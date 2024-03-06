Villanova vs. Seton Hall - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Seton Hall Pirates (18-11, 11-7 Big East) host the Villanova Wildcats (17-12, 10-8 Big East) after winning three home games in a row. The Wildcats are favored by just 1 point in the contest, which begins at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 135.
Villanova vs. Seton Hall Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Villanova
135 points
Villanova vs. Seton Hall Last 10 Games
- Villanova has a 6-3-1 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
- The final score of the past 10 Wildcats games has exceeded the set total three times.
- Villanova and its opponents have combined to score an average of 138.8 points in its last 10 games, 3.8 more than the 135 over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Wildcats have a points-per-game average 1.4 points below their season-long scoring average.
- Seton Hall is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Five of the Pirates' last 10 games have hit the over.
- Seton Hall has averaged a total of 140.6 combined points over its last 10 games, 5.6 greater than this game's over/under of 135.
- Over their last 10 games, the Pirates' points per game average is 67.9, 4.7 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.
Villanova vs. Seton Hall Betting Trends
- Villanova is 16-12-1 against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as at least 1-point favorites this season, Villanova is 12-8 against the spread.
- Out of Villanova's 29 games with a set total, 11 have hit the over (37.9%).
- The Wildcats put up only 1.6 more points per game (71.8) than the Pirates allow (70.2).
- When Villanova totals more than 70.2 points, it is 10-7 against the spread and 11-6 overall.
- Seton Hall is 12-16-1 against the spread this year.
- Seton Hall has a 7-9 record against the spread when an underdog by 1 point or more this year.
- Seton Hall has gone over in 14 of its 29 games with a set total (48.3%).
- The Pirates average 7.2 more points per game (72.6) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (65.4).
- Seton Hall has put together an 11-7-1 ATS record and a 17-2 overall record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.
Villanova vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Trends
- Villanova and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's total (135 points) 13 times this season.
- This season, 17 of Seton Hall's games have ended with a combined score higher than 135 points.
- Together, these two teams combine for 144.4 points per game, 9.4 more than the over/under of 135 for this game.
- The 135.6 points per game combined these two teams surrender this season are 0.6 more than the 135 total in this contest.
- Villanova has a 137.2 average over/under in its games this season, 2.2 more points than the over/under in this contest.
- Seton Hall's games have an average over/under of 142.8 points this season, 7.8 more points than the over/under for this game.
Villanova Player Prop Info
- Eric Dixon: 16.1 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (44-for-126)
- Tyler Burton: 8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (30-for-92)
- TJ Bamba: 10.4 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (40-for-109)
- Justin Moore: 10.2 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (37-for-119)
- Mark Armstrong: 8.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (20-for-71)
Seton Hall Player Prop Info
- Kadary Richmond: 16.2 PTS, 2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (10-for-46)
- Dre Davis: 14.4 PTS, 49.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (23-for-69)
- Jaden Bediako: 8.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 BLK, 58.4 FG%
- Al-Amir Dawes: 14.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (65-for-174)
- Dylan Addae-Wusu: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.8 FG%, 27 3PT% (27-for-100)
