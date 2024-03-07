WCC Basketball Predictions, Odds & Best Bets - March 7

Just a single WCC game is on Thursday in college basketball action. That contest is the Pacific Tigers playing the Pepperdine Waves at Orleans Arena.

Before today's college hoops games, here's an in-depth look at the odds.

Today's WCC Odds & Predictions

Pacific Tigers at Pepperdine Waves

Pacific matches up with Pepperdine on Thursday at 5:30 PM ET at Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Pepperdine (-9.5)

Pepperdine (-9.5) Total: 151

151 Prediction: Pepperdine 79, Pacific 68

Best WCC Bet Today: Pepperdine -9.5

ATS Record Favorite ATS Record Underdog ATS Record Home ATS Record Away ATS Record Conference ATS Record Pepperdine 12-17-0 9-4-0 3-13-0 8-7-0 4-7-0 6-10-0 Pacific 6-23-0 0-5-0 6-18-0 2-13-0 4-10-0 4-12-0

