The No. 18 Washington State Cougars (23-7, 14-5 Pac-12) are favored (by 6.5 points) to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Huskies (16-14, 8-11 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 149.5.

Have a prediction for Washington State vs. Washington? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Washington State vs. Washington Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Washington State -6.5 149.5 points

Washington State vs. Washington Last 10 Games

Washington State has gone 9-1 over its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

The Cougars and their opponents have hit the over in six of those 10 games.

Washington State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 140.7 points over its last 10 games, 8.8 less than the 149.5 over/under in this matchup.

The Cougars' per-game scoring average during their past 10 games is 1.1 points lower than their season-long average.

Washington is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Huskies have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.

Washington and its opponents have combined to score an average of 154.3 combined points in its last 10 games, 4.8 more than the 149.5 over/under in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Huskies' points per game average is 82.5, 1.5 points higher per game than their season-long scoring average.

Make your bet on Washington State vs. Washington with DraftKings!

Washington State vs. Washington Betting Trends

Washington State has a 16-13-1 record against the spread this season.

Washington State has a 7-7 record against the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.

The teams have hit the over in 15 of Washington State's 30 games with a set total.

The Cougars average 75.1 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 77.3 the Huskies give up.

Washington State is 9-4 against the spread and 12-1 overall when scoring more than 77.3 points.

So far this season, Washington has put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread.

Washington is 5-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least a 6.5-point underdog.

A total of 17 of Washington's 30 games with a set total have hit the over (56.7%).

The Huskies average 13.9 more points per game (81) than the Cougars allow (67.1).

Washington is 15-13 against the spread and 15-13 overall when it scores more than 67.1 points.

Washington State vs. Washington Over/Under Trends

Washington State and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under (149.5 points) six times this season.

This season, 20 games Washington has played finished with a combined score higher than 149.5 points.

The total for this contest of 149.5 is 6.6 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Washington State (75.1) and Washington (81).

The 144.4 points per game these two teams surrender to opponents combined this season are 5.1 less than the 149.5-point over/under in this contest.

This season the average over/under for Washington State's games is 142.2 points, 7.3 lower than the over/under of 149.5 points set for this contest.

The over/under for this matchup is 8.9 points lower than the average over/under in Washington's games this season (158.4 points).

Washington State Player Prop Info

Isaac Jones: 15.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 58.3 FG%

15.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 58.3 FG% Myles Rice: 15.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (34-for-113)

15.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (34-for-113) Andrej Jakimovski: 10.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (60-for-176)

10.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (60-for-176) Jaylen Wells: 12.2 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 44.5 3PT% (57-for-128)

12.2 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 44.5 3PT% (57-for-128) Oscar Cluff: 7.4 PTS, 53.6 FG%

Washington Player Prop Info

Keion Brooks Jr.: 21.3 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (49-for-126)

21.3 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (49-for-126) Sahvir Wheeler: 14.3 PTS, 6 AST, 1.2 STL, 42.7 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (23-for-87)

14.3 PTS, 6 AST, 1.2 STL, 42.7 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (23-for-87) Moses Wood: 11.8 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (73-for-191)

11.8 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (73-for-191) Koren Johnson: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.9 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (36-for-101)

10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.9 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (36-for-101) Paul Mulcahy: 5.9 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

Find the latest odds on Washington State vs. Washington & place your bet with BetMGM.