WAC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7
WAC teams will be in action across five games on Thursday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Utah Valley Wolverines playing the Tarleton State Texans at Wisdom Gym.
There is college hoops action on tap today, and we have you covered with the betting odds you need to get an edge.
Have a prediction for today's WAC games? Place your bet with FanDuel.
Today's WAC Odds & Predictions
Utah Tech Trailblazers at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros
Utah Tech will play UT Rio Grande Valley on Friday at 7:30 PM ET at UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:Utah Tech (-5)
- Total:149.5
- Prediction: Utah Tech 75, UT Rio Grande Valley 73
Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
Southern Utah will meet SFA on Friday at 7:30 PM ET at William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:SFA (-8.5)
- Total:147.5
- Prediction: SFA 78, Southern Utah 70
Cal Baptist Lancers at UT Arlington Mavericks
Cal Baptist takes on UT Arlington on Friday at 8:00 PM ET at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:UT Arlington (-7.5)
- Total:138.5
- Prediction: UT Arlington 74, Cal Baptist 67
Seattle U Redhawks at Abilene Christian Wildcats
Seattle U will take on Abilene Christian on Friday at 8:00 PM ET at Teague Center in Abilene, Texas.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:Seattle U (-2)
- Total:141.5
- Prediction: Seattle U 74, Abilene Christian 70
Utah Valley Wolverines at Tarleton State Texans
Utah Valley hit the court against Tarleton State on Friday at 8:00 PM ET at Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite:Tarleton State (-7)
- Total:138
- Prediction: Tarleton State 73, Utah Valley 67
Make your bet on today's WAC matches with DraftKings!
Best WAC Bet Today: Utah Tech -5
|ATS Record
|Favorite ATS Record
|Underdog ATS Record
|Home ATS Record
|Away ATS Record
|Conference ATS Record
UT Rio Grande Valley
10-17-0
0-2-0
10-15-0
4-6-0
6-8-0
8-10-0
Utah Tech
13-14-1
3-2-0
10-12-1
8-5-0
5-9-1
9-8-1
Find the latest odds on today's WAC games & place your bet with BetMGM.