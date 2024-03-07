No. 1 Shooting Guard In Ohio Dorian Jones Schedules Two Official Visits

Four-star shooting guard Dorian Jones has scheduled two official visits for next month, according to On3's Joe Tipton. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound guard is from Richmond Heights High School in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jones will take official visits to Rutgers (April 12-14) and Missouri (April 17-19).

Jones is the No. 58 overall prospect and No. 16 shooting guard in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 1 guard and No. 2 player in Ohio, according to the On3 industry rankings.

He earned second-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors and was named the Divison IV Player of the Year last season. Jones averaged 21.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game. He helped lead the Spartans to the Divison IV state title and an undefeated season (29-0).