Wisconsin vs. Rutgers - College Basketball - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-14, 7-11 Big Ten) are heavy underdogs (+10) as they look to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Wisconsin Badgers (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Kohl Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under is set at 134 in the matchup.
Have a prediction for Wisconsin vs. Rutgers? Place your bet with FanDuel.
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wisconsin
134 points
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Last 10 Games
- In its past 10 games, Wisconsin has one win against the spread, and is 3-7 overall.
- The final score of the last 10 Badgers games has surpassed the set total eight times.
- Wisconsin's average total over the last 10 games is 7.3 points more than the 134 over/under given for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Badgers have a points-per-game average 2.3 points below their season-long scoring average.
- Rutgers has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Scarlet Knights have hit the over three times.
- Rutgers and its opponents have combined to score an average of 135.1 combined points over its last 10 games, 1.1 more than the 134 over/under in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Scarlet Knights' per-game scoring average is 63.4, 2.9 points lower than their season-long per-game average.
Make your bet on Wisconsin vs. Rutgers with DraftKings!
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Betting Trends
- Wisconsin is 12-17-0 against the spread this season.
- Wisconsin has a 3-3 record against the spread when favored by 10 points or more this season.
- The teams have hit the over in 18 of Wisconsin's 28 games with a set total.
- The Badgers score 8.4 more points per game (74.4) than the Scarlet Knights give up (66).
- Wisconsin has an 11-13 record against the spread and a 15-9 record overall when scoring more than 66 points.
- Rutgers has a 13-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- Rutgers is 1-3 against the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this season.
- Eight of Rutgers' 28 games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).
- The Scarlet Knights score just 3.3 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Badgers give up (69.6).
- Rutgers is 8-2 against the spread and 8-3 overall when it scores more than 69.6 points.
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Over/Under Trends
- Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under (134 points) 20 times this season.
- This season, 10 games Rutgers has played finished with a combined score higher than 134 points.
- Together, these two teams combine for 140.7 points per game, 6.7 more than the over/under of 134 for this matchup.
- This game's total is 1.6 less than the 135.6 points these two teams combine to allow per game.
- On average, Wisconsin has seen a 144.1-point over/under in its games this season, 10.1 more points than the over/under in this contest.
- Rutgers' games have an average over/under of 132.3 points this season, 1.7 points lower than the over/under for this matchup.
Wisconsin Player Prop Info
- Tyler Wahl: 11.8 PTS, 56.4 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Steven Crowl: 10.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 55.3 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)
- Chucky Hepburn: 8.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (31-for-100)
- AJ Storr: 16.1 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (34-for-112)
- Max Klesmit: 9.9 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (49-for-128)
Rutgers Player Prop Info
- Clifford Omoruyi: 10.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 3 BLK, 52.1 FG%
- Aundre Hyatt: 10.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (45-for-146)
- Derek Simpson: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.2 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (19-for-66)
- Jamichael Davis: 5.5 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
- Noah Fernandes: 6.5 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (28-for-76)
Find the latest odds on Wisconsin vs. Rutgers & place your bet with BetMGM.