WAC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

WAC teams will be in action across five games on Thursday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Utah Valley Wolverines playing the Tarleton State Texans at Wisdom Gym.

There is college hoops action on tap today, and we have you covered with the betting odds you need to get an edge.

Today's WAC Odds & Predictions

Utah Tech Trailblazers at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Utah Tech will play UT Rio Grande Valley on Friday at 7:30 PM ET at UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas.

  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Favorite:Utah Tech (-5)
  • Total:149.5
  • Prediction: Utah Tech 75, UT Rio Grande Valley 73

Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Southern Utah will meet SFA on Friday at 7:30 PM ET at William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas.

  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Favorite:SFA (-8.5)
  • Total:147.5
  • Prediction: SFA 78, Southern Utah 70

Cal Baptist Lancers at UT Arlington Mavericks

Cal Baptist takes on UT Arlington on Friday at 8:00 PM ET at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Seattle U Redhawks at Abilene Christian Wildcats

Seattle U will take on Abilene Christian on Friday at 8:00 PM ET at Teague Center in Abilene, Texas.

  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Favorite:Seattle U (-2)
  • Total:141.5
  • Prediction: Seattle U 74, Abilene Christian 70

Utah Valley Wolverines at Tarleton State Texans

Utah Valley hit the court against Tarleton State on Friday at 8:00 PM ET at Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas.

Best WAC Bet Today: Utah Tech -5

ATS RecordFavorite ATS RecordUnderdog ATS RecordHome ATS RecordAway ATS RecordConference ATS Record

UT Rio Grande Valley

10-17-0

0-2-0

10-15-0

4-6-0

6-8-0

8-10-0

Utah Tech

13-14-1

3-2-0

10-12-1

8-5-0

5-9-1

9-8-1

