March Madness NCAA Tournament Games on TV Today (Monday, April 4)

The 2022 NCAA Tournament will come to a conclusion with the national championship game on Monday, April 4. New Orleans is the setting for a blue-blood matchup between Kansas and North Carolina, programs that have already won a combined nine national titles. In fact, this will be the second time these two teams have faced each other with a national championship on the line.

TBS will lead the broadcast of Monday's game, which will be simulcast on both TNT and truTV and also available to stream via March Madness Live and other services.

So if you're wondering, "What NCAA Tournament games are on today?" know this: There is one scheduled for Monday, April 4.

Note: Time is ET

9:20 p.m. on TBS (also simulcast on TNT and truTV) – Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

Why You Should Watch: Even though North Carolina has won six national titles, this one would be the Tar Heels' most improbable, as the 8-seed has upset defending champion Baylor, knocked off UCLA, ended Cinderella Saint Peter's run, and on Sunday hung an L on archrival Duke in head coach Mike Krzyzewski's final game to get to this point. Meanwhile, Kansas has looked the part of a No. 1 seed after surviving a scare against Providence in the Sweet 16, first dominating Miami in the Elite Eight and then overwhelming Villanova in the Final Four.

These teams have faced each other in the NCAA Tournament six times with the Jayhawks holding a 2-4 edge with three straight wins, the most recent coming in 2013 (second round). However, the Tar Heels won the game that counted the most, defeating a Wilt Chamberlain-led Kansas team 54-53 in triple overtime way back in 1957 to claim the program's first national title. One way or the other, more history will be made in New Orleans on Monday night.