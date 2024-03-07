Western Illinois vs. Tennessee State - OVC Tournament - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The No. 4 seed Western Illinois Leathernecks (20-11, 13-5 OVC) are 3-point favorites to win and move closer to a guaranteed berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket against the No. 5 seed Tennessee State Tigers (18-14, 10-8 OVC) in the OVC Tournament Thursday at Ford Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Have a prediction for Western Illinois vs. Tennessee State? Place your bet with FanDuel.
Western Illinois vs. Tennessee State Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Illinois
133.5 points
Western Illinois vs. Tennessee State Last 10 Games
- Western Illinois has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- The Leathernecks' last 10 contests saw five go over the total.
- Western Illinois' average total over the last 10 games is 0.6 points more than the 133.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Leathernecks are scoring 0.6 points less per game compared to their season average.
- Tennessee State has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- Five of the Tigers' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- Tennessee State has averaged a total of 141.4 combined points over its last 10 games, 7.9 greater than this game's over/under of 133.5.
- During their last 10 games, the Tigers' points per game average is 71.1, 2.1 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.
Make your bet on Western Illinois vs. Tennessee State with DraftKings!
Western Illinois vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends
- Western Illinois is 14-13-0 against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as at least 3-point favorites this season, Western Illinois is 5-4 against the spread.
- Out of Western Illinois' 29 games with a set total, nine have hit the over (31%).
- The Leathernecks record 69.5 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 71.3 the Tigers give up.
- Western Illinois is 7-1 against the spread and 12-0 overall when scoring more than 71.3 points.
- Tennessee State's ATS record is 12-17-0 this year.
- When it has played as at least a 3-point underdog this year, Tennessee State is 1-8 against the spread.
- A total of 13 of Tennessee State's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (44.8%).
- The Tigers' 73.2 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 65.4 the Leathernecks allow to opponents.
- Tennessee State is 8-11 against the spread and 14-8 overall when it scores more than 65.4 points.
Western Illinois vs. Tennessee State Over/Under Trends
- This season, 14 of Western Illinois' 27 games have gone over Thursday's total of 133.5 points.
- A total of 21 of Tennessee State's games have ended with a combined score higher than 133.5 points this season.
- The over/under for this game of 133.5 is 9.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Western Illinois (69.5) and Tennessee State (73.2).
- The 136.7 points per game combined these two teams concede this season are 3.2 more than the 133.5 total in this contest.
- Western Illinois has seen a 134.8 average over/under in its games this season, 1.3 points more than the over/under in this contest.
- Tennessee State's games have an average over/under of 144.5 points this season, 11.0 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
Western Illinois Player Prop Info
- Drew Cisse: 8.6 PTS, 11 REB, 2 BLK, 61.3 FG%
- Jesiah West: 9.6 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
- James Dent Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 33 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (50-for-161)
- Ryan Myers: 13.4 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (77-for-184)
- JJ Kalakon: 8.6 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (26-for-69)
Tennessee State Player Prop Info
- Kinyon Hodges: 10 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)
- EJ Bellinger: 12.2 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (45-for-122)
- Jason Jitoboh: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 BLK, 57 FG%
- Jaylen Jones: 9.2 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (35-for-94)
- Christian Brown: 12.7 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (43-for-119)
Find the latest odds on Western Illinois vs. Tennessee State & place your bet with BetMGM.