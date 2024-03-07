Utah Tech vs. UT Rio Grande Valley - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-19, 6-12 WAC) will look to halt a five-game losing streak when they visit the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-23, 2-16 WAC) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024 as 5-point favorites. The Vaqueros have lost 12 games in a row. The over/under in the matchup is set at 149.5.
Utah Tech vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Utah Tech
149.5 points
Utah Tech vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Last 10 Games
- Utah Tech has gone 3-7 over its past 10 games, with a 5-4-1 record against the spread in that span.
- The Trailblazers and their opponents have hit the over in six of those 10 games.
- Utah Tech and its opponents have combined to score an average of 146.2 points in its last 10 games, 3.3 less than the 149.5 over/under in this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Trailblazers have scored 2.2 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.
- UT Rio Grande Valley has two wins against the spread, and is 0-10 overall, in its last 10 contests.
- The Vaqueros have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.
- UT Rio Grande Valley and its opponents have combined to score an average of 149.5 combined points in its last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Vaqueros' per-game scoring average is 62.0, 8.6 points lower than their season-long per-game average.
Utah Tech vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Trends
- Utah Tech has a 13-14-1 record against the spread this season.
- Utah Tech is 1-1 against the spread when favored by 5 points or more this season.
- Utah Tech has hit the over in 13 of its 27 games with a set total (48.1%).
- The Trailblazers average 70.5 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 80.2 the Vaqueros give up.
- When Utah Tech totals more than 80.2 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- UT Rio Grande Valley is 10-17-0 against the spread this year.
- UT Rio Grande Valley has an 8-11 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 5 points or more this year.
- In UT Rio Grande Valley's 27 games with a set total, 14 have hit the over (51.9%).
- The Vaqueros' 70.6 points per game are 6.3 fewer points than the 76.9 the Trailblazers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 76.9 points, UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall.
Utah Tech vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Over/Under Trends
- This season, Utah Tech's games have hit the over on this game's 149.5-point over/under 11 times.
- This season, 14 games UT Rio Grande Valley has played finished with a combined score higher than 149.5 points.
- Together, these two teams combine for 141.1 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the point total of 149.5 for this matchup.
- These two teams surrender a combined 157.1 points per game, 7.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- On average, the over/under in Utah Tech's games is 2.1 fewer points than the over/under of 149.5 in this contest.
- UT Rio Grande Valley's games have an average over/under of 150.8 points this season, 1.3 more points than the over/under for this game.
Utah Tech Player Prop Info
- Tanner Christensen: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 55.9 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (6-for-34)
- Jaylen Searles: 10.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.9 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (35-for-107)
- Noa Gonsalves: 12.4 PTS, 45.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (62-for-161)
- Beon Riley: 10.3 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)
- Larry Olayinka: 5 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 56.9 FG%
UT Rio Grande Valley Player Prop Info
- Elijah Elliott: 16 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.9 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (34-for-138)
- Daylen Williams: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.7 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)
- Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.4 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)
- Ahren Freeman: 11.1 PTS, 56.3 FG%
- JJ Howard: 10 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49)
