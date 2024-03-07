The No. 2 seed Youngstown State Penguins (22-9, 14-6 Horizon League) are favored by 9 points in the Horizon League Tournament when they meet the No. 7 seed Cleveland State Vikings (19-13, 11-9 Horizon League) Thursday at Beeghly Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The winner moves one game closer to claiming a guaranteed place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Youngstown State -9 150.5 points

Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Last 10 Games

Youngstown State is 5-4-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

The final score of the past 10 Penguins games has gone over the set total seven times.

Youngstown State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 152.0 points in its last 10 games, 1.5 more than the 150.5 over/under in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Penguins have scored 0.3 fewer points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.

Cleveland State has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-4-1 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Vikings have hit the over four times.

Cleveland State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 147.4 combined points over its last 10 games, 3.1 less than the 150.5 over/under in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Vikings' per-game scoring average is 73.9, 2.3 points lower than their season-long per-game average.

Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Betting Trends

Youngstown State's ATS record is 15-10-2 this season.

Youngstown State has a 2-3-2 record against the spread when favored by 9 points or more this season.

A total of 15 of Youngstown State's 31 games with a set total have hit the over (48.4%).

The Penguins record 8.5 more points per game (81.5) than the Vikings give up (73).

Youngstown State has an 11-5-2 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when scoring more than 73 points.

Cleveland State is 14-14-3 against the spread this season.

Cleveland State is 4-0 against the spread when an underdog by 9 points or more this year.

Cleveland State has hit the over in 15 of its 31 games with a set total (48.4%).

The Vikings' 76.2 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 70.5 the Penguins give up.

Cleveland State has put together a 12-8-2 ATS record and a 16-7 overall record in games it scores more than 70.5 points.

Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Over/Under Trends

This season, 14 of Youngstown State's 27 games have gone over Thursday's total of 150.5 points.

In Cleveland State's 31 games this season, 13 finished with more combined points than Thursday's total of 150.5.

Youngstown State averages 81.5 points per game compared to Cleveland State's 76.2, totaling 7.2 points over this contest's total of 150.5.

This matchup's over/under is 7.0 more points than the 143.5 these two teams combine to allow per game.

Youngstown State has seen a 152.1 average over/under in its games this season, 1.6 points more than the over/under in this contest.

Cleveland State's games have an average over/under of 149.2 points this season, 1.3 points lower than the over/under for this matchup.

Youngstown State Player Prop Info

Damiree Burns: 13.3 PTS, 11.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 50.6 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (29-for-89)

13.3 PTS, 11.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 50.6 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (29-for-89) Ziggy Reid: 14.7 PTS, 46 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (45-for-118)

14.7 PTS, 46 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (45-for-118) Brett Thompson: 12.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (47-for-143)

12.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (47-for-143) Brandon Rush: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (72-for-222)

11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (72-for-222) Bryson Langdon: 8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (27-for-94)

Cleveland State Player Prop Info

Tristan Enaruna: 20 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (25-for-80)

20 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (25-for-80) Tujautae Williams: 12.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.9 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

12.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.9 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Drew Lowder: 11.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.4 FG%, 32 3PT% (71-for-222)

11.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.4 FG%, 32 3PT% (71-for-222) Tevin Smith: 8 PTS, 47 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51)

8 PTS, 47 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51) Dylan Arnett: 5.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.4 FG%

