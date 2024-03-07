Washington State vs. Washington - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The No. 18 Washington State Cougars (23-7, 14-5 Pac-12) are favored (by 6.5 points) to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Huskies (16-14, 8-11 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 149.5.
Washington State vs. Washington Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington State
149.5 points
Washington State vs. Washington Last 10 Games
- Washington State has gone 9-1 over its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- The Cougars and their opponents have hit the over in six of those 10 games.
- Washington State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 140.7 points over its last 10 games, 8.8 less than the 149.5 over/under in this matchup.
- The Cougars' per-game scoring average during their past 10 games is 1.1 points lower than their season-long average.
- Washington is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Huskies have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.
- Washington and its opponents have combined to score an average of 154.3 combined points in its last 10 games, 4.8 more than the 149.5 over/under in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Huskies' points per game average is 82.5, 1.5 points higher per game than their season-long scoring average.
Washington State vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Washington State has a 16-13-1 record against the spread this season.
- Washington State has a 7-7 record against the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.
- The teams have hit the over in 15 of Washington State's 30 games with a set total.
- The Cougars average 75.1 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 77.3 the Huskies give up.
- Washington State is 9-4 against the spread and 12-1 overall when scoring more than 77.3 points.
- So far this season, Washington has put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread.
- Washington is 5-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least a 6.5-point underdog.
- A total of 17 of Washington's 30 games with a set total have hit the over (56.7%).
- The Huskies average 13.9 more points per game (81) than the Cougars allow (67.1).
- Washington is 15-13 against the spread and 15-13 overall when it scores more than 67.1 points.
Washington State vs. Washington Over/Under Trends
- Washington State and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under (149.5 points) six times this season.
- This season, 20 games Washington has played finished with a combined score higher than 149.5 points.
- The total for this contest of 149.5 is 6.6 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Washington State (75.1) and Washington (81).
- The 144.4 points per game these two teams surrender to opponents combined this season are 5.1 less than the 149.5-point over/under in this contest.
- This season the average over/under for Washington State's games is 142.2 points, 7.3 lower than the over/under of 149.5 points set for this contest.
- The over/under for this matchup is 8.9 points lower than the average over/under in Washington's games this season (158.4 points).
Washington State Player Prop Info
- Isaac Jones: 15.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 58.3 FG%
- Myles Rice: 15.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (34-for-113)
- Andrej Jakimovski: 10.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (60-for-176)
- Jaylen Wells: 12.2 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 44.5 3PT% (57-for-128)
- Oscar Cluff: 7.4 PTS, 53.6 FG%
Washington Player Prop Info
- Keion Brooks Jr.: 21.3 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (49-for-126)
- Sahvir Wheeler: 14.3 PTS, 6 AST, 1.2 STL, 42.7 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (23-for-87)
- Moses Wood: 11.8 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (73-for-191)
- Koren Johnson: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.9 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (36-for-101)
- Paul Mulcahy: 5.9 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)
