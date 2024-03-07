Wright State vs. Northern Kentucky - Horizon League Tournament - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The No. 4 seed Wright State Raiders (18-13, 13-7 Horizon League) are 7-point favorites in the Horizon League Tournament against the No. 5 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (17-14, 12-8 Horizon League) on Thursday at Wright State University Nutter Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET and airs on ESPN+, with the winner moving one step closer to securing a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Wright State vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wright State
161.5 points
Wright State vs. Northern Kentucky Last 10 Games
- Wright State has gone 7-3 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- The Raiders' last 10 outings saw seven go over the total.
- Wright State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 161.6 points in its last 10 games, 0.1 more than the 161.5 over/under in this matchup.
- The Raiders' per-game scoring average across their past 10 games is 0.3 points lower than their season-long average.
- Northern Kentucky has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- Four of the Norse's past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Northern Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score an average of 148.5 combined points over its last 10 games, 13.0 less than the 161.5 over/under in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Norse's points per game average is 75.1, 1.0 point higher per game than their season-long scoring average.
Wright State vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Trends
- Wright State is 14-16-0 ATS this season.
- In games it has played as at least 7-point favorites this season, Wright State is 5-6 against the spread.
- A total of 22 of Wright State's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (75.9%).
- The 86.1 points per game the Raiders put up are 13.9 more points than the Norse give up (72.2).
- When Wright State puts up more than 72.2 points, it is 14-14 against the spread and 18-11 overall.
- Northern Kentucky's ATS record is 16-13-0 this year.
- Northern Kentucky is 2-2 against the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more this season.
- A total of 15 of Northern Kentucky's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (51.7%).
- The Norse average 6.5 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Raiders give up (80.6).
- Northern Kentucky has put together a 6-1 ATS record and a 7-2 overall record in games it scores more than 80.6 points.
Wright State vs. Northern Kentucky Over/Under Trends
- Wright State and its opponents have hit the over on this game's total (161.5 points) 20 times this season.
- In Northern Kentucky's 29 games this season, five finished with more combined points than Thursday's point total of 161.5.
- Wright State averages 86.1 points per game compared to Northern Kentucky's 74.1, totaling 1.3 points less than the game's total of 161.5.
- These two teams surrender a combined 152.8 points per game, 8.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Wright State has a 166.8 average over/under in its games this season, 5.3 more points than the over/under in this matchup.
- The over/under for this game is 15.3 points more than the average over/under in Northern Kentucky's games this season (146.2 points).
Wright State Player Prop Info
- Tanner Holden: 16.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.1 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
- Trey Calvin: 19.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (60-for-148)
- Brandon Noel: 14.7 PTS, 8 REB, 54.2 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (32-for-77)
- Alex Huibregste: 12 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 42 3PT% (58-for-138)
- AJ Braun: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 69.7 FG%
Northern Kentucky Player Prop Info
- Marques Warrick: 20 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (63-for-214)
- Trey Robinson: 10.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (15-for-75)
- Michael Bradley: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (49-for-134)
- LJ Wells: 8.6 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)
- Keeyan Itejere: 8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.8 BLK, 67.9 FG%
