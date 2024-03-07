The No. 4 seed Western Illinois Leathernecks (20-11, 13-5 OVC) are 3-point favorites to win and move closer to a guaranteed berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket against the No. 5 seed Tennessee State Tigers (18-14, 10-8 OVC) in the OVC Tournament Thursday at Ford Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Illinois vs. Tennessee State Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Western Illinois -3 133.5 points

Western Illinois vs. Tennessee State Last 10 Games

Western Illinois has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Leathernecks' last 10 contests saw five go over the total.

Western Illinois' average total over the last 10 games is 0.6 points more than the 133.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Leathernecks are scoring 0.6 points less per game compared to their season average.

Tennessee State has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Five of the Tigers' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Tennessee State has averaged a total of 141.4 combined points over its last 10 games, 7.9 greater than this game's over/under of 133.5.

During their last 10 games, the Tigers' points per game average is 71.1, 2.1 points lower per game than their season-long scoring average.

Western Illinois vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends

Western Illinois is 14-13-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 3-point favorites this season, Western Illinois is 5-4 against the spread.

Out of Western Illinois' 29 games with a set total, nine have hit the over (31%).

The Leathernecks record 69.5 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 71.3 the Tigers give up.

Western Illinois is 7-1 against the spread and 12-0 overall when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Tennessee State's ATS record is 12-17-0 this year.

When it has played as at least a 3-point underdog this year, Tennessee State is 1-8 against the spread.

A total of 13 of Tennessee State's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (44.8%).

The Tigers' 73.2 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 65.4 the Leathernecks allow to opponents.

Tennessee State is 8-11 against the spread and 14-8 overall when it scores more than 65.4 points.

Western Illinois vs. Tennessee State Over/Under Trends

This season, 14 of Western Illinois' 27 games have gone over Thursday's total of 133.5 points.

A total of 21 of Tennessee State's games have ended with a combined score higher than 133.5 points this season.

The over/under for this game of 133.5 is 9.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Western Illinois (69.5) and Tennessee State (73.2).

The 136.7 points per game combined these two teams concede this season are 3.2 more than the 133.5 total in this contest.

Western Illinois has seen a 134.8 average over/under in its games this season, 1.3 points more than the over/under in this contest.

Tennessee State's games have an average over/under of 144.5 points this season, 11.0 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Western Illinois Player Prop Info

Drew Cisse: 8.6 PTS, 11 REB, 2 BLK, 61.3 FG%

8.6 PTS, 11 REB, 2 BLK, 61.3 FG% Jesiah West: 9.6 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

9.6 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) James Dent Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 33 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (50-for-161)

11.4 PTS, 33 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (50-for-161) Ryan Myers: 13.4 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (77-for-184)

13.4 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (77-for-184) JJ Kalakon: 8.6 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (26-for-69)

Tennessee State Player Prop Info

Kinyon Hodges: 10 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)

10 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52) EJ Bellinger: 12.2 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (45-for-122)

12.2 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (45-for-122) Jason Jitoboh: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 BLK, 57 FG%

9.8 PTS, 2.5 BLK, 57 FG% Jaylen Jones: 9.2 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (35-for-94)

9.2 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (35-for-94) Christian Brown: 12.7 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (43-for-119)

