The No. 4 seed Wright State Raiders (18-13, 13-7 Horizon League) are 7-point favorites in the Horizon League Tournament against the No. 5 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (17-14, 12-8 Horizon League) on Thursday at Wright State University Nutter Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET and airs on ESPN+, with the winner moving one step closer to securing a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Wright State vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Wright State -7 161.5 points

Wright State vs. Northern Kentucky Last 10 Games

Wright State has gone 7-3 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Raiders' last 10 outings saw seven go over the total.

Wright State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 161.6 points in its last 10 games, 0.1 more than the 161.5 over/under in this matchup.

The Raiders' per-game scoring average across their past 10 games is 0.3 points lower than their season-long average.

Northern Kentucky has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Four of the Norse's past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Northern Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score an average of 148.5 combined points over its last 10 games, 13.0 less than the 161.5 over/under in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Norse's points per game average is 75.1, 1.0 point higher per game than their season-long scoring average.

Wright State vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Trends

Wright State is 14-16-0 ATS this season.

In games it has played as at least 7-point favorites this season, Wright State is 5-6 against the spread.

A total of 22 of Wright State's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (75.9%).

The 86.1 points per game the Raiders put up are 13.9 more points than the Norse give up (72.2).

When Wright State puts up more than 72.2 points, it is 14-14 against the spread and 18-11 overall.

Northern Kentucky's ATS record is 16-13-0 this year.

Northern Kentucky is 2-2 against the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more this season.

A total of 15 of Northern Kentucky's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (51.7%).

The Norse average 6.5 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Raiders give up (80.6).

Northern Kentucky has put together a 6-1 ATS record and a 7-2 overall record in games it scores more than 80.6 points.

Wright State vs. Northern Kentucky Over/Under Trends

Wright State and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (161.5 points) 20 times this season.

In Northern Kentucky's 29 games this season, five finished with more combined points than Thursday's point total of 161.5.

Wright State averages 86.1 points per game compared to Northern Kentucky's 74.1, totaling 1.3 points less than the game's total of 161.5.

These two teams surrender a combined 152.8 points per game, 8.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wright State has a 166.8 average over/under in its games this season, 5.3 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

The over/under for this game is 15.3 points more than the average over/under in Northern Kentucky's games this season (146.2 points).

Wright State Player Prop Info

Tanner Holden: 16.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.1 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

16.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.1 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Trey Calvin: 19.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (60-for-148)

19.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (60-for-148) Brandon Noel: 14.7 PTS, 8 REB, 54.2 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (32-for-77)

14.7 PTS, 8 REB, 54.2 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (32-for-77) Alex Huibregste: 12 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 42 3PT% (58-for-138)

12 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 42 3PT% (58-for-138) AJ Braun: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 69.7 FG%

Northern Kentucky Player Prop Info

Marques Warrick: 20 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (63-for-214)

20 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (63-for-214) Trey Robinson: 10.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (15-for-75)

10.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (15-for-75) Michael Bradley: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (49-for-134)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (49-for-134) LJ Wells: 8.6 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

8.6 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31) Keeyan Itejere: 8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.8 BLK, 67.9 FG%

