The Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-19, 6-12 WAC) will look to halt a five-game losing streak when they visit the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-23, 2-16 WAC) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024 as 5-point favorites. The Vaqueros have lost 12 games in a row. The over/under in the matchup is set at 149.5.

Utah Tech vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Utah Tech -5 149.5 points

Utah Tech vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Last 10 Games

Utah Tech has gone 3-7 over its past 10 games, with a 5-4-1 record against the spread in that span.

The Trailblazers and their opponents have hit the over in six of those 10 games.

Utah Tech and its opponents have combined to score an average of 146.2 points in its last 10 games, 3.3 less than the 149.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Trailblazers have scored 2.2 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.

UT Rio Grande Valley has two wins against the spread, and is 0-10 overall, in its last 10 contests.

The Vaqueros have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.

UT Rio Grande Valley and its opponents have combined to score an average of 149.5 combined points in its last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Vaqueros' per-game scoring average is 62.0, 8.6 points lower than their season-long per-game average.

Utah Tech vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Trends

Utah Tech has a 13-14-1 record against the spread this season.

Utah Tech is 1-1 against the spread when favored by 5 points or more this season.

Utah Tech has hit the over in 13 of its 27 games with a set total (48.1%).

The Trailblazers average 70.5 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 80.2 the Vaqueros give up.

When Utah Tech totals more than 80.2 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

UT Rio Grande Valley is 10-17-0 against the spread this year.

UT Rio Grande Valley has an 8-11 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 5 points or more this year.

In UT Rio Grande Valley's 27 games with a set total, 14 have hit the over (51.9%).

The Vaqueros' 70.6 points per game are 6.3 fewer points than the 76.9 the Trailblazers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 76.9 points, UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

Utah Tech vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Over/Under Trends

This season, Utah Tech's games have hit the over on this game's 149.5-point over/under 11 times.

This season, 14 games UT Rio Grande Valley has played finished with a combined score higher than 149.5 points.

Together, these two teams combine for 141.1 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the point total of 149.5 for this matchup.

These two teams surrender a combined 157.1 points per game, 7.6 more than this contest's over/under.

On average, the over/under in Utah Tech's games is 2.1 fewer points than the over/under of 149.5 in this contest.

UT Rio Grande Valley's games have an average over/under of 150.8 points this season, 1.3 more points than the over/under for this game.

Utah Tech Player Prop Info

Tanner Christensen: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 55.9 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (6-for-34)

11.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 55.9 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (6-for-34) Jaylen Searles: 10.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.9 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (35-for-107)

10.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.9 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (35-for-107) Noa Gonsalves: 12.4 PTS, 45.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (62-for-161)

12.4 PTS, 45.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (62-for-161) Beon Riley: 10.3 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

10.3 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Larry Olayinka: 5 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 56.9 FG%

UT Rio Grande Valley Player Prop Info

Elijah Elliott: 16 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.9 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (34-for-138)

16 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.9 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (34-for-138) Daylen Williams: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.7 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.7 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.4 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)

13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.4 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45) Ahren Freeman: 11.1 PTS, 56.3 FG%

11.1 PTS, 56.3 FG% JJ Howard: 10 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49)

