread, and is 1-9 overall, in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Spartans have gone over the total four times.
- San Jose State's average total over the last 10 games is 3.6 points fewer than the 145.5 over/under given for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Spartans' points per game average is 60, 9.9 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.
Utah State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends
- Utah State's ATS record is 14-12-1 this season.
- Utah State has a 4-4 record against the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more.
- Utah State has hit the over in 15 of its 30 games with a set total (50%).
- The 79.3 points per game the Aggies put up are only 4.6 more points than the Spartans allow (74.7).
- When Utah State scores more than 74.7 points, it is 12-6-1 against the spread and 20-1 overall.
- San Jose State has gone 11-19-0 ATS this season.
- San Jose State is 3-6 against the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this year.
- The teams have combined to hit the over in 19 of San Jose State's 30 games with a set total.
- The Spartans score only 0.8 more points per game (69.9) than the Aggies give up to opponents (69.1).
- San Jose State has put together a 9-9 ATS record and a 9-9 overall record in games it scores more than 69.1 points.
Utah State vs. San Jose State Over/Under Trends
- This season, 13 of Utah State's 27 games have gone over Wednesday's over/under of 145.5 points.
- There have been 15 San Jose State games that finished with a combined score higher than 145.5 points this season.
- The total for this contest of 145.5 is 3.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Utah State (79.3) and San Jose State (69.9).
- This game's over/under is 1.7 more points than the 143.8 these two teams combine to allow per game.
- On average, Utah State has had a 148.3-point over/under in its games this season, 2.8 more points than the over/under in this matchup.
- The over/under for this game is 0.9 points more than the average over/under in San Jose State's games this season (144.6 points).
Utah State Player Prop Info
- Great Osobor: 17.5 PTS, 9 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 58.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Darius Brown II: 11.9 PTS, 6.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 44 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (48-for-126)
- Mason Falslev: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 55.8 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (21-for-72)
- Ian Martinez: 13.2 PTS, 49 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (42-for-108)
- Josh Uduje: 9.1 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (24-for-85)
San Jose State Player Prop Info
- Myron Amey Jr.: 15.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (67-for-183)
- Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 12.9 PTS, 5.3 AST, 45.2 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (43-for-109)
- Tibet Gorener: 11.6 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (59-for-175)
- Trey Anderson: 11.1 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (38-for-103)
- Adrame Diongue: 4.8 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 62.8 FG%
