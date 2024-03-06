The Seton Hall Pirates (18-11, 11-7 Big East) host the Villanova Wildcats (17-12, 10-8 Big East) after winning three home games in a row. The Wildcats are favored by just 1 point in the contest, which begins at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 135.

Villanova vs. Seton Hall Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Villanova -1 135 points

Villanova vs. Seton Hall Last 10 Games

Villanova has a 6-3-1 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

The final score of the past 10 Wildcats games has exceeded the set total three times.

Villanova and its opponents have combined to score an average of 138.8 points in its last 10 games, 3.8 more than the 135 over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Wildcats have a points-per-game average 1.4 points below their season-long scoring average.

Seton Hall is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.

Five of the Pirates' last 10 games have hit the over.

Seton Hall has averaged a total of 140.6 combined points over its last 10 games, 5.6 greater than this game's over/under of 135.

Over their last 10 games, the Pirates' points per game average is 67.9, 4.7 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.

Villanova vs. Seton Hall Betting Trends

Villanova is 16-12-1 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 1-point favorites this season, Villanova is 12-8 against the spread.

Out of Villanova's 29 games with a set total, 11 have hit the over (37.9%).

The Wildcats put up only 1.6 more points per game (71.8) than the Pirates allow (70.2).

When Villanova totals more than 70.2 points, it is 10-7 against the spread and 11-6 overall.

Seton Hall is 12-16-1 against the spread this year.

Seton Hall has a 7-9 record against the spread when an underdog by 1 point or more this year.

Seton Hall has gone over in 14 of its 29 games with a set total (48.3%).

The Pirates average 7.2 more points per game (72.6) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (65.4).

Seton Hall has put together an 11-7-1 ATS record and a 17-2 overall record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.

Villanova vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Trends

Villanova and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's total (135 points) 13 times this season.

This season, 17 of Seton Hall's games have ended with a combined score higher than 135 points.

Together, these two teams combine for 144.4 points per game, 9.4 more than the over/under of 135 for this game.

The 135.6 points per game combined these two teams surrender this season are 0.6 more than the 135 total in this contest.

Villanova has a 137.2 average over/under in its games this season, 2.2 more points than the over/under in this contest.

Seton Hall's games have an average over/under of 142.8 points this season, 7.8 more points than the over/under for this game.

Villanova Player Prop Info

Eric Dixon: 16.1 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (44-for-126)

16.1 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (44-for-126) Tyler Burton: 8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (30-for-92)

8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (30-for-92) TJ Bamba: 10.4 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (40-for-109)

10.4 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (40-for-109) Justin Moore: 10.2 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (37-for-119)

10.2 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (37-for-119) Mark Armstrong: 8.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (20-for-71)

Seton Hall Player Prop Info

Kadary Richmond: 16.2 PTS, 2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (10-for-46)

16.2 PTS, 2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (10-for-46) Dre Davis: 14.4 PTS, 49.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (23-for-69)

14.4 PTS, 49.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (23-for-69) Jaden Bediako: 8.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 BLK, 58.4 FG%

8.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 BLK, 58.4 FG% Al-Amir Dawes: 14.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (65-for-174)

14.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (65-for-174) Dylan Addae-Wusu: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.8 FG%, 27 3PT% (27-for-100)

