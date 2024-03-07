The Oregon State Beavers (12-17, 4-14 Pac-12) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Utah Utes (18-11, 9-9 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is 142.5.

Utah vs. Oregon State Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Utah -7.5 142.5 points

Utah vs. Oregon State Last 10 Games

Utah is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Utes and their opponents have hit the over in six of those 10 games.

Utah's average total over the last 10 games is 8.5 points more than the 142.5 over/under given for this matchup.

During the last 10 games, the Utes are scoring 3.0 points less per game compared to their season average.

Oregon State is 7-3 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its last 10 games.

The Beavers have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.

Oregon State has averaged a total of 137.9 combined points over its last 10 games, 4.6 fewer than this game's total of 142.5.

Over the past 10 games, the Beavers are averaging 2.7 fewer points per game than their season average of 68.9 PPG.

Utah vs. Oregon State Betting Trends

Utah's ATS record is 14-15-0 this season.

Utah is 9-4 against the spread when favored by 7.5 points or more this season.

A total of 14 of Utah's 28 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The Utes record 6.2 more points per game (78.6) than the Beavers allow (72.4).

Utah has a 13-10 record against the spread and a 17-6 record overall when scoring more than 72.4 points.

Oregon State is 15-11-2 against the spread this year.

Oregon State has a 9-5-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season.

Oregon State's games have gone over the point total 19 out of 28 times (67.9%).

The Beavers' 68.9 points per game are just 3.9 fewer points than the 72.8 the Utes give up.

Oregon State has put together an 8-1-1 ATS record and a 9-2 overall record in games it scores more than 72.8 points.

Utah vs. Oregon State Over/Under Trends

Utah and its opponents have combined to go over Thursday's total of 142.5 points 17 times this season.

A total of 14 of Oregon State's games have ended with a combined score over 142.5 points this season.

Together, these two teams combine for 147.5 points per game, 5.0 more than the point total of 142.5 for this contest.

This matchup's over/under is 2.7 less than the 145.2 points these two teams combine to allow per game.

Utah has seen a 151.3 average over/under in its games this season, 8.8 points more than the over/under in this contest.

A difference of 1.2 points separates this contest's over/under (142.5 points) and the average over/under in Oregon State's games (141.3) this season.

Utah Player Prop Info

Branden Carlson: 16.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 BLK, 47.7 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (48-for-138)

16.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 BLK, 47.7 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (48-for-138) Gabe Madsen: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.7 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (79-for-206)

13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.7 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (79-for-206) Keba Keita: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 62.1 FG%

9.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 62.1 FG% Deivon Smith: 12.2 PTS, 6.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 45.9 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48)

12.2 PTS, 6.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 45.9 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48) Cole Bajema: 9 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (52-for-131)

Oregon State Player Prop Info

Jordan Pope: 17.6 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (62-for-164)

17.6 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (62-for-164) Tyler Bilodeau: 14.2 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 30.7 3PT% (23-for-75)

14.2 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 30.7 3PT% (23-for-75) Michael Rataj: 8.5 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (17-for-53)

8.5 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (17-for-53) Dexter Akanno: 10.4 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (31-for-103)

10.4 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (31-for-103) KC Ibekwe: 5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50.4 FG%

