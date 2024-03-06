Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (41-21) play Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (32-28) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Chase Center, at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and BSWI.

The Warriors face the Bucks. The Warriors are favored by 3 points against the Bucks. The over/under for the matchup is set at 227.5.

The Warriors fell to the Celtics 140-88 and fell short of the point total in their last contest on Sunday. Lester Quinones scored a team-high 17 points in the loss. In the Bucks' most recent game on Monday, Damian Lillard scored a team-high 41 points on the way to a 113-106 victory against the Clippers. No line was set for the matchup, and the teams combined to score 219 points to fall short of the point total.

Warriors vs. Bucks Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -3 227.5

Warriors vs. Bucks Betting Trends

Against the spread, the Warriors are 32-26-2 this year.

Golden State is 14-14 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Warriors games this year have hit the over 48.4% of the time (30 out of 62 games with a set point total).

The 118.6 points per game the Warriors record are only 1.7 more points than the Bucks surrender (116.9).

When Golden State puts up more than 116.9 points, it is 24-10-1 against the spread (and 24-11 overall).

Against the spread, the Bucks are 26-35-1 this year.

Milwaukee is 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this season.

Bucks games this season have hit the over on 29 of 62 set point totals (46.8%).

The Bucks score just 4.2 more points per game (121.4) than the Warriors allow on average (117.2).

In games it scores more than 117.2 points, Milwaukee is 21-17 against the spread (and 34-4 overall).

Warriors vs. Bucks Last 10 Games

The Warriors are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Warriors have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.

Golden State has averaged a total of 236 combined points in its last 10 games, 8.5 greater than this game's total of 227.5.

In their past 10 games, the Warriors are scoring 2.3 fewer points per game than their season-long scoring average.

The Bucks have gone 8-2 over their past 10 games, with a 7-2-1 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Bucks have not hit the over.

Milwaukee has averaged a total of 224.8 combined points in its last 10 games, 2.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under of 227.5.

During their last 10 games, the Bucks' per-game scoring average is 113, 8.4 points lower than their season-long per-game average.

Warriors vs. Bucks Over/Under Trends

This season, the Warriors and their opponent have combined to outscore Wednesday's over/under of 227.5 points 40 times.

This season, 44 games the Bucks have played finished with a combined score higher than 227.5 points.

Together, these two teams combine for 240 points per game, 12.5 more than the point total of 227.5 for this matchup.

The 234.1 points per game combined these two teams concede this season are 6.6 more than the 227.5 over/under in this contest.

On average, the Warriors have seen a 235.8 over/under in their games this season, 8.3 more points than the over/under in this contest.

The over/under for this matchup is 10.7 points fewer than the average over/under in Bucks games this season (238.2 points).

Warriors Team Leaders

Stephen Curry: 27.1 PTS, 5 AST, 45 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (281-for-691)

27.1 PTS, 5 AST, 45 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (281-for-691) Jonathan Kuminga: 15.6 PTS, 52.9 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (40-for-134)

15.6 PTS, 52.9 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (40-for-134) Klay Thompson: 16.9 PTS, 42 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (187-for-495)

16.9 PTS, 42 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (187-for-495) Brandin Podziemski: 9.7 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (64-for-175)

Bucks Team Leaders