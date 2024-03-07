The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-14, 7-11 Big Ten) are heavy underdogs (+10) as they look to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Wisconsin Badgers (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Kohl Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under is set at 134 in the matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -10 134 points

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Last 10 Games

In its past 10 games, Wisconsin has one win against the spread, and is 3-7 overall.

The final score of the last 10 Badgers games has surpassed the set total eight times.

Wisconsin's average total over the last 10 games is 7.3 points more than the 134 over/under given for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Badgers have a points-per-game average 2.3 points below their season-long scoring average.

Rutgers has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Scarlet Knights have hit the over three times.

Rutgers and its opponents have combined to score an average of 135.1 combined points over its last 10 games, 1.1 more than the 134 over/under in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Scarlet Knights' per-game scoring average is 63.4, 2.9 points lower than their season-long per-game average.

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 12-17-0 against the spread this season.

Wisconsin has a 3-3 record against the spread when favored by 10 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in 18 of Wisconsin's 28 games with a set total.

The Badgers score 8.4 more points per game (74.4) than the Scarlet Knights give up (66).

Wisconsin has an 11-13 record against the spread and a 15-9 record overall when scoring more than 66 points.

Rutgers has a 13-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Rutgers is 1-3 against the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this season.

Eight of Rutgers' 28 games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

The Scarlet Knights score just 3.3 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Badgers give up (69.6).

Rutgers is 8-2 against the spread and 8-3 overall when it scores more than 69.6 points.

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Over/Under Trends

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under (134 points) 20 times this season.

This season, 10 games Rutgers has played finished with a combined score higher than 134 points.

Together, these two teams combine for 140.7 points per game, 6.7 more than the over/under of 134 for this matchup.

This game's total is 1.6 less than the 135.6 points these two teams combine to allow per game.

On average, Wisconsin has seen a 144.1-point over/under in its games this season, 10.1 more points than the over/under in this contest.

Rutgers' games have an average over/under of 132.3 points this season, 1.7 points lower than the over/under for this matchup.

Wisconsin Player Prop Info

Tyler Wahl: 11.8 PTS, 56.4 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

11.8 PTS, 56.4 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Steven Crowl: 10.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 55.3 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

10.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 55.3 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39) Chucky Hepburn: 8.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (31-for-100)

8.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (31-for-100) AJ Storr: 16.1 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (34-for-112)

16.1 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (34-for-112) Max Klesmit: 9.9 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (49-for-128)

Rutgers Player Prop Info

Clifford Omoruyi: 10.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 3 BLK, 52.1 FG%

10.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 3 BLK, 52.1 FG% Aundre Hyatt: 10.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (45-for-146)

10.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (45-for-146) Derek Simpson: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.2 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (19-for-66)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.2 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (19-for-66) Jamichael Davis: 5.5 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

5.5 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Noah Fernandes: 6.5 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (28-for-76)

