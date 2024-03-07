UTEP vs. Florida International - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Florida International Panthers (10-19, 5-9 CUSA) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to break a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the UTEP Miners (15-15, 6-9 CUSA) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 145.
UTEP vs. Florida International Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UTEP
145 points
UTEP vs. Florida International Last 10 Games
- UTEP is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The final score of the last 10 Miners games has surpassed the set total four times.
- UTEP's average total over the last 10 games is 6.6 points fewer than the 145 total listed for this matchup.
- The Miners' per-game scoring average across their past 10 games is 3.2 points lower than their season-long average.
- Florida International is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Seven of the Panthers' past 10 games have hit the over.
- Florida International has averaged a total of 146.0 combined points in its last 10 games, 1.0 greater than this game's total of 145.
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers' per-game scoring average is 69.9, 4.2 points lower than their season-long per-game average.
UTEP vs. Florida International Betting Trends
- UTEP is 10-16-1 against the spread this season.
- UTEP is 0-3 against the spread when favored by 8.5 points or more this season.
- The teams have hit the over in 11 of UTEP's 28 games with a set total.
- The Miners put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Panthers give up (76.6).
- UTEP has a 4-3 record against the spread and a 7-3 record overall when putting up more than 76.6 points.
- Florida International's ATS record is 12-16-0 this season.
- Florida International is 3-2 against the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season.
- The teams have combined to hit the over in 17 of Florida International's 28 games with a set total.
- The Panthers score an average of 74.1 points per game, five more points than the 69.1 the Miners give up.
- Florida International has put together an 8-5 ATS record and a 9-5 overall record in games it scores more than 69.1 points.
UTEP vs. Florida International Over/Under Trends
- UTEP and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (145 points) eight times this season.
- There have been 17 Florida International games that ended with a combined score higher than 145 points this season.
- UTEP averages 72.8 points per game compared to Florida International's 74.1, amounting to 1.9 points over this matchup's over/under of 145.
- The 145.7 points per game combined these two teams allow this season are 0.7 more than the 145 over/under in this contest.
- On average, the over/under in UTEP's games is three fewer points than the over/under of 145 in this matchup.
- The over/under for this contest is 5.6 points lower than the average over/under in Florida International's games this season of 150.6.
UTEP Player Prop Info
- Tae Hardy: 14.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.2 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (60-for-164)
- Otis Frazier III: 11.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50.7 FG%, 31 3PT% (22-for-71)
- Zid Powell: 10.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.5 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (18-for-71)
- Corey Camper Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (26-for-88)
- Calvin Solomon: 5.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.5 FG%
Florida International Player Prop Info
- Arturo Dean: 13.2 PTS, 3.3 STL, 41.9 FG%, 30.7 3PT% (23-for-75)
- Javaunte Hawkins: 13 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (76-for-196)
- Dashon Gittens: 9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.6 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (19-for-68)
- Jayden Brewer: 7.6 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
- Seth Pinkney: 5.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 69.6 FG%
