The Florida International Panthers (10-19, 5-9 CUSA) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to break a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the UTEP Miners (15-15, 6-9 CUSA) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 145.

UTEP vs. Florida International Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total UTEP -8.5 145 points

UTEP vs. Florida International Last 10 Games

UTEP is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.

The final score of the last 10 Miners games has surpassed the set total four times.

UTEP's average total over the last 10 games is 6.6 points fewer than the 145 total listed for this matchup.

The Miners' per-game scoring average across their past 10 games is 3.2 points lower than their season-long average.

Florida International is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its past 10 contests.

Seven of the Panthers' past 10 games have hit the over.

Florida International has averaged a total of 146.0 combined points in its last 10 games, 1.0 greater than this game's total of 145.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers' per-game scoring average is 69.9, 4.2 points lower than their season-long per-game average.

UTEP vs. Florida International Betting Trends

UTEP is 10-16-1 against the spread this season.

UTEP is 0-3 against the spread when favored by 8.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in 11 of UTEP's 28 games with a set total.

The Miners put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Panthers give up (76.6).

UTEP has a 4-3 record against the spread and a 7-3 record overall when putting up more than 76.6 points.

Florida International's ATS record is 12-16-0 this season.

Florida International is 3-2 against the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season.

The teams have combined to hit the over in 17 of Florida International's 28 games with a set total.

The Panthers score an average of 74.1 points per game, five more points than the 69.1 the Miners give up.

Florida International has put together an 8-5 ATS record and a 9-5 overall record in games it scores more than 69.1 points.

UTEP vs. Florida International Over/Under Trends

UTEP and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (145 points) eight times this season.

There have been 17 Florida International games that ended with a combined score higher than 145 points this season.

UTEP averages 72.8 points per game compared to Florida International's 74.1, amounting to 1.9 points over this matchup's over/under of 145.

The 145.7 points per game combined these two teams allow this season are 0.7 more than the 145 over/under in this contest.

On average, the over/under in UTEP's games is three fewer points than the over/under of 145 in this matchup.

The over/under for this contest is 5.6 points lower than the average over/under in Florida International's games this season of 150.6.

UTEP Player Prop Info

Tae Hardy: 14.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.2 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (60-for-164)

14.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.2 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (60-for-164) Otis Frazier III: 11.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50.7 FG%, 31 3PT% (22-for-71)

11.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50.7 FG%, 31 3PT% (22-for-71) Zid Powell: 10.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.5 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (18-for-71)

10.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.5 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (18-for-71) Corey Camper Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (26-for-88)

8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (26-for-88) Calvin Solomon: 5.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.5 FG%

Florida International Player Prop Info

Arturo Dean: 13.2 PTS, 3.3 STL, 41.9 FG%, 30.7 3PT% (23-for-75)

13.2 PTS, 3.3 STL, 41.9 FG%, 30.7 3PT% (23-for-75) Javaunte Hawkins: 13 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (76-for-196)

13 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (76-for-196) Dashon Gittens: 9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.6 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (19-for-68)

9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.6 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (19-for-68) Jayden Brewer: 7.6 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

7.6 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Seth Pinkney: 5.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 69.6 FG%

