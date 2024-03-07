Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State - Horizon League Tournament - Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The No. 2 seed Youngstown State Penguins (22-9, 14-6 Horizon League) are favored by 9 points in the Horizon League Tournament when they meet the No. 7 seed Cleveland State Vikings (19-13, 11-9 Horizon League) Thursday at Beeghly Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The winner moves one game closer to claiming a guaranteed place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Youngstown State
150.5 points
Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Last 10 Games
- Youngstown State is 5-4-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The final score of the past 10 Penguins games has gone over the set total seven times.
- Youngstown State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 152.0 points in its last 10 games, 1.5 more than the 150.5 over/under in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Penguins have scored 0.3 fewer points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.
- Cleveland State has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-4-1 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Vikings have hit the over four times.
- Cleveland State and its opponents have combined to score an average of 147.4 combined points over its last 10 games, 3.1 less than the 150.5 over/under in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Vikings' per-game scoring average is 73.9, 2.3 points lower than their season-long per-game average.
Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Betting Trends
- Youngstown State's ATS record is 15-10-2 this season.
- Youngstown State has a 2-3-2 record against the spread when favored by 9 points or more this season.
- A total of 15 of Youngstown State's 31 games with a set total have hit the over (48.4%).
- The Penguins record 8.5 more points per game (81.5) than the Vikings give up (73).
- Youngstown State has an 11-5-2 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when scoring more than 73 points.
- Cleveland State is 14-14-3 against the spread this season.
- Cleveland State is 4-0 against the spread when an underdog by 9 points or more this year.
- Cleveland State has hit the over in 15 of its 31 games with a set total (48.4%).
- The Vikings' 76.2 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 70.5 the Penguins give up.
- Cleveland State has put together a 12-8-2 ATS record and a 16-7 overall record in games it scores more than 70.5 points.
Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Over/Under Trends
- This season, 14 of Youngstown State's 27 games have gone over Thursday's total of 150.5 points.
- In Cleveland State's 31 games this season, 13 finished with more combined points than Thursday's total of 150.5.
- Youngstown State averages 81.5 points per game compared to Cleveland State's 76.2, totaling 7.2 points over this contest's total of 150.5.
- This matchup's over/under is 7.0 more points than the 143.5 these two teams combine to allow per game.
- Youngstown State has seen a 152.1 average over/under in its games this season, 1.6 points more than the over/under in this contest.
- Cleveland State's games have an average over/under of 149.2 points this season, 1.3 points lower than the over/under for this matchup.
Youngstown State Player Prop Info
- Damiree Burns: 13.3 PTS, 11.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 50.6 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (29-for-89)
- Ziggy Reid: 14.7 PTS, 46 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (45-for-118)
- Brett Thompson: 12.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (47-for-143)
- Brandon Rush: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (72-for-222)
- Bryson Langdon: 8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (27-for-94)
Cleveland State Player Prop Info
- Tristan Enaruna: 20 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (25-for-80)
- Tujautae Williams: 12.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.9 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Drew Lowder: 11.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.4 FG%, 32 3PT% (71-for-222)
- Tevin Smith: 8 PTS, 47 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51)
- Dylan Arnett: 5.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.4 FG%
