Skip to main content

No. 1 Shooting Guard In Ohio Dorian Jones Schedules Two Official Visits

In this story:

Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers
College Basketball

Four-star shooting guard Dorian Jones has scheduled two official visits for next month, according to On3's Joe Tipton. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound guard is from Richmond Heights High School in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jones will take official visits to Rutgers (April 12-14) and Missouri (April 17-19).

Jones is the No. 58 overall prospect and No. 16 shooting guard in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 1 guard and No. 2 player in Ohio, according to the On3 industry rankings.

He earned second-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors and was named the Divison IV Player of the Year last season. Jones averaged 21.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game. He helped lead the Spartans to the Divison IV state title and an undefeated season (29-0). 

jay williams Caitlin Clark great

Jay Williams Names Two SEC Programs Who Are Primed For Deep NCAA Tournament Run

Read More
jay williams Caitlin Clark great

Jay Williams Names Two SEC Programs Who Are Primed For Deep NCAA Tournament Run

Read More
Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Iowa's Drew Thelwell (Photo: Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)
Inside the Hawkeyes

Watch: Iowa-Utah Postgame Presser

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) hugs head coach Lindsay Gottlieb
Article

JuJu Watkins Left Fan Speechless for What She Did After USC-UConn

Notre Dame vs UConn
Article

Notre Dame Women Close Non Conference Play Against Loyola Maryland

Feb 14, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Amy Williams reacts during the first half of the NCAA women s basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena.
All Huskers

No. 23 Nebraska puts up fight but fall to No. 17 Georgia Tech

Dec 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Fairleigh Dickinson Knights guard Terrence Brown (2) works around Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Isaac Asuma (1) during the second half at Williams Arena.
All Gophers

Minnesota's strong second half key to victory over FDU

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers and USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins
Article

Paige Bueckers Taunts JuJu Watkins During UConn-USC Game

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.